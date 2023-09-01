SOUTH BEND – As Notre Dame's football players boarded the bus bound for the airport in advance of their flight to Ireland last week, Irish linebacker Jack Kiser was envisioning a difficult night's sleep in front of him, assuming he would have to doze off sitting upright in his airplane seat during the overnight flight.
Instead, when he was handed his boarding pass for the flight, he realized he and the rest of the first-stringers had been given first-class seats so they could recline and get something close to a normal sleep cycle. Meanwhile, coach Marcus Freeman and his staff would be in economy class.
"That was a game-changer," Kiser said. "Very thankful he made that decision. That just shows what kind of person coach Freeman is and how he cares about the players and takes care of us. We really appreciated that.
"I felt guilty, honestly. I’m seeing all (my) friends go to the back of the plane, it’s like, ‘Gosh.’”
The first-class seats for the starters was part of an extensive plan Freeman put together to try to minimize the affect of jetlag from the overseas trip on Notre Dame's preparation for its next game, against Tennessee State this afternoon at Notre Dame Stadium.
That planning was informed by Notre Dame's experience the last time it played overseas: After beating Navy 50-10 in Ireland to open the 2012 season, a tired Irish team returned to South Bend and barely squeaked by, 20-17, against a Purdue team which finished 6-7.
No. 13 Notre Dame (1-0) looked similarly impressive in its game in Dublin this year, beating the Midshipmen 42-3. Instead of returning to face a Big Ten team this time, however, the Irish will take on, for the first time in program history, a program from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS, the level previously known as Division I-AA). TSU, which will be taking the field for the first time this year after a 4-7 campaign in 2022, is also the first Historically Black College or University (HBCU) the Irish have ever faced.
“I know that there's different universities, but they're both distinct in celebrating their own way," Freeman said. "But I think at the core, the core values that both universities possess, they align. And I think it's a great opportunity, and it's going to be a great experience for both schools.”
The Tigers are coached by 1995 Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George, a two-time NFL All-Pro running back with the Tennessee Titans who, like Freeman, starred as a player at Ohio State. Watching George run the ball for the Buckeyes was a formative football experience for Freeman, who is 12 years George's junior.
For his part, George expects he and Freeman will share kind words during pregame warmups, but will lose that warmth as soon as kickoff takes place. The Tigers' coach is most focused on instilling in his team the belief it can go into South Bend and pull the upset of the season in college football.
“Our thing is to not allow the moment to be bigger than what it is," the third-year TSU coach said. "Understanding that, hey, they put on their pants just like we do. They’re a damn good football team but we don’t have to put forth a superhuman effort. Just go up there and do our job, trust in the work that we put in.
“I think from a mentality standpoint we’re there. So it’s just about not getting wowed by the gold helmets or getting blinded by the history and all that goes into it. ... We’re coming up there to play football. We’re going to compete. On any given Saturday anything can happen."
The Tigers are led by Ohio Valley Conference preseason watch list pick Draylen Ellis at quarterback. Ellis accounted for 12 touchdowns last season and passed for more than 1,800 yards in 10 games. Defensive lineman Terrell Allen is a two-time all-conference pick and had 12 tackles for loss last season.