SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame is entering waters uncharted for the program in a half-decade. Irish coach Marcus Freeman knows they might get choppy and told his team so after the eighth-ranked Irish lost to Marshall 21-16 at Notre Dame Stadium this afternoon, falling to 0-2 on the season and ending a streak of 42 straight wins over unranked opponents.
"I challenged the leaders, I challenged them, because right now is going to be a difficult time," Freeman said of his message to the team after the game. "Because there's two situations that are going to happen: There's going to be people who say 'You aren't good enough, you guys aren't a good enough team,' and there's going to be people who say, 'It's OK, you did your job.'
"Neither of those things can creep into our program. We have to stay together and look internally and say, 'What do we have to do as individuals to improve and get in position to execute on Saturdays?"
For the final five seasons of coach Brian Kelly's tenure with the Irish, games like the one against Marshall this afternoon were games Notre Dame won. Despite scares – a 32-29 triumph over Toledo last season comes to mind – the Irish never had to experience a scene like the one that unfolded in South Bend today, when a throng of Marshall players, coaches and fans jubilantly celebrated on Notre Dame's field as the Blue and Gold glumly sang the Alma Mater. At the beginning of Kelly's tenure, such losses were somewhat common (defeats to Tulsa and South Florida still rankle), but no one on this team has experienced such a defeat. The Irish have not built any sort of callous for a loss like this and it is almost certainly going to sting for a while.
This is the type of failure that can fracture a team and send a season into a downward spiral. Notre Dame's team culture – led by the players, we were told – was supposedly so strong under Kelly that it was imperative to maintain it by elevating Freeman to head coach when Kelly left for LSU. That culture is about to get tested as never before in the careers of the current players.
"The older guys need to step up and keep everybody together," Irish fifth-year senior safety DJ Brown said. "Times like this are hard, so division in the team is probably the worst thing that can happen. So just trying to keep everybody together and keeping positive energy, that's what the older guys have to do."
To be clear, the loss to the Thundering Herd was no fluke. This wasn't a case of Notre Dame losing the game, but rather a tenacious Marshall team coming into one of the most hallowed venues in college football believing it could win and then going out and proving itself right. The Irish were out-gained, they were out-muscled at the point of attack and trailed all afternoon save for brief moments in the second and fourth quarters. Freeman came off the field looking somewhat dazed as he became the first coach in Irish history to start his tenure 0-3.
After the game, Irish defensive lineman Howard Cross III, who led the team with 11 tackles, was asked to give an assessment of the mood in the locker room. He was surprisingly frank.
"What would any team be?" he said. "They would be down in the dumps like, ‘What are we going to do?’ But this is how great teams are made. They pick up the pieces and put them back together. The whole thing Freeman told us, despite everything that happened was, you guys have to stay together. It’s Notre Dame, everybody’s going to say something because we lost. It’s an upset. It happens. But we gotta get our stuff together. Everybody from coaches to starters to scout-team linemen needs to get their stuff together, move on and fix this. Because we can, we know we can. We can be a great team.”
Former Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill, a Fort Wayne native and Carroll graduate, seconded that sentiment, likening the loss to the ugly 24-16 win the Irish had against Ball State early in the 2018 season.
I remember back in 2018 when we barely beat Ball State. We went on to go 12-0. Today, it’s the flip side of the coin. One bad day in the office doesn’t have to define the season. Tough times go away, tough people don’t. Embarrassing, but I can’t wait to see the response.— Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) September 10, 2022
Run game woes
For the second straight game, Notre Dame was unable to generate hardly anything in handoffs to running backs. Although quarterback Tyler Buchner had success on quarterback keepers – more on that below – Irish running backs ran for just 40 yards on 17 carries and 15 of those yards came on one Audric Estime run in the third quarter. There was no room to maneuver on the vast majority of those run plays; the blocking simply was not good enough. It did not help, either, that projected No. 1 running back Chris Tyree got just three carries. He gained 17 yards on those carries and should probably be more involved going forward. It feels as though the Irish are underusing one of their more explosive playmakers.
"I don't know, it's hard," tight end Michael Mayer said of his team's inability to run the ball consistently. "We execute during practice, we do runs during practice, we have great runs during practice. ... At this point, it's just about coming out here and executing the runs. We know what we have to do, we do it every single day in practice, we did it all (fall) camp. We ran the ball so much in camp and we ran so good in camp."
Freeman said during those fall camp practices the Irish would be a team led by its lines on offense and defense and while the defensive front was solid for much of the day against Marshall, its offensive counterpart, with five returning starters (albeit with three at different positions), is not holding up its end of the bargain. This offense won't go anywhere until that's fixed.
"If you can't run the ball or protect the quarterback when it's crunch time, we're not where we need to be," the first-year coach said. "If we want to be the program we all aspire to be, we're going to have to be an O-line and a D-line driven program. That's not going to change, but we're not where we need to be, we know that."
Buchner ... or Pyne?
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner put the talent which made him a borderline five-star recruit on full display this afternoon. He is an outstanding athlete, fast around the edge, strong at the point of contact as a runner (hold that thought), adept at selling the fake to the running back on zone-read keepers and has a strong enough arm to make most throws. He finished with 245 total yards and ran for two touchdowns. At times, the Irish offense was entirely based around his running ability – the only way Notre Dame could move the ball on the ground – and his passes to Mayer.
On the other hand, Buchner's limitations were also on full display. He has a tendency to throw the ball into coverage and did so twice, getting picked off both times, including a disastrous pick-six with the game on the line in the final minutes. He is a better pure thrower than this reporter gave him credit for before the season, but his accuracy is ever so slightly below where it needs to be when he looks deep down the field. One of the biggest plays of the game came in the final seconds of the first half: wide receiver Braden Lenzy ran a beautiful double move and got wide open behind the defense, a sure touchdown if the pass was on target. Instead, it was a step too far; not a bad pass, but not good enough. That's happened more than few times over the first two games.
Then, too, there is Buchner's running style. He is extremely tough and is willing to take a hit and dish one out before going to the ground, but as he found today, that can be a problem for a quarterback. On a run in the fourth quarter, he was tackled from behind and injured his shoulder, knocking him out for the final two series of the game and potentially longer. That's the risk an offense runs when it uses its quarterback as an extra running back and that quarterback isn't built like Cam Newton. Buchner is sturdy, but he's not that.
Former Irish quarterback Malik Zaire spent much of the game insisting Buchner was being asked to do too much.
Nd recruits 5-star QBs to run JV offense at the highest level! Run Jack coans playbook lol— Malik Zaire (@MalikZaire8) September 10, 2022
Everything above might be moot if Buchner misses significant time with his shoulder injury, which looked somewhat severe on replay (Freeman had no information about it after the game). If Buchner is out, the Irish will have to turn to backup Drew Pyne, who has been inconsistent in limited time the last year-plus and was again today: an interception, a touchdown pass, a sack, a scramble for a first down, placed under constant pressure. Buchner is better than Pyne and losing the starter would cut the legs out from an already struggling ground attack.
It continues to be somewhat baffling the Irish did not bring in a quarterback from the transfer portal in the offseason, as they did with Jack Coan prior to the 2021 campaign. There were plenty of options available – JT Daniels ended up at West Virginia, Kedon Slovis went to Pitt, Adrian Martinez is now at Kansas State – and sticking with a pair of players, who, for all their talent, had never started a game with the Irish, might look more and more puzzling in hindsight if Buchner misses time.