SOUTH BEND – Marcus Freeman was tired of getting questions about Notre Dame playing to its competition. The 18th-ranked Irish (8-3) have spent much of the year winning games against good teams and letting inferior opponents hang around, at times with disastrous results.
There was none of that against Boston College tonight. Notre Dame came out and took care of business from the opening kick, shrugging off significant snow and bitterly-cold wind to crush the Eagles 44-0 on Senior Day and set up a clash with USC next week which will carry New Year's Six bowl implications.
"I was thinking about you when I addressed them halftime," Freeman told the media after Notre Dame's first shutout since Senior Day 2021, when it topped Georgia Tech 55-0. "I said, 'Listen, I'm tired of getting up there postgame and them saying you play to your competition, you came out to a 30-point lead, whatever.' I said, 'Listen, you help me answer these questions after the game.'"
Freeman was unhappy with the way his team "took our foot off the pedal" in a closer-than-it-should-have-been 35-32 win over Navy last week (a game which looks less surprising in retrospect after Navy beat No. 17 UCF this afternoon). The first-year Irish coach emphasized to his team this week the importance of playing a full 60 minutes.
"This was a challenge today to say, 'Listen, let's go out in the second half and truly continue to pull as hard as we can and go as hard as we can," Freeman said. "I think they really did. In the fourth quarter, we got some guys that haven't played a lot of football in the game. But the ability to hold that team to zero points was huge.
"What a win. What a way to go out for this season at Notre Dame Stadium. We spent a lot of time (Friday) as a team talking about what an opportunity we get to perform one more time as this team at Notre Dame Stadium. It's a special place and our performance hasn't always reflected that. I wanted to make sure we finished this season in this last opportunity that way."
Notre Dame finished its first season under Freeman 4-2 at Notre Dame Stadium, emphatically putting to bed the narrative which cropped up early in the season – after losses to Marshall and Stanford and a lackluster win over California – that this Irish team struggles to play at home. Their last three home games were an easy 44-21 triumph over UNLV, the 35-14 pasting of then-No. 4 Clemson followed by a field storming, and today's blanking of the Eagles, a game the Irish led 10-0 less than five minutes in and in which they out-gained Boston College 437-173 despite playing freshmen and backups for most of the fourth quarter.
The victory was Notre Dame's eighth in the last nine games after its harrowing 0-2 start. It was far from guaranteed the Irish would end up here, especially after the mid-season loss to Stanford, a significant hiccup which threatened to halt the momentum they'd built with three straight wins. Freeman deserves credit for righting the ship, but he could not have done it without the group of player leaders who refused to let this season go down the drain. If those players, many of whom returned to Notre Dame with dreams of a national championship swirling in their heads, had decided to go through the motions – or even leave the team to prepare for the NFL Draft – after the 3-3 first half of the campaign, the Irish likely would have been fighting for a bowl at this point in the season. Instead, they dug in and Notre Dame still has a chance to get to 10 wins for a sixth straight season.
"There was no other option in our program," Freeman said of Notre Dame's in-season improvement. "There was no other option. I can get up there as a head coach and say this is what we're doing. But until it's implemented by the leaders on your team, that's such a strong statement in terms of their type of leadership. And so I'm proud of the way they've led our program."
Record breaker
One senior in particular got special praise from Freeman: defensive end Isaiah Foskey. And for good reason – Foskey notched the 25th sack of his career in the second quarter, breaking the Irish career record of 24 1/2 set by Justin Tuck in 2004. The sack didn't come cheap: he bull-rushed the BC left tackle and then shoved him to the side before bear-hugging quarterback Emmett Morehead for an 11-yard loss.
"It's a reflection of so many things," Freeman said of Foskey's record. "He didn't come back just to break the record. He came back to win a national championship. And you know what, he didn't win a championship this year. But what he did for this program and what those seniors did for this program to me will be the reason why we do win a national championship in an upcoming future year.
"So I told those guys last night in our last meeting, senior meeting, 'Thank you,' because they built the foundation. They really have built the foundation of what is to come. I'm glad he got a personal achievement, but what he did for this program in terms of those seniors, it's going to be really impactful."
Ground dominance
Freeman knew after the game the Irish had rushed the ball up and down the field, but he wasn't sure how many yards on the ground his team had totaled. As he searched for the exact number in his box score, a member of the press let him know the answer was 281. Freeman smiled and laughed.
"That's pretty good," he said.
The Irish rushed for 200 yards for the sixth time this season, picking up 7.4 yards per carry after totaling minus-7 (sack-adjusted) yards in the second half against Navy last week. Sophomore Logan Diggs was at the top of the ever-shifting pecking order in the Irish backfield, running 15 times for 122 yards and a touchdown, while Audric Estime and Chris Tyree combined for 17 carries, 121 yards and three touchdowns. Boston College couldn't stop any of the three and Notre Dame's offensive line looked exceedingly more comfortable in the cold and snow than the Eagles' cowed defensive front.
"We went to the Friday night meeting and I said, 'Listen, we're going to run the ball and make them pay.' Right? We had to run the ball. I don't care what they were playing defensively. I don't care if they brought everybody they had, similar to Navy. I said 'We're going to have to find a way to run the ball.'
"I think it's a mental challenge to our guys that somebody's going to have to beat a block, somebody's going to have to beat a tackle. They might have one more hat in the box, but we've got to beat them. Everybody's got to do their job. It's a mentality."
Big Ben
Irish cornerback Benjamin Morrison had his second red-letter day in three weeks, following his two-interception game against Clemson with three picks today, tying a Notre Dame record which had not been equaled since Harrison Smith had three in the 2010 Sun Bowl against Miami (Florida) in former coach Brian Kelly's first season.
Morrison's five interceptions in the last three games are more than any Notre Dame player has had in a full season since Manti Te'o picked off seven passes in 2012, when he was runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. Morrison won't be in New York for the Heisman presentation this year, but he is a breakout star and could well earn Freshman All-American honors and be a preseason All-American across the board next year. After the game, he admitted he only had one interception all through high school because he mostly played offense, so the feeling of racking up picks is new to him. The idea Morrison is only now refining his craft at cornerback should be a scary one for opposing defenses. It's not too early to imagine him one on one next year with Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Morrison's interceptions were part of a five-takeaway day for the Irish. It seems so long ago Notre Dame was bemoaning a lack of turnovers from its defense: it had just three in the first seven games, but has 10 in the last four contests. Freeman said there was never a lack of emphasis on takeaways.
"I've been the defensive coordinator plenty of times where you stress turnovers and takeaways and it never happens," Freeman said. "But you keep going. You keep going. You don't get flustered. You challenge everything. Right? You find a better way. And I think you're seeing it happen in bunches now. It's starting to happen and go.
"It's a great lesson in terms of you can work at something tirelessly and not get the result you want. If you quit, you're never going to get the result. But the defensive staff has continued to work at takeaways, takeaways. And then all of a sudden, here it comes."
Resilient team
After the game, Freeman was asked to describe his team and what it has taken the Irish to overcome the early-season bumps in the road. He used the opportunity to make a larger point about the program as a whole and about Notre Dame.
"They're resilient," Freeman said. "We've got a resilient group of leaders. This university attracts resilient people. If you're not a resilient person, you're not going to make it here. And that's something that I've learned in my short time here. This place weeds non-resilient people out, this university. And it even happens in the football program.
"If you're not a resilient, tough-minded person, this probably won't be the place for you. But that's what this place, this university attracts: resilient people. And we're fortunate we get to coach great football players that are resilient people. So I think that's a reflection of this university."