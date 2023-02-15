Notre Dame plans to promote tight ends coach Gerad Parker to offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. Parker, 42, was previously offensive coordinator at West Virginia for two seasons in 2020 and 2021.
The move comes in the wake of former Irish offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees leaving to take the same positions at Alabama earlier this month. Notre Dame is zeroing in on former Cincinnati offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli to take over quarterback coaching duties, according to multiple reports.
Parker coached Irish tight end Michael Mayer last year to a consensus All-American season, in which Mayer led all FBS tight ends with nine touchdowns during the regular season, was second in catches (67) and third in yards (809).
"(This program) expects to compete, play at the highest levels and win a national championship," Parker said when he arrived at Notre Dame last offseason. "Then of course I have a chance to coach a position that expects to be the top position group in the country. What better challenge than that?
"You want to put yourself in position to be pushed and held to a standard which has been put in place far before me."
In two seasons with Parker as its offensive coordinator, West Virginia ranked 83rd and 88th in the FBS in points per game and 92nd and 95th in yards per play. West Virginia head coach Neal Brown called many of the plays in those seasons. The Mountaineers hired Graham Harrell to call the plays for the 2022 campaign and Parker left for Notre Dame.
Parker and Irish coach Marcus Freeman worked together on Purdue's staff from 2013 to 2016. Parker was Purdue's interim head coach following the firing of Darrell Hazell in 2016. He went 0-6.
When it is eventually announced, Parker's hire will complete a halting hiring process in which the Irish were reportedly spurned by one candidate, Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein, who opted to remain with his alma mater, and then committed a false start with another, Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig.
Freeman and the Irish appeared to have zeroed in on Ludwig over the weekend – Freeman took Ludwig to an Irish hockey game in South Bend – but Notre Dame reportedly balked at paying the multi-million-dollar buyout which would have been due to Utah had Ludwig departed.
Sources: Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig is staying at Utah. His buyout proved an obstacle in discussions with Notre Dame.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 14, 2023
According to one report: "While Ludwig's buyout of at least $2 million was at the heart of negotiations, and certainly caused some sticker shock this past weekend, Notre Dame sources told ESPN that the Irish communicated they were willing to pay it. By that point, Ludwig had already flown back to Utah and had conversations that influenced his decision to stay there."
While that may be the story coming out of Notre Dame, it is hard to escape the notion the Irish were not exactly in alignment throughout the athletic department on whether the buyout would be paid.
Notre Dame alumnus Tom Mendoza, after whom the university's business school is named, criticized the Irish for bringing Ludwig to South Bend publicly and then letting him leave without a deal.
"To be clear, I have not been involved & this simply my opinion as a fan. In business, when a critical decision had resulted in a poor outcome, we first focused on the process. If it was flawed we fixed it. In this case it was clearly flawed," Mendoza wrote on Twitter.
"Simply (put), before anyone is out in a plane or shown in public as 'the guy', all facts should be known and the decision agreed upon. Clearly that was not the case & the result was a very bad look for all involved on ND’s side.
"The only thing that will change that is a great hire. After the Eagles' devastating loss (in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Philadelphia quarterback) Jalen Hurts impressed all by saying 'You either win or learn.' Knowing Marcus as I do I am sure he agrees. The only thing that matters now (and sure his focus) is what happens next."
What's next is reportedly Parker and Guidugli. The latter was on staff with Freeman at Cincinnati from 2017 to 2020, spending time coaching running backs, quarterbacks and tight ends and acting as the passing-game coordinator. In 2022, he was the Bearcats' offensive coordinator as Cincinnati averaged 29.2 points while replacing its starting quarterback, starting running back and top receiver.
When head coach Luke Fickell left Cincinnati for Wisconsin this offseason, Guidigli followed him as passing-game coordinator (former North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo is slated to be the Badgers' offensive coordinator under Fickell), but will reportedly leave Madison before the Badgers' first spring practice to join Freeman's staff.
Notre Dame is still in need of an offensive line coach following the retirement of Harry Hiestand on Sunday.