SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame is reeling.
A College Football Playoff hopeful barely two weeks ago, the Irish are 0-2 for the first time since 2011, lost to an unranked opponent for the first time in nearly six years Saturday and are facing life without quarterback Tyler Buchner, likely lost for the season with a shoulder injury.
Into that maelstrom steps 5-foot-11, 198-pound Drew Pyne, a redshirt sophomore backup-turned-starter at quarterback the Irish are counting on to revive a sputtering offense that ranks 117th of 132 FBS teams in scoring offense at 15.5 points per game.
Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees wouldn’t want anyone else in that spot.
“I told him Sunday ... ‘You’re the perfect guy to help us through this right now,’ ” Rees said. “’You have the perfect mentality, energy, all that stuff is great.’ ”
Rees was forthright about what makes Pyne’s mentality so well-suited for these tumultuous times in South Bend.
“He’s going to walk into the building and do everything in his power to be ready to play Saturday,” Rees said. “That’s just who the kid is, that’s why he’s here. He has the respect of his teammates and can inject some life into our group right now, which we need.”
Pyne, a former four-star recruit from New Canaan, Connecticut, has been a backup for his entire career at Notre Dame and is set to make his first collegiate start Saturday. Despite his relative inexperience, he appears to have the confidence of the rest of the offense, including the team’s veteran leaders.
Sixth-year senior right guard Josh Lugg remembers watching film of Buchner or last year’s starter, Jack Coan, scoring touchdowns and noticing Pyne was always the first player rushing down the field with his arms raised to the sky, ready to celebrate with the players who had beaten him out for the starting job.
“That is infectious for our team, that is the culture we need,” Lugg said. “To have a guy like Drew Pyne in our locker room, he is Notre Dame and he is the golden standard. I’m excited to block for him.
“Drew Pyne is a man of unbelievable character.”
Pyne was an Irish fan from as early as age 3, when his parents took home videos of him celebrating just like “Rudy” when he was getting carried off the field at the end of the 1993 film. In 2012, he went to the only Notre Dame game he attended before his recruitment, and saw Rees, then the Irish quarterback, lead the Blue and Gold to a win over Michigan.
He has long understood the pressures that came with playing behind center for the Irish.
“A lot of people say the two hardest jobs in America are the president and the quarterback at Notre Dame,” Pyne told 247 Sports in 2019.
At the conclusion of Notre Dame’s competition for the quarterback job this fall, coach Marcus Freeman told Pyne the Irish were going with Buchner as the starter. When asked about that moment, the quarterback at first said he had been disappointed, but then amended himself.
“Erase the ‘disappointed’ part because I wasn’t disappointed,” Pyne said Tuesday, when he wore a chain with a gold shamrock to practice. “I was actually very proud of how I played in camp and how I prepared and attacked every single day.
“When we went with Tyler ... I respected it and I knew I’ll always be ready.”
Pyne’s great-grandparents moved from Donegal, Ireland, to Boston and he is a fan of Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor, whose “billionaire strut” celebration he appropriated when he led the Irish to a touchdown against Wisconsin last season.
Pyne explained McGregor talks about being “obsessed” with his sport and the quarterback has tried to emulate that passion. This offseason, he said he became consumed with watching film and studying defenses.
Pyne hopes that work pays off the rest of the season.
“Quarterback is a position people look to to lead,” he said. “For me, I play the game with a lot of confidence, a lot of energy, and that’s something I pride myself on. ... When I’m on the field, I’m going to be pushing the offense to have energy, to be talking, to be playing hard and tough.
“I’ve been here for three years and I’ve put my heart and soul into every single year I’ve been here. ... Having the guys see all the work and the care I have for this place, this university and this team, hopefully that says a lot to them.”