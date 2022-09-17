SOUTH BEND – After Notre Dame let a second-half lead get away in a season-opening loss to Ohio State, coach Marcus Freeman emphasized the need for a strong finish in the lead-up to a Week 2 matchup against Marshall.
Then the Irish let a second-half lead get away and lost to the Thundering Herd, too. This week, Freeman admitted he had picked the wrong priority to underline after the loss to the Buckeyes.
“Starting with me, I put too much emphasis on just finish the game, let’s finish this, let’s get a win,” said Freeman, who is the first Irish coach to start his tenure 0-3.
“Let’s stop worrying about the end result. Let’s stop worrying about finishing the game. Let’s stop worrying about trying to get this first win. Just focus on play after play. Are we executing or are we not? Because at the end of the day, man, if we take care of what Notre Dame’s supposed to do, we’re going to be really successful.”
The Irish are 0-2 for the first time since 2011 and have fallen out of the AP poll for the first time since 2017 after opening the season ranked No. 5. They have another opportunity to grab their first win when they face California (2-0) this afternoon at Notre Dame Stadium.
Notre Dame has not started 0-3 since the disastrous 2007 season in which it opened 0-5 and finished 3-9.
While Notre Dame’s hopes for a long-awaited 12th national championship have been dashed just two weeks into the season, Freeman and the Irish have spent the week insisting the team remains determined to turn the season around. The first-year head coach praised the leadership of the team’s captains after the loss to Marshall and one of those captains, defensive end Isaiah Foskey, said the team is motivated rather than discouraged.
“No one’s deflated,” Foskey said. “Everyone’s disappointed, everyone’s angry, everyone’s frustrated, but the thing is everyone is keeping their head up, that’s the morale of the entire locker room. Everyone’s mad and disappointed, everybody wants change and everybody wants to find that change. … It’s just about going into Cal and getting a win.
“All we can do is finish strong and finish the 10 games out.”
While there are certainly areas in which the Irish defense can improve – zero takeaways through two games is “frustrating” for defensive coordinator Al Golden – the team has far more concerns about an offense that is scoring just 15.5 points and picking up only 302 yards per game, 16th-fewest in the country in both categories.
Freeman is quick to point out that outside of a few proven veterans – tight end Michael Mayer and offensive linemen Jarrett Patterson and Josh Lugg – the Irish are young, inexperienced or both at nearly every offensive position. They only got more so this week when redshirt sophomore quarterback Drew Pyne was elevated to first string after the loss of Tyler Buchner to a shoulder injury.
“We can’t use it as excuse,” Freeman said of the team’s lack of proven commodities on offense. “You got the guys who you’ve got and you’ve got to play. The expectations are to go out there and execute and win. We have to do a better job as coaches of pulling those guys along faster and getting them to the point to be able to perform to the level we need them to perform at.
“Nobody cares that you’re inexperienced. Nobody cares if we have guys that haven’t played a whole bunch of football. The expectation is to go out there and do your job and execute and we will.”
Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, a former Notre Dame quarterback, experienced similarly difficult moments in his first two seasons in South Bend as a player – the Irish started 1-3 when he was a freshman in 2010 and were 0-2 in 2011 – and has encouraged his players to block out critical voices outside the program and focus on execution.
Rees helped the Irish to an undefeated regular season and now he is hoping to again steer the team out of the wilderness.
“Certainly you’re seeing some progress but not as quickly as you’d like it,” Rees said of the offense. “I’ve got to put them in better positions. … That’s my job. It starts with me. I take full ownership, I want to take full ownership, I want to be part of the solution here and continue to push our players, push our staff and find a way through all this.”
The Irish face a Bears team coming off wins over FCS UC Davis and UNLV. They’ve held opponents to just 13.5 points per contest – 340-pound defensive tackle Ricky Correia is a “house” in the middle of their front, Freeman said – and are led on offense by four-star freshman running back Jadyn Ott, who is averaging 6.5 yards per carry.