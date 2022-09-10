SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame spent the entire offseason, from January to the first days of September, focused on its season opener against Ohio State. For more than eight months, the Irish ran every drill, went through every workout and performed every practice rep with the Buckeyes in mind.
Now that the Week 1 clash in Columbus, Ohio, is behind them, the Irish, who performed better than many expected but ultimately fell to second-ranked Ohio State 21-10, must turn their attention to Marshall, their opponent in today’s home opener at Notre Dame Stadium.
“This is a good Marshall football team that’s going to come in here and be motivated and ready to go against Notre Dame,” said first-year Irish coach Marcus Freeman, who will be making his home debut as head coach. “That’s gonna be the challenge for this group. You spend so many months, so many days, so many hours preparing for this Ohio State game and the emotional aspect of it and how big this game is.
“It’s not difficult to motivate a team to prepare when you have the No. 2 team in the country coming up on Saturday. Well, Marshall isn’t the No. 2 team in the country, but the challenge for me to our team and our coaching staff was we have to enhance the way we prepare.”
After a week of practice, Freeman came away believing the No. 8 Irish (0-1) had risen to his challenge. The team’s leadership “flourished” during the week, he said, and he liked his players’ focus and attention to detail.
Defensive lineman Rylie Mills insisted Notre Dame has to treat every practice like it’s trying to win the Super Bowl, and tight end Kevin Bauman said the team’s energy this week matched that imperative.
“I think everyone’s just really dialed in across the board – coaches, players, everybody,” Bauman said. “No one likes losing, especially at Notre Dame, that’s not what we do here. And nobody was happy after (the loss to Ohio State) so there’s just that extra attention to detail, there’s an extra focus that you can sense. … Everyone just has a heightened sense of urgency to prepare this week so we can continue to get better as the season goes on. It’s only Week 2 and we’re not even close to reaching our ceiling.”
Notre Dame, which has not started 0-2 since 2011, has fared well against unranked opponents in recent years, winning 42 such games in a row since a loss to Virginia Tech on Nov. 19, 2016. The Irish have had plenty of close calls among those victories, however, including against low-major opponents, most recently a 32-29 triumph over Toledo in last season’s home opener. The Rockets led that game until the final two minutes.
If the memory of that scare does not motivate the Irish, Marshall’s performance in Week 1 might. The Thundering Herd opened their second year under coach Charles Huff – they went 7-6 last season – with a resounding 55-3 win over FCS Norfolk State in which they ran for 380 yards on 7.5 yards per carry, held the Spartans to less than a yard per carry and outgained them overall 612-114.
The Irish are paying Marshall a reported $1.25 million to play in South Bend, but Freeman says his team his not expecting to roll to a win.
“I’ve been on the other side, and when you’re the underdog, you have a chip on your shoulder, but it’s the mindset of believing you can come in here and win,” said Freeman, who is looking for his first win as Irish coach after an 0-2 start. “That’s what you do when you’re a competitor. Our players respect the team that’s coming in here on Saturday, because (Marshall) showed it on film.
“They put it on film that they are a really good football team. They are a talented football team that’s going to be hungry. They’re going to be fearless. This isn’t a game that we’re going to try to ease our way in. No, we’re going to be aggressive from the start.”
Injury report
The Irish expect to have All-American offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson back, barring a significant setback for the two-time captain, Freeman said Thursday. Patterson, who moved from center to guard this season, missed the game against Ohio State with a foot strain but practiced in full this week. … Notre Dame receiver Deion Colzie is “not truly 100% yet” following a knee strain in fall camp. … Marshall running back Rasheen Ali, who led the nation in rushing touchdowns last season with 23 and racked up more than 1,700 total yards, will miss his second straight game as he takes leave from the team for an undisclosed issue.