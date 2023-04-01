SOUTH BEND – Sam Hartman knows the question is going to be asked and asked again: is he happy at Notre Dame even though the man who recruited him as a transfer from Wake Forest, former Irish offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees, has departed for the same job at Alabama?
Hartman, a sixth-year senior and the ACC's career leader in touchdown passes, has an answer ready and has already deployed it a few times since arriving at Notre Dame.
“You’ll hear me say this phrase a thousand times: ‘It is what it is,’" Hartman said. "Obviously it was a great opportunity for (Rees) and there’s no hard feelings there. … The quarterback room, we stuck together. … It’s a really tight-knit group. We kept moving forward and we’ve been moving forward since.
"I just feel blessed to be with these guys. … Sometimes you feel like there are going to cliques and you’re not going to be able to fit in, you’re this guy from a different program, but I feel like I gelled right in and I’ve built some relationships that will be life-long.”
Even if he wanted to, Hartman would have little time to stew over Rees' departure. He is plenty busy not only learning Notre Dame's offense and developing a relationship with new quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli, but also trying to fend off a challenge for his presumptive starting spot from junior-to-be Tyler Buchner, last seen accounting for five touchdowns in Notre Dame's 45-38 Gator Bowl win over South Carolina.
"I don't think Tyler Buchner is going to take a back seat to anybody,” Guidugli said. “Tyler Buchner is going to go out here to compete for the starting quarterback position and he's going to get an opportunity to compete for it, just like the rest of those guys in the room.”
"Tyler's a really bright kid. He's obviously super athletic in the offseason workouts that I've seen. (He) throws a great ball, has great arm strength. I think I've been very fortunate to inherit a pretty good quarterback room."
As someone who has been in the program for going on three seasons, Buchner has an organic advantage over his more veteran counterpart. Though there are some new plays to learn from the mind of Rees' replacement at offensive coordinator, Gerad Parker, much of the playbook and terminology remains the same.
The former elite recruit out of San Diego joked that he doesn't need notecards to memorize the subtle changes to Notre Dame's system and he's feeling confident.
“Roots and bolts are still the same," Buchner said. "I feel good. I feel like I don’t have much to lose. It’s a good mindset to have and I’m just going out there and having fun."
Hartman, meanwhile, is not only learning new terminology, but an entirely new way to run an offense. Wake Forest's system, known colloquially as the "slow mesh," consisted of a variety of plays mostly iterating off of one basic concept: after the snap, the quarterback and running back walk toward the line of scrimmage together with the ball. Hartman's job was to read the defense and decide whether to release the ball to the back or, at the last possible moment, pull it back and fire to a receiver. That offense was played at a breakneck speed, huddling only rarely, and Hartman almost exclusively took snaps from the shotgun, several yards behind the center.
With Notre Dame, by contrast, Hartman is under center on a regular basis and is learning the nuances of calling plays in the huddle and playing at a somewhat slower pace. This is why he came to South Bend – the Wake Forest offense, while effective, was not preparing him for the type of reads he will have to make in the NFL. With its pro-style offense, Notre Dame has provided Hartman a one-year apprenticeship before departing for the league.
“He’s used to going 100 mph at Wake Forest," Guidugli said. He’s used to being in the shotgun every single play. So some of the things, breaking the huddle, getting in the huddle, getting under center, some of that’s a little bit of an adjustment for him, but he’s embracing it, he’s a worker and he’s going to help us win a lot of games.”
Hartman freely admits he is watching Buchner closely for tips on how to run the Irish system.
“I feel like Tyler has a mastery of it, so it’s been fun to learn from him, watch him," said the 6-foot-1, 210-pound veteran, who threw 38 touchdowns against 12 interceptions last season. "He’s a lot more smooth than I am. Admittedly, he’s a lot better athlete than I am too, so he’s got me in a lot of those. It’s been cool to watch, I watch his footwork every time. That would be nice, but we’ll get there someday.”
Despite Hartman's lack of experience in Notre Dame's system, he seems, at least as it currently stands, on track to end up as the Irish starter in the season-opener against Navy on Aug. 26 in Dublin. There's plenty of time for Buchner to close the gap in the coming months, but at least based on Saturday's open practice, it appears Hartman has the edge.
The Charlotte, North Carolina, native was not perfect during his reps against Notre Dame's first-string defense, but he made more than a few eye-catching throws, including a layered pass in the middle of a zone to true freshman Braylon James along the sideline for a 30-yard gain, a ball could not have been placed better had Hartman handed it to James.
Most of Hartman's best throws, however, were long passes 40 or more yards down the field. He did not connect on any of that variety during 11-on-11 drills – though he hit sophomore-to-be Tobias Merriweather on the fingertips on one near-completion – but he hit receivers in stride far down the field on a number of reps in more controlled drills. The Irish have intimated they plan to throw deep more often this year – such passes were not a significant part of the offense with Buchner and Drew Pyne running the show last season – and Hartman has an obvious talent for doing so.
