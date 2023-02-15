Notre Dame plans to promote tight ends coach Gerad Parker to offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. Parker, 42, was previously offensive coordinator at West Virginia for two seasons in 2020 and 2021.
The move comes in the wake of former Irish offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees leaving to take the same positions at Alabama earlier this month. Notre Dame is zeroing in on former Cincinnati offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli to take over quarterback coaching duties, according to multiple reports.
Parker coached Irish tight end Michael Mayer to a consensus All-American season last year, in which Mayer led all FBS tight ends with nine touchdowns during the regular season, was second in catches (67) and third in yards (809).
"(This program) expects to compete, play at the highest levels and win a national championship," Parker said when he arrived at Notre Dame last offseason. "Then of course I have a chance to coach a position that expects to be the top position group in the country. What better challenge than that?
"You want to put yourself in position to be pushed and held to a standard which has been put in place far before me."
In two seasons with Parker as its offensive coordinator, West Virginia ranked 83rd and 88th in the FBS in points per game and 92nd and 95th in yards per play. West Virginia head coach Neal Brown called many of the plays in those seasons. The Mountaineers hired Graham Harrell to call the plays for the 2022 campaign and Parker left for Notre Dame.
Parker and Irish coach Marcus Freeman worked together on Purdue's staff from 2013 to 2016. Parker was Purdue's interim head coach following the firing of Darrell Hazell in 2016, compiling an 0-6 record.