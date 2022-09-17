SOUTH BEND – When Marcus Freeman ran on the field at Notre Dame Stadium last week, his first time doing so as Irish head coach, he was greeted with a prolonged standing ovation from the Irish faithful.
By the middle of the second quarter, there were a few scattered boos echoing through the stadium. By the end of the game, which Notre Dame lost 26-21, Freeman was walking off the field looking somewhat dazed.
The first-time head coach likely won't receive nearly as warm a welcome when the Irish face California at Notre Dame Stadium this afternoon. In no way, shape, or form is Freeman on the hot seat, but certainly the fanbase is somewhat restless after an 0-3 start to his tenure – the first time that's happened to an Irish coach – and an 0-2 start to a season that began with College Football Playoff aspirations. It would be good for Freeman to finally notch a victory today, it seems apparent. The Irish have not started 0-3 since 2007, when they eventually went 3-9 and set a program record for losses in a season.
For his part, Freeman has spent the week doing some soul-searching with his coaching staff.
"What we're forced to do right now is really take a deep dive on how we're preparing, where the mistakes are coming, where the non-execution is really coming and how we get it fixed. Is it an understanding of what is expected? Is it a personnel issue with a physical or mental issue? Those are the questions we have to ask as coaches and we have to look at ourselves first and say, where's the misconception?
"The miscommunication from us and the vision we see as coaches, the execution of it from the players. We'll find a way to make it work by consolidating things or by teaching them in a better way, but at some point, we got to get the result that we're looking for on the field."
The Irish won't have a cakewalk to their first win this afternoon. Though Cal went just 5-7 last season and are 12-point underdogs, the Bears have looked somewhat frisky to start the campaign, opening 2-0 with – admittedly less-than-impressive – wins over FCS UC Davis and UNLV. They are led by sixth-year coach Justin Wilcox, who was previously the defensive coordinator at Wisconsin, USC, Tennessee and Boise State and will likely have some interesting wrinkles ready to throw at Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne, who will be making his first career start today. Week 1 starter Tyler Buchner suffered a likely-season-ending shoulder injury in the loss to the Thundering Herd.
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has come under some criticism early in the season for his play-calling – this reporter believes it's difficult to scheme around some of the surprising problems the Irish have encountered on the offensive line – but the former Notre Dame quarterback has a chance to flip the script with his plan for today's matchup. Freeman insisted the Irish won't change the gameplan dramatically with Pyne at the helm, but while the redshirt sophomore is a decent athlete (he ran a 4.7 in the 40-yard dash in high school) he does not have the kind of top-end speed that made Buchner so dangerous on the outside and the zone-read plays the Irish ran with Buchner (to varying levels of success) likely won't work nearly as well with Pyne. Rees got significant acclaim for changing Notre Dame's offense midstream last season to mask some of the offensive line's pass-blocking issues and help quarterback Jack Coan settle in after the quarterback took a pounding early in the campaign. It was unclear how much of those changes came from Rees and how much from head coach Brian Kelly, but now Rees has an opportunity to reinvent the Irish offense on his own. It's likely Notre Dame goes back to some of what worked for Coan at the end of last season: a lot of quick passes (many of them to Michael Mayer and Lorenzo Styles Jr.), some old-fashioned play action and some creative designs to get Notre Dame's most explosive players (Styles, Braden Lenzy and Chris Tyree) the ball in space. Once that's in place, Pyne just has to take care of the ball and keep his eyes downfield when the rush comes. He has a tendency to panic a moment before he has to and takes a few too many sacks because of it.
On defense, the Irish are focused on getting the offense extra possessions. Notre Dame has not forced a turnover through two games and although it has done a decent job on yards per play and total points given up (last week, the Irish surrendered only 19 points on defense but lost because of a pick-six), it has not given its offense many short fields and it has struggled to get off the field itself: Irish opponents are converting 42.3% of third-down attempts, the 85th-best rate for a defense out of 131 FBS teams. By contrast, Cal is No. 1 in that category, with opponents converting just 8.3%.
It hasn't helped that Notre Dame's ultra-talented defensive front has generated just four sacks through two games, robbing the Irish of some opportunities to force fumbles on unsuspecting quarterbacks.
"Frustrating,” Irish defensive coordinator Al Golden said of his defense's lack of takeaways. "They come in bunches, so as a coach that’s something we’ve always said. Just stay at it, just keep working at it. Maybe change a couple things that you’ve done. Refresh it. Repackage it. Whatever you have to do.
"No doubt it’s frustrating. The kids are little frustrated with it because they worked on it, really hard. I don’t think anybody would imagine we wouldn’t have one yet, and we need to do that. We need to help our offense and our special teams out by getting them. That’s on us.”
Cal's offense is led by quarterback Jack Plummer, with whom the Irish are familiar from his time at Purdue. He started against Notre Dame last season for the Boilermakers and gained just 5.2 yards per pass attempt before getting pulled in favor of Aidan O'Connell in the second half. As always, Plummer has been very accurate this season, completing 69% of his throws, though for a middling 7.4 yards per attempt. He does not often push the ball downfield, but he can handle a quick-passing game, an area that gave the Irish fits last week. Bears running back Jadyn Ott is a four-star true freshman who has nearly 200 yards of total offense in two games and is picking up 6.5 yards per carry.
Freeman has emphasized down-to-down consistency to his team this week and insisted he does not want the players feeling any pressure despite the difficult start.
“As I told them, if you continue to listen to all the voices out there that have opinions about what you're doing, or what we're doing as a football program, you will feel the weight of the world," Freeman said. "Focus on the things that matter to dictate the outcome on Saturday. That's what I want the pressure being on. What things truly dictate the outcome of a game and if we continue to focus on those things, we don't have to worry about added pressure from the outside. Don't play for Coach Freeman. We're gonna play to make sure that we have a chance to have success.”