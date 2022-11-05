SOUTH BEND – Before the season began, Notre Dame's schedule appeared to have four truly high-level games on it: Ohio State, BYU, Clemson and USC. As the season has unfolded, BYU has dropped off that list (though the Cougars were ranked when the Irish beat them in Las Vegas), but North Carolina and Syracuse have emerged as solid teams. Still, the basic tenor of the situation remains the same for the Irish: they probably have to at least split their matchups against Clemson and USC to feel good about Year 1 under coach Marcus Freeman.
Tonight, Notre Dame welcomes Clemson to South Bend, its first opportunity against an elite team since its Week 1 loss to Ohio State. The No. 4 Tigers are undefeated, every bit the College Football Playoff contender they were when they last visited Notre Dame Stadium in 2020. The Irish won that matchup, 47-40 in double overtime, and another victory tonight would go a long way toward landing the Blue and Gold back in the national conversation after disappointing losses to Marshall and Stanford threatened to torpedo their season.
Clemson is not quite the juggernaut it was when it came to South Bend in 2020. Back then, the Tigers were ranked No. 1 and had future NFL No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence at quarterback. This year, they are undefeated, with good wins over Florida State, NC State, Wake Forest and Syracuse, but none of those games have been blowouts and the Tigers have struggled to score at times. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who burst on to the scene as a true freshman when he stepped in for Lawrence (dealing with COVID at the time) against Notre Dame in 2020 and threw for 439 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, is now Clemson's starter, but was benched against Syracuse two weeks ago after throwing two interceptions (doubling his season total) and losing fumble as the Tigers fell behind 21-7. Backup Cade Klubnik, a true freshman who was a five-star recruit, led Clemson to a 27-21 win, but is picking up just 4.5 yards per pass attempt and completing only 47% of his passes in limited duty. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Uiagalelei will start against Notre Dame, though it's unclear how many mistakes he would need to make before Clemson goes to Klubnik again.
The relative passing skill of Uiagalelei and Klubnik might be somewhat academic tonight, anyway. Forecasts are calling for significant wind at least through parts of the first quarter and gusts were so strong in South Bend this afternoon Notre Dame banned tents and canopies in the tailgate lots for fear they would be uprooted.
"I just think you have to be aware of it and understand you have a certain plan when you're going with the wind and depending how strong the wind is," Freeman said Thursday. You have to have another plan when you're going against the wind. Defensively, you better be ready for shots when the offense has the wind and offensively, you have to be ready to take some shots with the wind.
"Special teams-wise, same thing if you're kicking to the wind or against the wind. It's just having a plan to utilize the wind or understand the opponent has the wind."
Such weather calls for a ground-based game, which is exactly what the Irish want anyway. In their last four wins, they're running for nearly 250 yards per game and they bullied Syracuse for 246 rushing yards in a 41-24 triumph last week. It will be much more difficult to run this week against a Clemson defensive front which is 10th in the country in opponent line yards per carry (the proportion of a run play which is directly attributable to the offensive line). Notre Dame wants to run the ball 50 times, grind down the clock and sustain long drives. Clemson is built to stop exactly that. The wind assures the key matchup in this game will be Notre Dame's offensive line vs. Clemson's defensive front. It'll be best on best in the trenches.
On the other hand, Clemson is somewhat weaker (at least relatively speaking) in the secondary. The Tigers have shown vulnerability in the deep passing game and when the wind is at Notre Dame's back, shots over the top are something the Irish might explore if they can establish the run. Notre Dame is, famously, not particularly strong at receiver, but Jayden Thomas and Tobias Merriweather (not to mention tight end Michael Mayer) have shown an ability to win over the top on occasion this season. This figures to be a low-scoring, grind-it-out affair, so one big play could change tenor of the game. Of course, Clemson is probably thinking the same. For all his faults, which Clemson has done a good job of minimizing this year, Uiagalelei still has one of the strongest arms in the country and can connect down the field if his wide receivers (Joseph Ngata is the primary deep threat) can beat Notre Dame's corners. The Irish have been somewhat susceptible to downfield passing, with Cam Hart, Benjamin Morrison and Tariq Bracy all victimized at times this season.
This game is winnable for the Irish. They come into the matchup as 4-point underdogs, so Las Vegas thinks there would be about a touchdown difference between the teams on a neutral field. The wind might erase some of that gap and the Irish have played up to their best opponents so far this season. If they can move the ball, either by beating Clemson's defensive line or with some creativity in the passing game, it will put the Tigers' unsettled quarterback situation front and center and give Notre Dame a chance down the stretch. As Irish captain Jarrett Patterson intimated this week, win this one and the 0-2 start to the season begins to look very far away.