Notre Dame is just days away from a trip of more than 3,600 miles.
The Irish will depart South Bend on a flight Wednesday night that will take them across the Atlantic Ocean to Dublin, where they will face Navy on Saturday afternoon in the first FBS matchup of the new college football season.
Irish coach Marcus Freeman and his staff have spent significant time preparing for the trip – the team’s fourth overseas game and first since facing Navy in 2012 – and planning a schedule that will help the Irish overcome any jetlag as quickly as possible. The goal has been to help the team not only perform well Saturday but also be prepared to play a game back at Notre Dame Stadium a week later against Tennessee State.
Irish coaches and team personnel spoke with a variety of coaches and staff who had been part of such trips with other teams, and formulated a plan they feel strongly will put the 13th-ranked Blue and Gold in a position to succeed.
“Everything’s been planned out to the minute,” said Freeman, who is entering his second season leading the program after a 9-4 inaugural campaign. “What time we’re leaving, when we’re getting back, what are we doing when we get back.
“And understand there still is going to be some fatigue when you travel from a different country back to here in Indiana. So, that has been taken into consideration in terms of the practice schedules for the following week.”
Notre Dame beat Navy 50-10 in Ireland in 2012, but struggled the next week against Purdue, winning just 20-17 against a team which finished 6-7. Freeman is hoping to avoid any such pitfalls against Tennessee State.
This time, the Irish will have a full-speed practice Wednesday so they are tired for their flight. They’ll land in Dublin on Thursday morning, stay awake for a walk-through and practice, then have a normal Friday practice.
After the game, they’ll stay the night in Dublin and fly home Sunday.
“We have to be ready to perform Saturday at 2:30,” Freeman said. “OK, now, how do we make sure we have a plan that our guys feel physically ready to perform that next Saturday?”
Quartet of captains
Notre Dame recently named four captains for the upcoming season: quarterback Sam Hartman, offensive lineman Joe Alt, linebacker JD Bertrand and cornerback Cam Hart.
Freeman was pleased that 10 players got at least double-digit votes for captaincy, meaning the locker room has diffuse leadership.
This will be Hartman’s fourth season as a captain. The graduate transfer earned the honor three times at his previous school, Wake Forest.
“He knows what to expect and that’s, to me, the No. 1 thing he brings,” Freeman said. “But he also makes those guys around him better. He’s starting to challenge other positions. He challenges his offensive line.
“This guy, this ain’t his first rodeo. He’s been in the fire multiple times.”
Guard battle
Notre Dame returned three starting offensive linemen from last season in tackles Blake Fisher and All-American Alt and center Zeke Correll, but held a competition in camp for the starting guard spots.
On Monday, the first depth chart of the season listed redshirt sophomores Pat Coogan and Rocco Spindler as the starters at left and right guard. The pair beat out fifth-year senior Andrew Kristofic, who has eight career starts on his résumé. Spindler is a former top 100 recruit.
“Our guard battle was really, really good,” Freeman said. “The competition amongst those guys is what you want to see. Rocco and Pat, both, the confidence they’ve built and the trust of them being able to do their job on a consistent basis is why they’ll be in there. I feel really good about the depth of our guard position. ... All of them are physical, all of them have the traits you look for in offensive guards.”
Correll’s status
Correll, who started all 13 games at center for the Irish last season and is a fourth-year contributor, has been dealing with an ankle injury in fall camp, but Freeman says the Irish “expect him to be ready to go” against Navy after they held him out most of last week.