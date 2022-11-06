SOUTH BEND – As Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman addressed the media following Notre Dame's 35-14 shellacking of CFP No. 4 Clemson at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, chants of "Let's go Irish" from the fans celebrating in the stadium tunnel repeatedly drifted through the walls of the interview room.
Minutes earlier, Freeman had received an enormous ovation as he made his way through that crowd to the press conference. Prior to that, the first-year head coach had been in the midst of the thousands of Irish fans who stormed the field following the first top 5 victory of Freeman's tenure. It was the type of scene which seemed in September, after the Irish started 0-2 with a loss to Marshall, running Freeman's record as head coach to 0-3, as though it might never materialize.
"I wish I could get up here and just say we're happy with the win, but this is a special one," Freeman said. "It's not every day you get the opportunity to play in this place, jam packed with those fans, and have an opportunity to beat a top 5 team in the country. It's really special.
"You can hear those fans, man, the students. And I really didn't want to leave that field, to spend some time with those students. Man, this is a game that I'll never forget."
For most of the season, Freeman has been telling anyone who will listen the Irish have a good football team. But after losses to Marshall and Stanford, which are 3-9 against FBS teams other than Notre Dame this season, it had begun to seem as though the Irish would never deliver on the potential Freeman insisted his team held. Tonight, they put on the field the product he has been adamant his team is capable of assembling.
"I'm happy that the kids continue to believe in what we're doing," Freeman said. "And today, it was one of those special moments. Listen, we're going to have difficult times as a program. That's part of this growth that we're continuing to strive to achieve. But today was the day it all came together. And they were able to truly execute. They really prepared their tails off. And I think tonight was a reflection of the way they prepared."
To be clear, this was no fluke. The Irish welcomed one of the best teams in the country to Notre Dame Stadium and beat it in all three phases. They ran the ball for 5.9 yards per carry into the teeth of one of the best rush defenses in the country, picked off two Tigers passes and held the visitors scoreless until the fourth quarter and even notched a special teams touchdown with a blocked punt score from Prince Kollie in the first quarter. It was an all-around "a-- kicking, period," in the parlance of Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.
Swinney has two national championships on his résumé, but he felt Freeman and his staff got the better of him.
"We just got out-coached in every facet of the game and that's on me," Swinney said. "They absolutely dominated us in every facet of football, starting with coaching, blocking, tackling, you name it. It is what it is. Defensively, we couldn't stop the run, period. Field position was a real battle all night. At the end of the day, they were the more physical team. They were the more disciplined team. We had stupid penalties. As a result, they were a better-coached team."
The game was something of a re-release party for a Notre Dame offensive line which came into the season among the favorites for the Joe Moore Award as the best line in the country, but had slipped off the national radar after the Irish struggled to run the ball against Ohio State, Marshall and at times against Stanford. Against a Clemson defensive front which came into the game 10th in the country in opponent line yards (the proportion of a run which can be directly attributed to the offensive line's movement), the Irish opened up a series of gaping holes through which Audric Estime and Logan Diggs happily plowed. On their final full offensive possession, already leading 28-7 and with everyone in the stadium fully aware the Irish were going to run the ball to try to milk the clock, they ripped off runs of 16, eight and 11 yards in succession to open the drive and added another 12-yard burst to set up a 17-yard touchdown pass from Drew Pyne to Michael Mayer.
The Irish eventually ran for 263 yards, topping the 200-yard mark for the fifth time this season and third in a row. They are 5-0 when they run for 200 yards. Freeman has said all season this is an offensive- and defensive-line driven program and and the Irish put that on full display tonight.
"That's been our backbone," Freeman said. "And we knew this (Clemson) defensive line was special. But we couldn't shy away from our strength. It was a challenge to our offensive line, challenge to our quarterback, challenge to our running backs. But I think at some point during the game, their confidence kind of rose and said, 'Listen, we can block anybody in the country.' And they showed they could do that tonight."
On defense, the Irish were dominant for long stretches. They held talented running back Will Shipley – a five-star recruit in the 2021 class who chose Clemson over Notre Dame – to just 63 yards on 12 carries and outside of that, the Tigers just had no answers. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei – so promising when he threw for 439 yards against the Irish as a true freshman two years ago – missed a few easy throws and the Tigers did not seem comfortable with him throwing downfield until they were behind by three scores. The Irish sacked him four times, getting pressure with four rushers but also dialing up some creative blitzes (cornerback TaRiq Bracy notched one of the sacks, the first of his career in five seasons with the Irish) and never letting him get comfortable. Clemson turned to backup Cade Klubnik, a five-star true freshman, for two plays in the third quarter, but he threw an interception on his first throw and did not return to the game.
Notre Dame's defense has been solid most of the season, but it struggled pretty significantly at times against Marshall and California in September. Back then, it would not have been capable of what it did tonight. This is the second straight year with Freeman involved (he was the defensive coordinator last season) in which the defense has improved significantly as the season has gone on. That bodes well for Freeman's teaching chops and his ability to self-scout and diagnose issues. It helps, too, the Irish seem to have a burgeoning star at cornerback in true freshman Benjamin Morrison, who had a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six tonight.
This game could be considered something like proof of concept for Freeman. After the ugly 0-2 start, he was able to keep his team – which could have easily splintered with College Football Playoff aspirations out the window – motivated to play hard and improve. That alone was a significant feat, one for which the program's veteran players who are the avatars of the culture the Irish felt such a strong need to protect when former coach Brian Kelly departed for LSU in November, also deserve credit.
But it took more than motivation for Freeman and his staff to take a team which looked in the early stages against Cal as though it might go 2-10 and turn it into a unit capable of whipping the CFP No. 4 team (No.5 in AP poll) in the country. He and the staff he has assembled this year have put this team in position to grow and improve and that can be taken as a victory in Year 1 of Freeman's tenure.
"We're going to keep fighting," Mayer said when asked what the victory signifies. "No matter what anybody says about us, no matter what anybody thinks about us, we don't care, we're going to keep fighting, keep practicing, keep our heads down, we're going to keep listening to Coach Freeman because he's a fantastic head coach."
Even after the biggest win of his young career, Freeman was still coaching.
"That's going to be the challenge even after today, after a great win like this, are we still willing to go in and take a hard look at ourselves and say, 'How can I improve as an individual after a win over a top-5 program?'" Freeman said of his message for the Irish following the game. "Can we still be selfless? Can we tune out all the outside noise?' Because it's easy to tune out the outside noise when you're not winning because it's all negativity, right?
The challenge to this group is can you tune it out even right now when somebody might pat you on the back saying, 'You're doing a great job!' No. Continue to stay focused, continue to work on the things that we know it's going to take for us to improve because that's the challenge every week."