3 Storylines

Home opener: It's the home opener for the Irish and for Marcus Freeman, who is leading the team for the first time at Notre Dame Stadium. He said he has been looking forward to this game since he took over as head coach. The Irish have won 10 straight home openers and 30 of their last 31 home games overall. Their only loss in that span came against eventual College Football Playoff entrant Cincinnati in October of last season.

Aggressive offense: Notre Dame's game plan against Ohio State was to keep the ball away from the Buckeyes' high-powered offense and shorten the game with long, time-consuming possessions. That meant the Irish took few chances on offense, preferring to run the ball and keep passes in the short and intermediate range. That will change against Marshall, said Freeman, who promised his offense would "take some shots."

Finishing the game: Notre Dame closed the Brian Kelly Era winners of 26 games in a row in which it led at halftime, a streak that stretched from September 2019 to November 2021. Marcus Freeman's Irish, by contrast, have let halftime leads slip away in each of the new coach's first two games leading the program. After a 10-7 halftime lead against Ohio State melted into a 21-10 loss last week, Freeman emphasized the importance of finishing games and winning the fourth quarter. Did that message land?

Prediction: No. 8 Notre Dame 24, Marshall 13

Season record: 1-1