Marcus Freeman knew the question was coming, so he decided to get ahead of it.
“I know somebody’s going to ask about Ohio State coming up,” the second-year Notre Dame coach said, smiling. “As I’ve always said, we get 12 guaranteed opportunities. So we’re down to nine. And for us to overlook any opponent would be just crazy, right? We got to look forward to this opportunity to get to play in Notre Dame Stadium versus a good opponent.”
That opponent Freeman is referring to is Central Michigan, led by former Florida coach Jim McElwain, which stands between the ninth-ranked Irish (3-0) and the clash against the No. 6 Buckeyes next week at Notre Dame Stadium.
In order to reach that game against Ohio State undefeated, Notre Dame will have to first win its game this afternoon in South Bend against the Chippewas (1-1), who lost to Michigan State 31-7 to open the season and followed that with a 45-42 win over FCS New Hampshire last week. On paper, Central Michigan should not be able to scare the Irish, coming off a 45-24 road win over North Carolina State, but Freeman has spent the entire offseason preaching a “one play, one life” mentality, focusing on nothing except winning the next rep. This type of potential trap game is where he wants to see that put into action.
“You have to win these moments in the day,” Freeman said. “I remind them if their mind ever starts to drift or if somebody tries to talk about the future, it’s just a great reminder for us to refocus and get back in the moment.
“I told the guys after practice on Tuesday, it’s human nature to drift. Your mind drifts, right? You naturally drift away from what’s important and that’s right now. … That’s our opponent. Fighting the drift, fighting anything that distracts us from winning the moments of right now.”
It helps that, as Freeman noted, “Man, it doesn’t take long to put on a film and understand we got a challenge.”
Central Michigan, in its fifth year under McElwain’s guidance, features a big-play threat at receiver in Chris Parker (five catches, 142 yards on the season), a capable running back in Myles Bailey (21 carries, 108 yards and a touchdown against New Hampshire) and a dual-threat quarterback to tie everything together in Bert Emmanuel Jr., who logged 294 total yards last week, throwing for 193 and running for 101 while accounting for four touchdowns.
“For the defense, our main focus is their quarterback,” Irish safety DJ Brown said. “He’s a really dynamic player, good on his feet, so if we’re able to keep him in the pocket, I think we’ll be able to contain their offense.”
On defense, the Chippewas bring back nine starters and held Michigan State without a touchdown until 48 seconds remained in the first half.
If none of that scares the Irish into being focused on this week rather than looking ahead, they need only to remember what happened the last time a team from Central Michigan’s Mid-American Conference came to Notre Dame Stadium: In September 2021, Michael Mayer had to catch a touchdown pass from Jack Coan with 1:09 left to lift the Irish to a 32-29 win over Toledo.
“No matter the opponent, the location, the weather, we just want to go out and execute and reach our full potential as a team,” Irish quarterback Sam Hartman said. “Whatever that means on the field is going to be whatever. Taking each play, playing it and then going on to the next one and not letting it distract from our mission is the mindset we have for this game and the next game and the next game.”
Bertrand out
Notre Dame will be without linebacker, captain and defensive leader JD Bertrand on Saturday as Bertrand deals with a concussion. The fifth-year senior had 13 tackles, one for loss, and a pass breakup in the first three games.
Among those who will play in his place is freshman Drayk Bowen, the reigning Indiana Mr. Football from Andrean. Freeman is interested to see how the Irish defense communicates without a player who is often vocal about getting his team into the correct alignment.
“When he’s out, yes, you lose a lot of production,” the coach said. “He’s a really good football player but you lose a captain, you lose the leadership, the verbal communication of a competent guy that’s played a lot of snaps.
“A lot of people call the linebackers a quarterback of the defense. What I challenged those guys to do is not only step up with their play but the vocal leadership that we need, the communication to get guys lined up and to problem solve. Linebackers are problem solvers and they have to be an extension of the coordinator to fix the problems on the field.”