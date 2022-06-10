CJ Carr is trading in the Maize and Blue with which he grew up for the Blue and Gold of Notre Dame.
Carr, a five-star quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class, committed to play for the Irish on Thursday night, choosing Notre Dame over Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Wisconsin. Carr is the grandson of Lloyd Carr, a former Wolverines head coach who led Michigan to a national championship in 1997.
“I’ll always have a special place in my heart for my Michigan family, but with that being said I’d like to commit to the University of Notre Dame,” Carr said, unzipping his jacket to reveal an Irish shirt.
“My family’s done a really good job of really supporting me throughout this whole process,” he said. “I never felt pressure to go to any school. … (My grandfather) doesn’t care as long as I’m happy and at a really good school.”
Lloyd Carr, a five-time Big Ten champion as a coach, attended the commitment ceremony and donned an Irish hat in the aftermath of the decision.
CJ Carr is the fifth-ranked quarterback recruit in the 2024 class, according to 247sports.com, and the No. 20 overall player. The Saline, Michigan, native is the third commitment in Notre Dame’s ’24 class, which ranks No. 2 in the country in the early stages of the cycle.
Assuming Carr eventually signs with the Irish, he would be Notre Dame’s first five-star quarterback signing since Gunner Kiel in 2012 and the highest-ranked signal-caller to sign with the Irish since No. 1 overall recruit Jimmy Clausen did so in 2007.
Allen Trieu, a national recruiting analyst at 247sports.com, likened Carr’s game to that New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.
“(Carr is a) very cerebral player who studies the game and thinks the game,” Trieu writes. “That was evident in his sophomore year even though that was his first as the full-time varsity starter. His processing speed should only get faster in his junior and senior seasons. He has good, classic passing mechanics and accuracy.
“Arm strength is good and he can get the ball to any part of the field. Good enough athlete to get around in the pocket, escape the rush and run if need be, but running will not be a major part of his game. Very safe projection as a college starter based on maturity, approach and skill set.”
Carr was in South Bend over the weekend for the Irish Invasion camp, but he said he had made up his mind before that.
“I really like what they’re doing at Notre Dame, football-wise and school-wise,” Carr said. “Obviously it’s an Ivy League education at a Power Five football school. I love what coach (Tommy) Rees and coach (Marcus) Freeman are building there.”
“I really fell in love with the campus (between my freshman and sophomore year),” Carr added. “It was unbelievable to get around coach Rees and develop that relationship. This spring was when I really decided I want to go to Notre Dame. I got to see how coach Rees coached the quarterbacks and what he was like inside the room and on the practice field and the competitive spirit he has is unbelievable.”
Carr’s choice is the latest recruiting victory for Freeman, who has built what is currently the No. 1 class in the country in 2023 despite having only one game as head coach.
The Irish are looking for a quarterback in that ’23 class and have their eye on another five-star Michigan native: Detroit’s Dante Moore. Moore has Michigan and Notre Dame in his top five.
After he committed, Carr got to speak with former Irish quarterback Brady Quinn, who in 2003 chose Notre Dame over the Wolverines.
“Do everything you can,” Quinn told Carr. “Break every record I ever had there. Go win a national championship. Go win a Heisman Trophy. That’s all I ask of you, I hope that’s not too much.”