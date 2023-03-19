SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame is going back to the Sweet 16 after beating Mississippi State 53-48 at Purcell Pavilion in the round of 32 on Sunday afternoon.
The No. 3-seed Irish (27-5) struggled offensively at times – they shot 17 of 49 (34.7%) from the field, and didn't make a single 3-pointer – but Lauren Ebo had 18 rebounds and Notre Dame did just enough damage on second-chance shots and at the free throw line to get past the No. 11-seed Bulldogs (22-11), who had already won two tournament games this week.
Notre Dame is set to face either No. 2-seed Maryland or No. 7-seed Arizona in Greenville, South Carolina, on Saturday. The Irish lost to the Terrapins 74-72 at Purcell Pavilion on Dec. 1 when Maryland's Diamond Miller hit a buzzer-beating jumper.
Outside shooting was a fruitless endeavor for much of the game (the two teams combined to miss their first 19 attempts from 3-point range, with Mississippi State opening 0 for 14), but Bulldogs guard Kourtney Weber finally sank one in the first minute of the fourth quarter. Jessika Carter cut Notre Dame's lead to three with a second-chance layup, and Weber hit a second 3 off a fastbreak at 6:50 in the final period to tie the game at 41.
KK Bransford hit two free throws for the Irish and then Sonia Citron attacked the rim for a layup, only her second field goal of the game, with 3:03 left to give Notre Dame a 47-43 edge.
Neither team scored until 1:15, when Citron hit 1 of 2 free throws to put Notre Dame up five, but Weber answered with a long jump shot that cut the Irish lead to 3.
Ebo went to the free throw line with 35 second to go and made the second of two shots to again make it a two-possession game, and on the ensuing possession blocked not one but two shots from Carter.
Citron, who started just 6 of 10 from the foul line, knocked down four straight free-throw attempts in the final 13 seconds of the game. That was enough to make Mississippi State's final bucket, a 3-pointer by Ahlana Smith with three seconds to go, a moot point.
Citron had a team-high 14 points on just 2-for-12 shooting, Maddy Westbeld chipped in a season-high 15 rebounds – the Irish won the battle on the boards 49-32 – and Ebo added 10 points and five blocks to the second-highest rebounding total of her five-year career.
Notre Dame was without All-American point guard Olivia Miles, who is out for tournament with a knee injury suffered in the team's regular-season finale against Louisville.
The Irish are in the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive season. They lost to NC State there last season, 66-63.