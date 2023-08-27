More than a few questions surrounded the Notre Dame offense entering Saturday’s season opener against Navy.
Did decorated transfer quarterback Sam Hartman have the command of the offense – so different from what the one he ran at Wake Forest – necessary to thrive? Could his group of inexperienced receivers get open for him? Could new offensive coordinator Gerad Parker create a game-plan to put Hartman and the pass-catchers in positions to succeed?
Check. Check. Check.
Hartman went 19 of 23 for 251 yards and four touchdowns – tying a record for scoring tosses in a Notre Dame debut – and led the 13th-ranked Irish to a 42-3 win over the Midshipmen. Any question skeptics had about the Irish offense was answered through the course of the game in Dublin.
Hartman does his job
The No. 1 quarterback in the transfer portal showed why he earned that distinction, spreading the ball around to nine receivers and hitting throws at every depth, including a 35-yard touchdown to freshman receiver Jaden Greathouse in the second quarter for his first scoring pass with the Irish.
Hartman struggled with turnovers at times throughout his collegiate career – his 2.8% interception rate was ninth-highest among 100 qualifying FBS quarterbacks last season – but he kept the ball out of danger against Navy and made simple throws look, well, simple.
“He’s a smart player,” Navy coach Brian Newberry said. “He sees the field really, really well. He was able to ID things we were doing really well and put the ball in the right places when he did. … He’s like a coach out on the field. He ran the offense well. He’s super efficient.”
Irish coach Marcus Freeman was most impressed by Hartman’s poise – “This moment wasn’t too big,” the second-year coach said – and that was on full display in the third quarter, on one of the few plays on which Navy put pressure on the quarterback. With a free rusher in his face, Hartman artfully side-stepped the tackle and slid to his left into open space, all the while keeping his eyes downfield, which allowed him to find Greathouse wide open for a 20-yard score.
In every situation, Hartman, playing in his 49th career game, looked like he’d been there before because he had.
Receivers look ready
Notre Dame’s dearth of production at receiver was a drag on the offense for all of 2022 and the Irish are a bevy of youngsters to fix that problem.
On Saturday, they looked up to the task. Greathouse, playing in his first collegiate game, caught three passes for 68 yards and two scores; redshirt freshman Jayden Thomas had four catches for 63 yards and a TD; and junior Deion Colzie had three receptions for 45 yards, including a zig-zagging 25-yard score on a bubble screen. Even sophomore Tobias Merriweather put himself in position for a long touchdown, beating his man off the line by two full steps, though Hartman underthrew him in the end zone and Navy broke it up.
Put it all together and the Irish hardly missed record-breaking tight end Michael Mayer, their go-to target last season.
“I see them in practice, you know,” Irish coach Marcus Freeman said. “It’s a deep room, … but it’s still a really inexperienced room. So, this game experience is so valuable, because they are talented. And now to be able to show that they have the ability to do it in a game, to me, is fantastic.”
Well-oiled machine
All of Notre Dame’s production on offense – 7.8 yards per play and 444 total yards without a turnover – came without any of the communication miscues or general hesitancy that might have been expected with a new offensive coordinator and new quarterback.
Parker had a scheme prepared to attack Navy’s excellent run defense – the Midshipmen ranked 10th in the country in opponent yards per carry last season – and the Irish executed it, frustrating their opponent’s attempts to throw them off balance and confuse Hartman.
The first indication the Irish had the answers for the problems Navy presented came on the game’s opening drive when, facing third-and-12, the Midshipmen sent a blitz. Sensing the pressure to come, Parker called for running back Audric Estimé to slip out in the flat, to the same position the rushing linebacker had just vacated. Hartman coolly stared down the pressure and Estimé caught the ball in a swath of open space, eventually gaining 22 yards and a first down.
“They had a good plan, the coaches did a nice job,” Newberry said. “They had a plan for our pressures. The plan was to show some stuff to see what they were going to do, let them show their hand a little bit. It didn’t work out quite like we wanted it to.”
Bottom line
Notre Dame played as well offensively as could be expected in its opener and likely will generate considerable hype going forward with its record-setting quarterback at the helm. For his part, Hartman gave his offensive line much of the credit.
“Really it just starts up front,” the quarterback said. “I had a lot of time to go through my reads and progressions and I felt comfortable. It starts there.”
Therein lies the caveat about this performance. The offensive line’s dominance was, in part, at least, the product of a significant mass advantage over the service academy’s under-sized front. The Irish line probably won’t push around most other opponents to quite the same extent.
When it doesn’t, when the holes are not quite so wide so running back Audric Estimé can run for six yards on first down every series, will Hartman and Notre Dame’s passing attack be as effective?
That remains to be seen, but the early returns were as promising as the Irish could have wanted.