SOUTH BEND – Marcus Freeman knows the relatively respectable 9-4 record he posted in his first year leading Notre Dame won’t be good enough in Year 2.
The 37-year old coach got some much-deserved grace in his first-ever season as a head coach as he took over for the departed Brian Kelly, who decamped for LSU at the end of the 2021 campaign. But now, Freeman’s honeymoon period is over and he plans to get the Irish back to the double-digit win threshold it reached in each of the last five years of Kelly’s tenure.
As Notre Dame closed spring practice with the annual Blue-Gold Game on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium, Freeman struck an optimistic note about his team’s offseason development and the program’s direction.
“I think we’re at a better place (than last year at this time),” Freeman said. “I am, personally, as a head coach. And what I’ve most realized more than anything is that we have to consistently get better. How you feel about going into the fall? Good. We better get better and make sure that we’re ready to play to our full potential week one.”
Notre Dame is little more than four months from its season opener in Dublin against Navy on Aug. 26 and five months from what could be its biggest regular-season home matchup since it hosted No. 1 Clemson in 2020: a clash with Ohio State on Sept. 23.
Here is a look at where the Irish stand after 15 spring practices.
No QB decision, but leader emerges
Freeman insisted fans and media should not read too much into the disparate performances of quarterbacks Sam Hartman and Tyler Buchner in the Blue-Gold Game. Hartman marched the offense up and down the field, going 13 for 16 for 189 yards, two passing TDs and a rushing score, while Buchner was 8 for 18 for 44 yards and an interception.
Despite that, the competition between the transfer Hartman and the incumbent Buchner remains live as the team enters summer workouts, the coach emphasized.
“I think we still have a quarterback battle,” Freeman said. “You can’t determine a winner or a loser based off one practice. Everybody’s going to praise Sam for how we played today and they’re going to criticize Tyler. But listen, both of them are tremendously talented. And we’ll go back and evaluate all 15 practices and continue to look at it as we move forward.”
But it’s difficult to ignore how much more comfortable Hartman looked than Buchner. The Wake Forest transfer, who is the ACC’s career leader in touchdown passes, had the benefit of a stronger offensive line than Buchner and was under less pressure, but he carved up the Irish defense with intermediate and long-range throws and converted a series of third downs with accurate passes. He also completed the type of deep ball – a post to Jayden Thomas for a 48-yard gain – which was not really in Notre Dame’s arsenal last year.
Hartman was always the favorite to start in his final year of eligibility and while it took him some time to get comfortable in Notre Dame’s offense – struggling mightily in an open practice this month – he seems to be the clear leader after the spring, though Freeman wouldn’t say it.
Promise at receiver
Receiver was an obvious weak point for the Irish last season and they tried to fix that through recruiting, bringing in three four-star recruits in the 2023 class, all of whom enrolled early and went through spring ball.
Of those three, Jaden Greathouse appears to be the most advanced after catching 11 of 13 targets for 118 yards in the Blue-Gold Game and displaying a solid rapport with Hartman. The 6-foot-1, 213-pound Greathouse appears capable of becoming the type of possession receiver the Irish did not have last year, someone who can pick up 6 to 8 yards on third down when Notre Dame really needs it.
Freeman says all three freshmen – Braylon James and Rico Flores join Greathouse in that group – will contribute this fall.
“All three of them have been really, really good additions to our program throughout the spring,” the coach said. “That wasn’t just a one-time performance (from Greathouse).”
Add in that Thomas flashed deep-ball ability last season and seems to be an early favorite of Hartman’s and Notre Dame appears to have taken significant steps toward patching the hole at the position. It hurt to lose All-ACC Virginia Tech transfer Kaleb Smith to medical retirement and once-promising Lorenzo Styles Jr. to the transfer portal this spring, but it seems as though the Irish will have a more capable pass-catching corps this year. How much more capable it is might depend on how quickly Greathouse and his fellow youngsters can get up to speed.
Defensive front
flashes ability
At no position did Notre Dame lose more production from last season than defensive line. In addition to all-time program sacks leader Isaiah Foskey, a likely early-round selection in this week’s NFL draft, the Irish lost the Ademilola brothers, Jayson and Justin, who combined for 23 tackles for loss over the last two seasons.
Notre Dame is strong in the back end with Cam Hart and freshman All-American Benjamin Morrison at cornerback, but it was an open question entering the spring whether the Irish would be able to get enough pressure on the quarterback to make that matter.
That question remains, but the outlook is rosier now than it appeared likely to be when spring practice began. In Rylie Mills and Gabriel Rubio, the Irish have some experience at defensive tackle and they seem to have added a potential difference-maker with the maturation of redshirt sophomore Jason Onye, who had a sack and a quarterback hit Saturday. On the edge, Jordan Botelho is poised for a breakout season at the vyper position and Junior Tuihalamaka and Joshua Burnham showed significant pass-rushing promise as the Irish try to replace Foskey’s All-American production.
“It was one of the more purpose-driven springs I’ve been a part of,” Irish defensive line coach Al Washington said. “Every position had a mindset to improve and I think the players bought in. … Coach Freeman does an unbelievable job of setting the tone, but they bought in and worked.”