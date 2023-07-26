SOUTH BEND – On Sunday night, less than 72 hours before Notre Dame football was set to open fall camp in preparation for the upcoming season, Irish coach Marcus Freeman received a phone call.
It was Irish director of football performance Matt Balis, the team's respected and influential strength coach. And he told Freeman he wanted to resign.
"I was caught off guard," Freeman said of Balis' decision after Notre Dame's opening camp practice Wednesday. "We met on Monday and talked about it. And ultimately, his reason was that he couldn't serve the players in the capacity that he felt he should in his position.
"It's a personal matter. And that's how he left it with me. I tried to talk him out of it. I have the utmost respect for Matt Balis. And we have a great relationship. But ultimately, it was a personal decision."
Balis had led Notre Dame's strength program since 2017 and was widely credited within the program for helping facilitate the turnaround in the team's culture from the 4-8 disaster which was the 2016 campaign. His departure comes less than two years after he declined to follow former Irish coach Brian Kelly to LSU. At the time, he gave an impassioned statement about his love for the Irish.
"This is where I want to be,” Balis told the players in November 2021 in a video released via Notre Dame’s Twitter account. “I want to die here. If I can die coaching you guys in here for the rest of my life, this is where I want to be.”
Now, Balis is gone and the Irish will turn to Fred Hale, associate director of football strength and conditioning, to run the strength program for the time being. Freeman said Hale got the nod because he was the only other member of the staff who had run his own strength program previously, having done so at Eastern Michigan in the mid-2010s.
Freeman has confidence in Hale and insisted it will be up to everyone involved to ensure the strength program has "no dip." But he admitted the switch might be jarring for the players.
"Change is inevitable," the second-year head coach said. "And that's what I told the group. I was as hurt as anybody by losing somebody I respect and enjoy working with. That hurts. But time doesn't stop. That's the reality of this thing is that we have to continue to move forward.
“Leaders lead. Leaders continue to lead. ... And that's what they'll continue to do because time is not slowing down. We understand that we have an objective in front of us and making sure we're ready for Dublin, Ireland."
Dublin in the future
The Irish open the season against Navy in Dublin on Aug. 26, pushing the start of fall camp to a week earlier than usual. In camp, Freeman wants his team to embrace the "bumpy road to Dublin," understanding that mistakes happen during practice and with them will come improvement.
Freeman admitted that in his maiden voyage as a head coach last season he was probably too excited for the first day of practice, trying to match the keyed-up players' energy, and as a result did not get what he wanted out of the workout.
This year, he worked on structuring the first practice to ensure efficiency.
"You understand that the emotions of the young people are going to be crazy," Freeman said. "I reiterated to the players, ‘Guys, there's periods that are meant for this and periods that are meant for that. This is a run-through period or this is a full speed period.’ And they understand the expectations. And so it is a mature group."
"I thought it went really well for our first day."
Competitive spirit
The play of the day came from true sophomore cornerback Jaden Mickey, who undercut a fade from backup quarterback Steve Angeli to the back corner of the end zone in red-zone drills and leapt to full extension to pull down an interception with one hand.
Mickey, whom Freeman noted later, "doesn't lack confidence," followed his interception – one of two he had during the practice – with a stream of trash talk over the next several minutes, loudly jawing back and forth with members of the offense until the end of the practice period, a stretch which added some extra competitive fire to an already sizzling day.
Lockdown corners
Mickey's performance was part of an extremely encouraging day for the Irish corners. Sophomore Benjamin Morrison, a Freshman All-American last season when he picked off six passes, was the best player on the field at times for the Irish, playing physical in coverage and picking off a pass over the middle from starting quarterback Sam Hartman.
Add in strong performances from veterans Cam Hart and Clarence Lewis and Freeman feels good not only about the cornerback room, but also its potential to help a still-developing group of young receivers improve through one-on-one battles.
"It's awesome work," Freeman said of those matchups. "That competition of two elite competitors that are ultimately super talented is going to make this team better."