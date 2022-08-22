SOUTH BEND – Though Ohio State beat Northwestern 22-10 in the 2020 Big Ten Championship Game, arguably the most memorable play from the contest was made by a Wildcat.
In the second quarter, with Northwestern leading 10-6 and the Buckeyes driving for a go-ahead score, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields threw a fade to the corner of the end zone in the direction of Garrett Wilson, a future top 10 NFL Draft pick. In coverage was a redshirt freshman safety, Brandon Joseph. Joseph stayed with the ultra-athletic Wilson stride for stride, turned his head toward the ball, reached to the sky as it neared its target and snagged it out of the air, cradling it with one hand as he tumbled to the ground and causing broadcaster Gus Johnson to exclaim, "You will never see a better pick than that!"
Nearly two years later, Joseph is gearing up for another clash with the Buckeyes, this time with Notre Dame, where he transferred following his sophomore season with Northwestern. As the fifth-ranked Irish get set to face No. 2 Ohio State in the season opener, Joseph's new teammates have asked him about his highlight-reel interception the last time he faced the Scarlet and Gray.
"They ask, ‘How did you do it?’" Joseph said. "I’m like, ‘I was guarding him, I saw the ball and I grabbed it.’ I had no intentions on going up with one hand, it just happened like that.”
As the only player on the roster who has faced the Ohio State offensive death star (and lived to tell the tale), Joseph seems to have taken on a role as the Buckeye Whisperer as the Sept. 3 clash nears.
“They ask me all the time," Joseph said. "I tell them stories, I tell them about how we strapped them, had a great game against them. A lot of people like to see (Ohio State wide receiver) Jaxon (Smith-Njigba) and (quarterback) CJ (Stroud) and think it’s like impossible to guard, because they’re really good at football. You see that and a lot of times it can lower your confidence, but I’ve been out there and I’ve done it before. I’m excited to bring the confidence to this team.
“I’ve played against them on the big stage in the Big Ten Championship. Defensively, especially the defensive backfield in that game, we did our job. For me to know that I’ve already done that, I was 19 years old at the time I did that and now I’m 21. The confidence is there."
Notre Dame fielded one of the best safeties in the country for the last three seasons in Kyle Hamilton, who now plays for the Baltimore Ravens. They selected him No. 14 overall in April's draft, making him the earliest Irish defensive back selection since cornerback Todd Lyght went No. 5 in 1991.
Joseph was Notre Dame's only Power Five transfer addition this offseason and is key to making sure the Irish safeties room does not take a step back in Hamilton's absence. He appears locked into one of the starting spots, while the other remains up for grabs between former top recruit Houston Griffith – with whom Joseph has familiarity through offseason workouts with the same defensive backs coach in Chicago – Ramon Henderson and DJ Brown. All three have starting experience and are in the mix to for the first-string job, safeties coach Chris O'Leary says.
Joseph's best attribute is his ball skills, on display on the interception of Fields and throughout his time with Northwestern, in which he picked off nine passes and broke up three more. He played wide receiver in high school and takes pride in being able to track the ball in the air like a receiver. That skill has convinced Notre Dame to make him the Irish punt returner this season, as well. Joseph averaged 28.5 yards on four punt returns with Northwestern last season.
“He catches like a receiver, he tracks punt returns, he does all those things that involve the football and he does it with confidence," O'Leary said. "Half the battle of catching the ball is confidence and he’s got plenty of it.”
But just being able to catch the ball is not enough to explain Joseph's litany of interceptions. On film, he often appears to be in the right place at the right time, ready to take advantage of a quarterback's mistakes.
That's not luck, Joseph says. He also played quarterback in high school and believes he often knows what the quarterback is thinking as a play develops. That, combined with what he calls "intense" film study gives him insight few other defensive backs have.
“A lot of people like to think it’s a coincidence," said Joseph, who made 129 tackles in 18 games with the Wildcats. "There’s a group of people who say I have this golden horseshoe that the ball just comes to me, like a magnet or some s—-. It’s intelligence. I consider myself the smartest guy on the field at all times. It comes from my knowledge of being an offensive player.
"Just knowing about the quarterback’s progression and what quarterbacks really think; when they look there, they’re going to throw it, not knowing that I’m right here. It’s an intelligence piece to it that gives me this extra step.”
He'll need that step when the Irish face the Buckeyes, widely considered the best offense in the country entering this season, with projected first-round picks in Stroud and Smith-Njigba. For Joseph, that kind of challenge is exhilarating.
“As a ballhawk, that’s all you can ask for," To have a quarterback that’s as confident as CJ because he can throw a great ball. … I know that’s going to make me play that much harder and I’m just excited to be out there.”
Quick Hitters
Joining Joseph on the AP preseason All-America team, where he was Second Team, were defensive end Isaiah Foskey (First Team), offensive guard Jarrett Patterson (First Team) and tight end Michael Mayer (second team). ... Patterson was in a cast during practice Monday as he recovers from a foot sprain and was doing upper-body strength work on the side of the field. ... Notre Dame was close to full health at wide receiver: Joe Wilkins Jr. (foot), Deion Colzie (knee) and Jayden Thomas (hamstring) were all full participants in drills. Safety/receiver Xavier Watts was still with the receivers. ... Wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey is an active presence, giving a piece of advice on nearly every rep and insisting his charges go again if the rep was not up to his standard. ... Marcus Freeman spent significant time with the receivers in the portion of practice media saw, acting as a mock cornerback in a drill. ... Running back Audric Estime won a pass-blocking rep against linebacker Prince Kollie and yelled playfully at him: "I could have sat on you!" ... Joseph said quarterback Tyler Buchner is "one of the better quarterbacks I've played against."