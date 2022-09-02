Notre Dame’s matchup against Ohio State tonight at Ohio Stadium is the biggest showcase of college football’s opening week.
It will be a matchup of top 5 teams – the Irish are No. 5, their highest preseason ranking since 2006, while the Buckeyes are No. 2 – with ESPN’s College Gameday on campus to document the event. The teams are two of the three best in the history of college football by winning percentage.
But not all top 5 teams are created equal. While Ohio State is considered the principal obstacle in the way of Alabama’s march to another national championship, Notre Dame is more of an unknown, led by first-time head coach Marcus Freeman. Oddsmakers have installed the Irish as a 17 1/2-point underdog.
Freeman laughed when informed of the spread earlier this week.
“Well, I didn’t know that,” said Freeman, who played linebacker at Ohio State from 2004 to 2008. “I’m gonna write that down. You said 17 1/2 points, right? We’ll use that in our team meeting today. It’s good to know. I haven’t paid much attention to the spread, but I remember at one time (I was) on College Gameday and I said, ‘Just keep making it go up and up.’”
Freeman was as good as his word, noting the line during a team meeting later – not that his players needed much reminding.
“He mentioned it, but we’re seeing it everywhere,” defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola said. “I don’t ever watch TV, I watched TV today and I see myself and the next thing you know they said 17 ½ point underdogs. It is what it is. Nothing changes. That’s the responsibility you take on coming here. Like, OK that’s cool. We’ll talk about it and see about it Saturday.”
Ohio State is favored for a reason: the Buckeyes, coming off an 11-2 campaign and a 48-45 Rose Bowl win over Utah, bring back the Heisman Trophy favorite and potential No. 1 NFL Draft pick in quarterback CJ Stroud and arguably the nation’s best receiver in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who had 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns against the Utes.
The Buckeyes struggled somewhat defensively last season, giving up more than 30 points five times, but took a big step toward fixing that issue when coach Ryan Day hired Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles for the same position. Knowles’ Cowboys beat the Irish in the Fiesta Bowl in January in Freeman’s first game as head coach.
Knowles’ defenses have been adept in the past at disguising coverages and confusing quarterbacks, which will put pressure on Irish sophomore Tyler Buchner. Buchner will be making his first collegiate start.
“I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t a little bit of nerves,” Buchner said. “I think that’s pretty normal, pretty human. I’m definitely really excited, looking forward to it. … As Coach Freeman would say, the field’s 53 ⅓ x 120 and we’re just there playing ball.”
In order to neutralize Ohio State’s high-powered offensive attack, the Irish will follow that most time-tested of football axioms: run the ball and stop the run. On offense, they’ll try to build sustained drives on the ground to shorten the game behind an offensive line that returns four starters from the Fiesta Bowl.
On defense, their front seven will try to stop the Buckeye rushing attack, led by super sophomore Treveyon Henderson, who ran for more than 1,200 yards as a true freshman, and make Ohio State one dimensional.
“Ever since Coach Freeman said that, I made it my mission,” Ademilola said. “I carry myself like that. He said ‘Stop the run’ so that’s what we were going to do, stop the run. He made it loud and clear. That’s the head man and we’re going to follow his lead.”
“We feel like (our defensive line is) the toughest, strongest ... in the country,” he added.
After 12 mostly successful seasons under coach Brian Kelly, Notre Dame’s all-time leader in wins who is now at LSU, it’s the start of a new era for the Irish. There is no time for Freeman to ease into the job.
“I said this before, but any competitor wants this,” Freeman said. “You want an opportunity to go and play against the best. There is no better way to see where we are as a football team than to go and say, let’s go play one of the best teams in the country and see where we’re at.”