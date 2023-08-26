SOUTH BEND – Somewhere over the Atlantic Ocean, Marcus Freeman was getting angry.
On Wednesday night, just days before the start of his second season as Notre Dame head coach, Freeman was spending time during his team’s flight to Dublin rewatching last season’s matchup against Navy, which the Irish will face this afternoon in the first game of the FBS season.
As Freeman watched the Midshipmen score 19 unanswered second-half points and turn what had been a rout at halftime into a nail biter, the 37-year-old coach felt all the frustration of that moment come roaring back.
“Gosh, there were so many teaching plays,” Freeman said. “I truly believe we let our foot off the pedal. That’s the one thing that can’t happen in our program – when we make mistakes and we’re getting beat because of effort.
“Both sides of the ball in the second half didn’t play up to our standard. They’re reminded often. I needed that for myself. … It was a great reminder that if you give them a chance, they’re going to take advantage of it and they will not quit.”
The Irish held on for a 35-32 win despite gaining just 12 yards on 20 offensive plays in the second half after leading 35-13 at the intermission. It was their fifth straight victory in a series, which will be played for the 96th time today.
But that scare, coming a week after the Irish crushed then-No. 5 Clemson 35-14, left an impression the players who return this season to try to make it six in a row against the Middies.
“They’re a very respectable group that’s known for their hard work and of course service to their country,” Notre Dame defensive end Nana Osafo-Mensah said. “It’s just a team that you can never let your guard down because they’re going to keep going for the entire four quarters of the game.”
First, the Irish will have to put their guard up. That’s easier said than done for a contest that will be played in nothing like normal circumstances. The Irish, coming off an up-and-down 9-4 first season under Freeman, arrived in Dublin early Thursday to play in the fourth overseas game in program history. It’s Notre Dame’s first game on foreign soil since 2012, when they also opened the season against Navy in Dublin, winning 50-10.
Since arriving on the Emerald Isle, the Irish have spent time practicing, trying to adjust their body clocks to the five-hour time difference and trying to take in as much of the city as they can while staying prepared for the game.
“We’re excited to be part of this,” Freeman said. “That’s what I keep telling our players. We have to understand we’re here for a reason – to play Navy and win a game. It’s OK to enjoy being in the country of Ireland. I want them to embrace it and enjoy it because I’m going to. We’re excited and we’re ready. The build-up has been good, but now it’s time to get ready for the game.”
The matchup between the historic rivals will be played, as was the 2012 version, in Aviva Stadium, home of Ireland’s national soccer and rugby teams. The stadium has room for nearly 52,000 fans and the Irish expect to get something of a home-crowd boost.
“I heard from people I’ve talked to that there’s Notre Dame fans everywhere over here,” Freeman said. “It’s exciting and a great reminder of the global impact this university has. It’s subtle reminders when you hear about that, and I got off the plane and everyone is saying, ‘Go Irish.’ ”
The Midshipmen will be playing their first season under new head coach Brian Newberry, who was elevated from the team’s defensive coordinator job after 15-year head coach Ken Nuimatalolo was let go following a third straight losing season in 2022.
Newberry’s 4-2-5 defense dominated the Irish down the stretch last season, and Freeman says his team treats it much like Navy’s triple-option offense – a scheme Notre Dame will not see often and for which it has to specially prepare. The Midshipmen are stacked to stop the run – they ranked in the top 10 in the nation in opponent yards per carry last season – and the Irish will have to throw to set up the ground game, an inversion of their usual strategy.
“They’re the Naval Academy, they’re as tough as it gets,” Notre Dame offensive guard Rocco Spindler said. “They’re going to bring something every single play. They’re not going to play a base front. You have to just be three steps ahead of what they’re going to do. Navy, they’re tough guys, and we gotta rise to that occasion.”