SOUTH BEND – Micah Shrewsberry does not have much of a life outside basketball. He openly admits as much. He has a wife and four children and is family-oriented, but he basically has tunnel vision – to use his words – on the hardwood.
“I don’t have many hobbies,” the new Notre Dame basketball coach said. “It’s family and basketball. People talk about basketball, ‘It’s what I do, it’s not who I am.’ No, it’s what I do and it’s who I am. I’m a family man, and I love hoops.”
But when Shrewsberry was a child growing up in Indiana – he attended Cathedral High School in Indianapolis – he had at least one hobby: following Notre Dame football. Every Saturday, he says, he was parked on the couch, cheering on the Irish. Football was not his sport, but Notre Dame was his team.
Shrewsberry would have been an excellent coaching hire for any team in the market for a program-builder this offseason. In his first Division I head coaching job, over the last two years at Penn State, he went 37-31 and took a program that had gone under .500 in the two years before his arrival to its first NCAA Tournament since 2011 and its first March Madness victory since 2001. He has apprenticed under two of the best college basketball coaches of the last 20 years in Brad Stevens at Butler and Matt Painter at Purdue and has NBA connections as an assistant coach under Stevens with the Boston Celtics.
That résumé would have made him a very good choice for Georgetown or Providence or St. John’s and he likely would have had success at those schools.
But it was only at Notre Dame where Shrewsberry’s fit was almost preordained, which is how Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick described it during Shrewsberry’s introductory news conference at Purcell Pavilion on Thursday morning.
Shrewsberry, 46, got his first job as a head coach in 2005, when he helped start a new program at NAIA Indiana University South Bend. He said Thursday he would drive past Purcell Pavilion on his way home from IUSB and dream of coaching for the Irish.
“Now that full-circle moment is coming about,” Shrewsberry said. “Believing in yourself and in your dreams, that’s really come true.”
Everything about the former Nittany Lions coach, from his extensive Hoosier State ties – he played college basketball at Hanover and had coaching stints at Wabash and DePauw before landing at IUSB and eventually at Butler with Stevens – to his familiarity with the South Bend community, to his single-minded focus on basketball, to his track record of success, to his understanding and appreciation of Notre Dame’s culture, made him not just the best option to succeed Mike Brey with the Irish, but the only option.
Swarbrick concurred with that assessment Thursday – from the time Notre Dame knew it would have to hire a new coach in January, Shrewsberry was at the top of his list. He and his staff eventually vetted 70 candidates, but that never changed.
“Micah fits Notre Dame,” Swarbrick said.
The coach feels the same way.
“I’m an Indiana kid,” said Shrewsberry, decked out in a gold tie. “From St. Matthew School (in Indianapolis) to Cathedral High School, I probably didn’t have a chance but to love Notre Dame. … It was destined for me to be here and I really believe that.”
It helps, too, that Shrewsberry spent time at Penn State, a school, like Notre Dame, at which football is king. But while the Nittany Lions were seemingly unwilling to make the type of commitment to basketball that would have kept a budding coaching star, the Irish harbor championship aspirations in more than one sport. At Notre Dame, Shrewsberry believes his program can coexist and thrive alongside that of football coach Marcus Freeman.
“I love it, I love being at a place that has great football,” Shrewsberry said. “I can’t wait to be there on Saturdays, watching and cheering. … I love (Notre Dame football) so much. But there’s also a history of basketball here. You can do both, you can have success in both, you can have success in a lot of sports.
“I truly believe this: you can win a national championship here. That’s what we’re going to do, and that’s what we’re going to fight for every single day. We’re going to do it the right way.”
That sentiment is typical Notre Dame. As it should be, coming from a coach who he has been preparing for this moment most of his life.
Note: Among those in attendance at Shrewsberry’s introductory press conference was former Purdue and Bishop Dwenger forward Grady Eifert. Eifert, younger brother of former Irish tight end Tyler Eifert, was on Shrewsberry’s staff at Penn State as video coordinator.
