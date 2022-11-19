SOUTH BEND – Greetings from freezing, blustery, partially-snow-covered South Bend. This afternoon, No. 18 Notre Dame will take on Boston College in the final Irish home game of the 2022 campaign. Notre Dame is favored by three touchdowns as it tries for its fifth straight victory and attempts to set up a clash with USC next week which could have New Year's Six bowl implications.
In addition to facing Boston College, which is coming off a 21-20 victory over then-No. 17 NC State, the Irish will have to deal with adverse weather for the second straight home game. After stomping Clemson 35-14 in a windstorm, Notre Dame has been preparing for the bitter cold blanketing the area with outdoor practices for most of the week. Coach Marcus Freeman has emphasized to his players the importance of being smart rather than "tough."
“Dress warm and go play," Freeman said of his advice. "If you dress appropriately, it won’t be an issue. If you try to be a tough guy, there is no such thing as cold tough guys and you better be a warm tough guy. Make sure you dress appropriately, go practice and go play.”
The last time Freeman was at Notre Dame Stadium, he was being feted in the tunnel by a crowd of delirious fans fresh off rushing the field following the triumph over then-No. 4 Clemson. Another win today would give the Irish a winning record at home this season after a 1-2 start which included losses to Stanford and Marshall. They've won their last two, against Clemson and UNLV, though concerns about playing to their competition still exist, especially after they were out-scored 19-0 in the second half of a 35-32 win over Navy last week. Notre Dame managed just 12 second-half yards in that game and struggled somewhat to run the ball, one week after pushing around Clemson's elite defensive front.
Navy brought a ton of run blitzes against the Irish in an attempt to make them throw to win. Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne was up to the challenge in the first half, going 14 of 16 for 235 yards and four touchdowns, his best stretch all season, but he managed only 34 second-half passing yards, was sacked five times for a loss of 30 yards and threw an interception on top of it. It's likely Boston College saw the success Navy had with its pressure up the middle and will try something similar. Pyne has to look much more like he did in the first half or the Irish will be on upset alert. Of course, Notre Dame will still try to establish the run with Audric Estime and Logan Diggs, as well.
On the defensive side, the Irish got healthier this week, with linebackers JD Bertrand and Jack Kiser, the team's two leading tacklers, returning from injuries. Notre Dame struggled with some fairly simple option run concepts against Navy last week in part because it was playing a couple of inexperienced (though talented) linebackers. Boston College runs a much different system than the Midshipmen and the defense will look much different this week. There can at times be a hangover after facing an option team because all of the defense's keys are changing for a second week in a row, but Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden said that hasn't been a problem with this group.
“It’s definitely harder to reset after (facing the option)," Golden said. "You don’t want to have an option hangover. … A lot of the guys were in (Monday) on their day off learning the gameplan, watching film. They showed by their actions (in practice) there won’t be any hangover, that they’re ready to go. They transitioned really well.”
The Irish are facing an offense which is heavily predicated on deep throws to a pair of speedy receivers in Zay Flowers, arguably the best (certainly the most prolific) receiver in Boston College history, and Ohio State transfer Jaelen Gill. Neither tops six feet in height, but both have significant speed and are gaining more than 15 yards per reception. Flowers is a likely future NFL slot receiver and either Ben Morrison or Cam Hart will have the responsibility of ensuring he does not take the top off the Notre Dame defense today. Unfortunately for the Irish, they're missing some safety help behind Morrison, Hart et al because All-American Brandon Joseph, who is dealing with a high-ankle sprain, appears unlikely to play.
It's unclear which Boston College quarterback will be throwing to Flowers and Gill today. Former Irish signal-caller Phil Jurkovec, who transferred to BC following the 2019 season and has some bad blood with Notre Dame, has not played since Oct. 29 because of a concussion, plus rib and knee injuries. He has not been particularly good this year, throwing 11 touchdowns against eight interceptions and picking up fewer than seven yards per attempt. Backup Emmett Morehead threw three touchdown passes in the win over NC State last week, but is also averaging fewer than seven yards per attempt.
The Eagles could be short-handed at several positions today because of a flu bug which has swept through the team this week. Coach Jeff Hafley said as many as a dozen players were affected Tuesday, with the offensive line particularly hard-hit. That's an issue for a Boston College team which has had monumental trouble running the ball as it is, gaining just two yards per carry against FBS opponents, dead last out of 131 FBS teams. Offensive line losses could open the door for Irish defensive end Isaiah Foskey, who is just one sack away from setting the Irish program record (his 24 career sacks are second only to Justin Tuck's 24 1/2).
Notre Dame is justifiably a heavy favorite today against an Eagles team which is suffering through a down season and has losses to Rutgers and Connecticut on its ledger. A convincing Irish win would show growth after a string of games in which Notre Dame struggled to bring energy against apparently inferior teams. The Irish will have emotional Senior Day festivities for a particularly important group of upperclassmen, then they just have to play a clean game and be the tougher team in the cold.