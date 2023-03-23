It has been a tumultuous offseason for Notre Dame football.
The Irish, who opened spring practice Wednesday, have seen their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Tommy Rees, depart for the same job at Alabama; their special teams coordinator, Brian Mason, take the same position with the Indianapolis Colts; and one of the best offensive line coaches in the country, Harry Hiestand, ride off into retirement.
In fact, head coach Marcus Freeman said Wednesday, all 10 of his assistants from last year’s team were contacted by other schools or NFL teams trying to interview them for jobs. In the head coach’s mind, that’s a sign of a healthy program.
“It shows you the quality of coaches that we’ve been very fortunate to hire here,” Freeman said. “To me, it’s the perception of this place. I had the great opportunity to meet with the chief of staff of the (New England) Patriots (Berj Najarian) and what he told me was the perception of Notre Dame coaches and players is really high standard, high performance.
“What does that mean? You know what you’re getting when you get a coach from Notre Dame, a player from Notre Dame. You know exactly what you’re getting. It’s a compliment to this place.”
But while Freeman, 37, can be flattered by coaches getting offers elsewhere, he still had to find quality replacements for those who decided to leave. His most important hire this offseason came in the form of offensive coordinator Gerad Parker, who was promoted from tight ends coach – he will still coach that position group, as well – to replace Rees.
Parker was not Freeman’s top choice, as Notre Dame was spurned first by Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein and then Utah OC Andy Ludwig – the latter after a public appearance at a Notre Dame hockey game alongside Freeman and Parker – but Freeman professes to trust his new offensive play-caller. The two worked together for four years as assistants at Purdue from 2013 to 2016.
“I knew from the first time I met him that he’s a leader,” Freeman said of Parker. “He’ll make others better. I know that’s who Gerad Parker he is. … Now his leadership is for 50-plus guys instead of one room.”
To handle Rees’ quarterback coaching duties, Freeman found Cincinnati Bearcats offensive coordinator and QBs coach Gino Guidugli, who will be tasked with shepherding prized transfer quarterback Sam Hartman, a former Wake Forest star and the ACC’s career leader in touchdown passes, into Parker’s system.
Together, Freeman, Parker and Guidugli will monitor the budding quarterback competition between Hartman and junior Tyler Buchner, who accounted for five touchdowns on his way to MVP honors in the 45-38 Irish Gator Bowl win over South Carolina in December. Though Hartman is the clear favorite to win the job, Guidugli has made clear Buchner is not backing down.
“They compete and push each other knowing there is only one starter vs. Navy (in the season opener Aug. 26),” Freeman said. “They have respect. It’s you and the street. They are choosing to love each other and have their back, but also compete. They have an ability to make each other better.”
Freeman also hired former Irish special teams analyst Marty Biagi, most recently Mississippi special teams coordinator, to replace Mason and longtime Wisconsin offensive line coach Joe Rudolph, who spent 2022 with Virginia Tech’s linemen, to replace Hiestand.
But despite all of the new faces, Notre Dame faces significant expectations for 2023. As well it should, with Hartman in the fold, Freeman entering year 2 after a mildly successful 9-4 inaugural campaign, and the program’s most highly touted freshman recruiting class in a decade bolstering the depth chart.
Freeman’s job this spring will be to get everyone acquainted and on a path to meeting those expectations in the fall.
“Really, you have to meet to get everyone on the same page but it’s cohesion and viewing each other as teammates,” Freeman said of his new staff. “It has been really good. … It’s not where it’s a finished product but it is progressing to where we want to see it.”