There were some less exciting moments from Hartman on Saturday, as well, most of which likely stemmed from his lack of chemistry with the pass-catchers. He missed running back Audric Estime wide open over the middle of the field on a 6-yard in route (a well-designed play which started with the 230-pound running back in the slot) and struggled to connect with some of his receivers on shorter passes to the flat. He is very clearly still learning to play under center and it will likely take most of the offseason for him to feel comfortable in such formations.
“I’m still learning the offense, but every day I’m taking steps in the right direction, still learning a lot, trying to forget the old reactions and take in the new ones," Hartman said. "It’s been great, though. They’re patient with me when I make my mistakes. … It’s just been cool to get in the huddle and spit some words out and play some football. That’s been the best part of it, it’s just great to just have the pads on and be out there.”
As for Buchner, Saturday was not exactly a banner day. He dropped a (not particularly off-target) shotgun snap for a fumble in one live drill and missed a couple of intermediate throws over the middle on which he appeared to have at least a semi-open receiver. His footwork in the pocket seems to have improved, but he remains merely OK as a thrower of the football.
Here are some other observations from Saturday's practice.
- Case of the drops: Notre Dame's receivers had trouble catching the ball even when it was thrown accurately. Chris Tyree, an explosive former running back who has moved primarily to receiver this year, dropped multiple well-thrown passes, Merriweather had one flat-out drop in addition to the aforementioned deep ball from Hartman, which probably should have been caught, and tight end Mitchell Evans also dropped an accurate pass with no one in his area. True freshman Jaden Greathouse lost a fumble, forced by redshirt-sophomore-to-be Ryan Barnes, who also had an eye-catching interception in the end zone. One possible reason for some of the drops: Hartman throws the ball hard. He's got a strong arm and even on short routes, the ball zips toward its target. It's possible his receivers have not had enough work with him to fully adjust to that yet.
- Newcomers at receiver: Notre Dame was notoriously thin at receiver last season and tried to fix that problem this offseason by signing three four-star recruits at the position in the 2023 freshman class – Greathouse, Rico Flores Jr. and James – and adding former Virginia Tech wideout Kaleb Smith in the transfer portal. It appears all four might contribute in some way this year as the three freshmen look the part (Greathouse's fumble aside) and Smith nearly made a spectacular catch despite pass interference, twisting his body around in an instant to try to grab a back-shoulder throw in a very athletic move. Flores also made a nice back-shoulder catch on a pass from redshirt-freshman-to-be Steve Angeli (more on him below) and has an excellent catch radius.
- Running back depth: Estime and Logan Diggs were co-No. 1 running backs at the end of last season, but Estime is all alone at the top of the depth chart right now as Diggs was in street clothes for the second straight Saturday practice. It is unclear why the junior-to-be is not participating, but he was involved in the workout, giving his teammates encouragement. In the absence of Diggs, many of the non-Estime running back reps went to redshirt-freshman-to-be Gi'Bran Payne, a former four-star recruit. Payne made the biggest play of the live periods, breaking a 50-yard run through the left side of the line. The blocking was solid on the play, but Payne did his part with excellent acceleration in the second level. Notre Dame's running backs room in the fall will be crowded with Estime, Diggs, redshirt-freshman-to-be Jadarian Price (not yet in uniform as he recovers from an Achilles injury suffered last offseason) and incoming top 100 recruit Jeremiyah Love, but Payne is making an early case for some carries.
- The other quarterback: As Hartman and Buchner battle for the starting job, the Irish are also bringing along a potential future contributor at the position in Angeli, a top 150 recruit in the 2022 class according to ESPN who stands 6-2 and weighs 210 pounds. Angeli moved the offense as well as Hartman or Buchner during live periods (albeit not usually against the No. 1 defense) and made several very nice throws, including the perfectly-placed back-shoulder toss to Flores and a beautiful fade to the back corner of the end zone for sixth-year senior Matt Salerno, who made a spectacular one-handed catch, one of the highlights of the entire practice. Angeli has made significant strides since last season and although he won't compete for the job this fall he appears to be a potential future option behind center for the Irish.
- Punt return competition: New special teams coordinator Marty Biagi, who replaced last year's coordinator, Brian Mason, now with the Indianapolis Colts in the same role, is still getting to know his new charges, but is already deep into helping the Irish determine the right fit to return punts. Among the options at the position, he said, are Salerno, Tyree and Lorenzo Styles Jr. Salerno has played the position in the past.
"We want to be just as dynamic in the return game as Coach Mason was the previous year in the block game," said Biagi, whose predecessor presided over a unit which led the nation last season with seven blocked punts, tying a program record set in the early 1930s. "If you can create a two-headed monster, then you can really have a lot of success, so we are actively trying different guys there."