SOUTH BEND – Just days before Notre Dame faced California on Saturday, Irish coach Marcus Freeman was officially confirmed as a Catholic.
During the chaotic final moments of his team’s 24-17 win over the Golden Bears at Notre Dame Stadium, Freeman put his new faith to work.
“It was a conversation between me and God,” Freeman said, smiling slightly.
Twice in the final minute, the Irish had what looked to be game-ending turnovers overturned on replay and eventually had to sweat through a Hail Mary from Cal quarterback Jack Plummer as the clock hit zero. The ball caromed off four pairs of hands and was momentarily in the grasp of Bears receiver Jeremiah Hunter while Hunter was flat on his back in the end zone, finally rolling off his chest and onto the ground, at long last giving Freeman his first victory as Irish head coach.
“Wow, we found a way to finish,” said Freeman, who improved to 1-3 after becoming the only Irish head coach to drop his first three games. “It’s hard to win football games. It’s hard. I’m so proud of that group of guys.
“We have to get better, but tonight’s going to be about celebrating this victory. It’s an honor to do it here, at this university, with this support system. This is a special day for me personally but for, hopefully, for this program and this university.”
The Irish (1-2) avoided their first 0-3 start since 2007. After getting outscored 51-24 in the second halves of Freeman’s first three games, Notre Dame outscored Cal 17-7 after halftime Saturday in front of an announced sellout crowd of 77,622.
Tied at 17 early in the fourth quarter, the Irish embarked on a seven-play, 66-yard touchdown drive. The big play came when quarterback Drew Pyne found running back Audric Estime over the middle on an angle route for 36 yards to the Cal 6-yard line. On the next play, Pyne hit tight end Michael Mayer in the end zone for a go-ahead score. The redshirt sophomore quarterback, making his first career start, unleashed two mammoth fist pumps in the direction of the Irish sideline as Mayer celebrated in the end zone with 9:16 to play.
“Our defense played great today, our (offensive) line played great today and, when it comes down to it, we just have to execute,” said Pyne, who went 17 of 23 for 150 yards and two touchdowns. “Winning is a great feeling. That locker room is a memory I’ll remember for the rest of my life, and I’m just thankful to come out victorious.”
After Mayer scored to put the Irish on top, the Notre Dame defense ended back-to-back Cal possessions with sacks, two of the six times the Irish brought down Bears quarterback Jack Plummer, a Purdue transfer.
On Cal’s final possession, a Clarence Lewis interception was called back because of targeting on linebacker JD Bertrand away from the play – “I looked at JD and said, ‘JD, really?’ ” Freeman said. And an apparent Plummer fumble was overturned when it was determined his knee had been down before the ball was out, setting up the Hail Mary from the Notre Dame 35.
“It was a roller coaster for sure,” said defensive tackle Jacob Lacey, who had two sacks. “You’re up and down. But we knew if we were on the field, the game was going to end regardless.”
Pyne got off to a difficult start, missing several wide-open throws in the early going and struggling to get the offense on the same page – the Irish committed four false start penalties in the first half. Notre Dame failed to get a first down on its first five possessions, the last of which ended when Pyne fumbled the snap.
The television broadcast of the game caught Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees lighting into Pyne over the phone from the coach’s box.
“Coach Rees, I tell him to be hard on me,” Pyne said. “That’s the standard he holds me to, that’s what I ask for and I respond well to hard coaching. ... He just wants me to be at my best.”
Pyne responded after the fumble by leading a 60-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 21-yard scoring toss to running back Chris Tyree to make it a 10-7 Cal lead at halftime.
Tyree had 108 total yards on 22 touches while Estime had 119 on 21. Each was responsible for a touchdown.
The Irish took the lead in the third quarter after a 60-yard drive culminated in a 1-yard run for Estime, the fourth straight time Notre Dame had run the same play.
Cal (2-1) struck back with a touchdown drive to go in front 17-14 with 4:48 left in the third quarter, but Freeman assured his team on the sideline the Irish would not let a second-half lead slip away for a third straight game.
“I said, ‘This isn’t going to be a repeat, we’re going to change the outcome of the game,’ ” Freeman said. “That’s what you saw. That was a big moment for us because you could see it on some guys’ faces and even mine for a second: ‘Oh shoot, here we go again.’ It’s not here we go again.”
Notre Dame’s Blake Grupe tied the game at 17 with a 47-yard field goal with 14:48 left.