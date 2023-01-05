Notre Dame added one of the most successful and experienced players in the transfer portal to its roster Thursday when former Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman committed to play his final season of college football for the Irish.
Hartman is the No. 5 player who has entered the portal this offseason and the top-ranked quarterback, according to 247 Sports. He waited until after leading the Demon Deacons to a 27-17 Gasparilla Bowl win over Missouri, in which he threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns, to put his name in the portal. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound Hartman announced his decision on social media with a photo of himself in an Irish uniform.
Hartman's announcement fulfills Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman's wish to get a quarterback out of the portal this offseason. His decision to pursue one was a key factor in redshirt sophomore Drew Pyne's decision to transfer to Arizona State.
"We’re always looking to enhance our roster," Freeman said Dec. 29. "It’s all about fit. It’s about making sure you find the right guy at any position, quarterback being one. ... They have to not just enhance our roster athletically, but they have to fit into the Notre Dame locker room."
Hartman led Wake Forest to an 11-3 record and a Gator Bowl victory in 2021 and followed that with an 8-5 performance this season in which he threw for 3,701 yards (8.6 yards per attempt) and 38 touchdowns against 12 interceptions in Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson's pass-heavy slow-mesh option scheme, which features the quarterback walking with the running back toward the line of scrimmage, deciding at the last moment whether to pull the ball back and throw or hand it off.
Hartman completed 63.1% of his passes this season. In 2021, he ran for 364 yards and 11 touchdowns, though he did not carry the ball as much this year.
The Charlotte, North Carolina, native is entering his sixth season of college football after starting for the Demon Deacons for each of the last three seasons and also in 2018 (he redshirted in 2019, playing four games behind starter Jamie Newman). He has one season of eligibility left because of the extra year the NCAA provided to all athletes during the coronavirus pandemic.
Hartman departs Wake Forest as arguably the most decorated player in program history, having set Demon Deacon records for completions (944), pass attempts (1,597), total touchdowns (127) and total yards (13,823) and ranking the top three in ACC history in all of those categories. His 110 touchdown passes are an ACC career record, as are his 21 games with 300 passing yards. His 12,967 passing yards are second in conference history behind only former NC State star Philip Rivers.
Hartman was a two-time All-ACC performer, earning second-team honors in 2021 and third-team recognition this season.
The former Demon Deacon also matched a single-game ACC record with six touchdown passes (without an interception) in a 51-45 overtime loss to then-No. 5 Clemson in September. He will renew his acquaintance with the Tigers on Nov. 4, when the Irish travel to Clemson, South Carolina. Notre Dame plays Wake Forest on Oct. 28 in South Bend.
The one demerit on Hartman's résumé is a propensity for throwing interceptions. He tossed 41 in his Wake Forest career and his 2.6% interception rate ranked 81st of 100 qualified FBS quarterbacks this season. He was 86th at 2.8% in 2021.
Hartman enters the offseason as the clear favorite to win Notre Dame's starting quarterback job for 2023, though he might have to fend off a challenge from Gator Bowl MVP Tyler Buchner. Buchner, who started three games this year and missed the other 10 with a shoulder injury, led the Irish to a 45-38 win over South Carolina in the bowl Dec. 30, throwing for 273 yards, running for 61 more and accounting for five touchdowns with three interceptions.
Buchner, a former top recruit, has two years of eligibility and a redshirt year left and could decide to stay and challenge Hartman or enter the transfer portal as Pyne did. The Irish expect to have former four-star recruits Steve Angeli, a redshirt freshman, and Kenny Minchey, an incoming true freshman, on the roster for 2023. Five-star recruit CJ Carr is committed to the Irish is slated to arrive on campus prior to the 2024 season.