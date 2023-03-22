Notre Dame is on the verge of hiring its first new basketball coach since just after the turn of the century.
The Irish are finalizing a deal to bring in Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry, an Indiana native with deep coaching roots in the Hoosier State, to replace Mike Brey, who departed after 23 seasons.
Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft confirmed Shrewsberry’s departure for “another institution” Wednesday night in a statement which thanked the coach for his contributions and wished him “the very best.”
Shrewsberry, 46, has led the Nittany Lions for two years, compiling a 37-31 record and a 17-23 mark in the Big Ten. Penn State had finished below .500 in back-to-back seasons before Shrewsberry took the job, but this year he piloted the team to a 23-14 record and just its second NCAA Tournament appearance in 22 seasons.
The Nittany Lions were a No. 10 seed in the tournament bracket and beat seventh-seeded Texas A&M in the round of 64, 76-59, before falling to No. 2 seed Texas, 71-66.
In the weeks following the end of the regular season, Shrewsberry’s name was connected to not only Notre Dame, but also the open head coach position at Georgetown, which was eventually filled by former Providence coach Ed Cooley.
Before his team faced the Aggies in the tournament, Shrewsberry was asked bluntly whether he would be the coach at Penn State next season.
“That’s a great question,” Shrewsberry said. “There have been a lot of those. I got that question last week at the Big Ten Tournament. I don’t have time to focus on anything else but just being the best version for these guys and that’s all I’m focused on. When the offseason comes, then I can focus on other things, but I’m tunnel vision on playing this game for our guys.”
Penn State reportedly offered Shrewsberry a new contract which would have more than doubled his salary from this season, but Notre Dame trumped it with a seven-year deal reportedly worth in excess of $4 million per season, plus a willingness to pay Shrewsberry’s Penn State buyout of $4 million.
If the deal is finalized, Notre Dame would be getting a coach who has spent most of his life in Indiana. Shrewsberry is an Indianapolis native who played high school basketball at Cathedral, then in college at Hanover. His coaching career began as an assistant at Wabash and DePauw and he was a head coach for the first time at Indiana University South Bend in 2005-06. He went 3-28 that year, improved to 12-20 the next season, then took a job as an assistant coach on Brad Stevens’ staff at Butler, where he was part of back-to-back national runner-up teams.
When Stevens left to lead the NBA’s Boston Celtics, Shrewsberry took a job under coach Matt Painter at Purdue. He spent four seasons in West Lafayette – 2011 to 2013 and 2019 to 2021 – with a six-season stint under Stevens in Boston in between.
xHe was Painter’s associate head coach during his latter stint before taking the job with Penn State.
While with Purdue, Shrewsberry helped develop Purdue center Zach Edey, who earned Big Ten All-Freshman honors in his one season working the coach and was a consensus All-American this year.
“I always want to see him win, unless it’s against us, because he helped me so much my freshman year,” Edey said before facing Shrewsberry and Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament finals March 12.
Painter has routinely praised his former assistant and admitted after a matchup against the Nittany Lions in January his team still runs several sets Shrewsberry brought with him from his time with Stevens. Penn State went 0-5 against Purdue in Shrewsberry’s two seasons leading the program, including two losses in the Big Ten Tournament.
“I’m always indebted to him,” Shrewsberry said of Painter. “I owe a lot of gratitude to him. He showed me, in my years there, how to run a college basketball program, how to do it the right way, how to recruit the kids that fit your system.”
Shrewsberry would inherit a Notre Dame team which has made just one NCAA Tournament out of the last five and went 11-21 this year, its worst record by winning percentage since a 9-18 mark in 1995-96.
The Irish have lost a significant portion of their roster since the end of the season, with two of their top three scorers, Nate Laszewski (13.7 points per game) and Dane Goodwin (11.3) out of eligibility, and No. 4 scorer JJ Starling (11.2 points per contest), a McDonald’s All-American and five-star recruit in the 2022 class, transferring to Syracuse.
Third-leading scorer Cormac Ryan (12.3 points per game) has one year of eligibility left and has not yet announced whether he will use it. Productive fifth-year seniors Trey Wertz and Marcus Hammond are out of eligibility, as well.
Notre Dame has one signee in its 2023 recruiting class in three-star guard Markus Burton, a Mishawaka native and Penn standout who is among the favorites for Indiana Mr. Basketball this year.
Burton expressed optimism at the impending Shrewsberry hire Wednesday.
“I’m excited and I can’t wait for him to get to town,” he told Irish Sports Daily. “He’s a great coach and I’m excited to play for him.”