SOUTH BEND – Dara Mabrey scored 19 points, Olivia Miles had 13 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, and No. 9 Notre Dame beat Ball State 95-60 on Sunday.
The Fighting Irish (4-0), who had six players score in double figures, won their 29th straight game against in-state foes, dating to the 2006-07 season.
“They’re a special group,” Irish coach Niele Ivey said, “and it’s exciting to see what the future is going to hold for us.”
Madelyn Bischoff led the Cardinals (2-2) with 15 points, including nine of Ball State’s first 11.
Ball State led 11-6 halfway through the first quarter but the Irish closed out the period with a 21-7 run. Notre Dame was up 54-27 at the half and maintained at least a 25-point lead the rest of the way.
“(Bischoff) is a scorer, and it doesn’t matter who she’s on the floor with, that’s the way she thinks,” Ball State coach Brady Sallee said.
“She came out and kind of took the first shot at them and said, ‘we’re here to play.’ To their credit, they elevated their game.”
No. 12 INDIANA 92, QUINNIPIAC 55: At Bloomington, Mackenzie Holmes finished with 22 points and seven rebounds to lead the 12th-ranked Hoosiers to victory.
Holmes sank 8 of 9 shots from the floor and blocked three shots for Indiana (5-0). Freshman Yarden Garzon made 4 of 5 shots from 3-point range and scored 14. Grace Berger pitched in with 13 points and six assists, while Alyssa Geary had 11 points off the bench on 5-for-6 shooting.
Garzon hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 in the first quarter as the Hoosiers took a 27-12 lead. Holmes had 11 points in the second quarter and Indiana led 49-26 at halftime.
Mikala Morris led the Bobcats (2-2) with 16 points and five assists. Jackie Grisdale sank two 3-pointers and scored 10.
The Hoosiers shot 53% overall and made 7 of 22 from beyond the arc.
Quinnipiac shot 41.7% overall and made 4 of 11 from 3-point range.
The two schools played each other for the first time last season – a 67-59 win for Indiana.
No. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 76, No. 2 STANFORD 71, OT: At Stanford, California, Bree Hall hit a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left in overtime, Aliyah Boston overcame early foul trouble to score 14, including the tying jumper with two seconds left in regulation, and the defending champion Gamecocks rallied past the Cardinal in a dramatic early-season showdown.
Victaria Saxton missed both free throws with 24.3 seconds left but a jump ball moments later gave possession to the Gamecocks (4-0). Stanford got another chance with 10 seconds left after Agnes Emma-Nnopu’s steal but Haley Jones couldn’t get the ball inbounds before a five-second violation.
Stanford (5-1) blew another opportunity, receiving a technical with 3.4 seconds left after calling a timeout in the backcourt it didn’t have.
Cameron Brink scored Stanford’s first four points of overtime and finished with 25 points, five rebounds and four blocked shots but fouled out trying to swat a shot with three minutes remaining.
No. 5 UCONN 91, No. 10 N.C. STATE 69: At Hartford, Connecticut, Azzi Fudd scored 32 points to give the Huskies the win.
The game started with a scary moment when longtime Huskies associate head coach Chris Dailey fainted after the national anthem. She was taken off on a stretcher, and was waving and smiling. The game was delayed 10 minutes.
UConn (3-0) scored the first nine points of the game en route to a 23-13 lead after one quarter.
Diamond Johnson kept the Wolfpack (4-1) in the game with 13 points in the opening 20 minutes and finished with 14 points.
PURDUE 77, INDIANA STATE 54: At West Lafayette, Cassidy Hardin hit five 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead four in double figures as the Boilermakers improved to 4-0 for the first time since the 2019-20 season.
Lasha Petree had 16 and Madison Layden and Jayla Smith each had 10 for Purdue. Jeanae Terry had 12 assists.
The Boilermakers shot 51%, the third straight game they’ve made over 50% of their shots from the field. They outscored the Sycamores 42-23 in the second half.