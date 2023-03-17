SOUTH BEND – The Irish women had nearly full two weeks off between their exit from the ACC Tournament and the first round of the NCAA Tournament, which they played host to at Purcell Pavilion on Friday.
It’s safe to say Notre Dame was ready to get back on the court. The No. 3-seed Irish (26-5) dominated No. 14-seed Southern Utah (23-10) from the opening moments of an 82-56 victory on St. Patrick’s Day. Notre Dame scored on nine of its first 10 possessions to take a 16-0 lead and held No. 14-seed Southern Utah (23-10) scoreless for the first 4 minutes and 38 seconds.
“A 16-0 run is really tough. It started on defense,” Notre Dame junior forward Maddy Westbeld said. “And that’s what (coach Niele Ivey) has been emphasizing, just getting on a running transition, getting stops early, getting rebound and running. So that we did a really good job at the beginning, and I think that’s just what set the tone early.”
The Irish hit 13-of-16 shots from the floor (81.3%) in the first quarter and led 27-10 after 10 minutes.
The fast start was a welcome sign for the Irish, who announced Thursday that All-American point guard Olivia Miles will not return to the court this season. She injured her knee during Notre Dame’s regular-season finale against Louisville on Feb. 26.
“I thought it was imperative we came out that way,” Ivey said. “We have not played in two weeks, and it showed the growth over the last two weeks. What we have worked on, establishing who we are. You know, this is a different team.”
Southern Utah, which won the Western Athletic Conference Tournament to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the first time, was able to stem the bleeding a bit in the second quarter, and Notre Dame went into halftime with a 43-24 lead.
But unfortunately for the Thunderbirds, Notre Dame started off the second half almost as well as it did the first. The Irish missed their first two attempts of the third quarter but sank the next eight, the final one a 3-pointer by Sonia Citron, gave the Irish a 61-29 lead at 5:54 in the third quarter.
“Just different rotations, different things that we were trying. Again, we have not played in two weeks, and this week was spring break. So I think, you know, their legs kind of got tired,” Ivey said while discussing the way the Irish came back out, seemingly rejuvenated, after halftime. “I’m still pushing pace and really emphasizing trying to get out and run. But then again that was really fortunate that I had a chance to play so many players and got so much great balance from so many different people, I think that really helped us.”
Eight of Notre Dame’s 10 players played at least 16 minutes and each scored.
Westbeld led all scorers with 20 points on 9-of-17 shooting, and she also had five assists and two steals. Citron scored 14 points and three steals, and center Lauren Ebo had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Junior forward Kylee Watson was 6-for-6 from the floor and finished with 12 points and freshman guard Cassandre Prosper had 10 rebounds.
Notre Dame dominated the boards with 53 rebounds to Southern Utah’s 25 (the Irish had more offensive rebounds at 21 than the Thunderbirds had defensive rebounds at 18), and the Irish also had 24 assists on 36 made shots from the floor. Five different Notre Dame players had at least three assists, but Citron led the way with six.
”She’s been working really hard the last couple weeks, being in that position and understanding my message and understanding what I want to run,” Ivey said of Citron. “We sat aside yesterday, you know, gave her kind of the plan like this is exactly why I want you to run. The fact she can come kind of turn into that position, something that she’s never done before is just remarkable, just shows you who she is as a player.
”Today I thought it may be one of her best games as being a facilitator. That just shows you the growth of Sonia, but also how impactful she is as a player.”
The crowd came alive in the final minutes as Notre Dame junior guard Sarah Cernugel entered the game. She did not make either of her two shots but did record a steal and a block.
Southern Utah senior center Megan Jensen scored 11 points and was the only Thunderbird to score in double-digits.
On Sunday, Notre Dame will face No. 11-seed Mississippi State (22-10), which beat No. 6-seed Creighton (22-9) 81-66 in the evening game Friday. That game will be a rematch of the 2018 national title game, which the Irish won 61-58 on a 3-point buzzer-beater by Arike Ogunbowale.