COLUMBUS, Ohio – Tyler Buchner's first game as Notre Dame starting quarterback got off to the best start imaginable.
On Notre Dame's first play of the season from scrimmage, against No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday at Ohio Stadium, the sophomore fired a 9-yard out route to Lorenzo Styles Jr. and Styles shook off a tackle and went 54 yards. Fifteen more yards were tacked on for Buckeye defensive end JT Tuimoloau hitting Buchner in the head as a he released the ball.
The rest of Buchner's night was less explosive, but still promising against what looked like an outstanding defense. Though the No. 5 Irish (0-1) lost 21-10, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Buchner notched 195 total yards, led an 87-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter, made several nice throws deep down the field and did not look intimidated on the biggest stage in college football so far this season.
"I’m pleased with him," Irish coach Marcus Freeman said of Buchner. "The biggest thing I’m pleased with is zero turnovers. He got hit a couple of times, he hurt his ankle a little bit and he continued to be tough, continued to run the ball, continued to try to throw the ball where he wanted to throw it. He’s going to be a really good football player and a great leader for us moving forward.”
Buchner said the ankle injury he sustained did not bother him and he was healthy at the end of the game.
In the days leading up to his first start, Buchner admitted to being somewhat nervous – "I think that's pretty normal, pretty human," he said – but he never flinched against significant Buckeye pressure, hanging in the pocket and delivering several passes milliseconds before taking big hits.
“At the end of the day, the field’s 53 ⅓ by 120," Buchner said, echoing a point Freeman made repeatedly during the week leading up to the game. "Luckily I have a great support staff around me. I have awesome teammates who played awesome tonight. Having the confidence that the guys around me are going to execute and do their job really helps.”
Much of Buchner's success came in the first half. The quarterback completed his first eight passes and went 8 for 10 for 128 yards before halftime, when the Irish led 10-7. In the second half, he had only two completions, though one was a 32-yard pass to Braden Lenzy after Ohio State had taken a 14-10 lead that was dropped perfectly over the top, arguably Buchner's best throw of the night.
An offensive pass interference penalty stalled that drive, however, and by the time Notre Dame got the ball back, Ohio State had pushed the margin to 11 with less than five minutes left. Buchner was sacked for an 11-yard loss on Notre Dame's final offensive play of the night, sealing the Buckeye victory.
"At the end of the day, it all comes down to the little things, the little details," Buchner said. "We were taking care of the little things (in the first half). … The reason why it wasn’t clicking in the second half was because of those little things.”
Notre Dame's receiving corps, which returns no one who had more than 350 receiving yards last season, was a question mark all offseason and remains so after the first game. The Irish had no receiver who caught more than one pass, though tight end Michael Mayer hauled in five receptions for 32 yards.
Buchner missed one deep shot on which Styles broke open down the sideline, lofting it a step beyond the sophomore wideout's desperation lunge.
Defense shows up
Ohio State scored a national-high 45 points per game last season and is expected to field the best offense in the country this year. For most of the game tonight, however, the Irish defense made the Buckeyes look mortal.
True, Ohio State (1-0) was without star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the final three quarters – the Biletnikoff Award favorite took a huge hit from safety Brandon Joseph in the early going and only briefly returned to the game before sitting the rest of the night – but the Irish were excellent for the first 2 1/2 quarters in stopping the run without loading the box and putting pressure on Buckeye quarterback CJ Stroud (though the Irish only got home for a sack one time, on Ohio State's first series of the night). Notre Dame's linebackers look fast sideline to sideline, the defensive line got good push and the coverage against the rest of Ohio State's ultra-talented receiver corps was excellent save for a couple of hiccups (veteran corner Cam Hart made several mistakes on one drive in the first quarter, including a high-risk decision to try to undercut a route, which instead let Emeka Egbuka take a curl route for a 31-yard touchdown down the sideline).
Late in the game, however, the Irish defense clearly wore down. On Ohio State's final two full drives, both of which ended in touchdowns, the Buckeyes got significant push against the Irish defensive front and were able to break off chunks of yardage in the run game, a significant change from earlier in the night. It wasn't a perfect performance – Al Golden's choice to bring safety Brandon Joseph on a blitz on third-and-11, leaving true freshman cornerback Jaden Mickey all alone without help over the top, which led to a 24-yard Xavier Johnson go-ahead touchdown reception, arguably changed the course of the game – but it leaves the Irish plenty about which to feel positive. Their stat line would have looked even better had Stroud, the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, not made several excellent throws off-platform when the Irish got pressure on him. Very few quarterbacks in the country can make some of the throws Stroud made when Notre Dame flushed him from the pocket tonight.
“I thought they played really well until those last two series," Freeman said of his defense. "I thought they played really well. To hold that offense to seven points until the end of the third quarter is a huge accomplishment. … They did a great job, Coach Golden did an unbelievable job, called a great game, but it still goes back to they scored 14 points with a quarter and seconds left in the game and that’s where our focus has to be.”
Audric Time?
Notre Dame shared carries between its three running backs – Audric Estime got nine, Chris Tyree six, including a jet sweep that went for 14 yards, and Logan Diggs four – but it was Estime, not Tyree, that looked like the team's top back. The sophomore broke at least one tackle or otherwise fell forward on nearly all of his carries and is obviously a load to bring down. He wasn't breaking off big runs, but he was keeping Notre Dame ahead of the sticks and keeping the clock moving, which was key to limiting OSU's offense.
Tyree is an explosive, experienced veteran and will get plenty of touches this season, out of the backfield, on gadget plays and on kick returns, but it's possible Estime has leapfrogged both of the returning players who were ahead of him on the depth chart last season.
Special specialists
Kicker Blake Grupe and punter Jon Sot were two of the four transfers the Irish brought in this offseason and both performed excellently in their Irish debuts. Grupe made a 33-yard field goal to give the Irish a 3-0 lead and Sot put one punt down at the Ohio State 5 and booted another 75 yards, averaging 46.2 yards on six punts. Multiple times, he sent the Ohio State returner scrambling backward with a punt over his head.
Big Takeaway
The Irish weren't blown out as many expected they would be, but they were unable to grab a victory which was there for the taking and would have sent the Marcus Freeman Hype Train into a dizzying overdrive. Instead, Freeman is 0-2 as Irish coach and Notre Dame is 0-1 in 2022, without any remaining margin for error in its quest for a third College Football Playoff appearance in five seasons. The Irish still have a chance to reach the Playoff, but must run the table over the final 11 games, including wins over Clemson and USC.
In the end, the Irish ended the night about where they started it: a good (but maybe not great) team with a talented defense and an offense filled with question marks. Buchner answered some of the questions about his throwing ability – he demonstrated more arm talent tonight than at any time last season – and showed significant moxie in the pocket, but it is still far from clear this offense will generate enough points for the Irish to reach 10 wins for the sixth straight year.