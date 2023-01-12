The Blue-Gold Game, Notre Dame football's annual spring intra-squad scrimmage at Notre Dame Stadium, will be held April 22, the Irish announced Thursday.
The game will be streamed exclusively on Peacock and then will be available for viewing on-demand after the live stream is finished.
Tickets to the event will go on sale Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets, visit UND.com/BuyTickets or call 833-NDIRISH.
Game time, additional ticket information and other details will be released at a later date, the university said.
The game is always the culmination of Notre Dame's spring practice schedule, which this year will include a large chunk of the celebrated Irish recruiting class, including 2022 Indiana Mr. Football Drayk Bowen, a four-star linebacker who won the Butkus Award as the best high school linebacker in the country last year. He and 11 other Irish freshmen, including the highly-touted receiving trio of Braylon James, Jaden Greathouse and Rico Flores, are slated to enroll in January and participate in spring practice with the team. The Blue-Gold Game will be the first chance for Notre Dame fans to see those players in Irish uniforms, participating in live play.
The game will also likely provide a first look at new Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman, the Wake Forest transfer who is the ACC's all-time leader in passing touchdowns. As it stands, Hartman will battle Gator Bowl MVP Tyler Buchner for the starting quarterback job, though Hartman, as a sixth-year senior with years of production under his belt, is the clear favorite.