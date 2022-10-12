SOUTH BEND – Jayden Thomas made his first collegiate touchdown catch sound easy.
“It’s pretty simple,” the redshirt freshman Notre Dame receiver said. “I ran my fade, (quarterback) Drew (Pyne) gave me a chance and I went up and got it and scored.”
But the play, which put the Irish up 18-6 over BYU in the second quarter Saturday, was far from simple. Thomas was in tight one-on-one coverage along the sideline and Pyne’s pass was slightly underthrown. Thomas stopped his momentum, turned his body around and grabbed the ball off the helmet of the defensive back, who fell to the ground as Thomas spun around and sprinted into the end zone.
“It’s just a mindset of mine and I feel like all the guys in the room: any ball in the air, it’s either ours or nobody catches it at the end of the day,” said Thomas, who had a large contingent of family on hand to watch him haul in one of the best catches of the week in college football. “It’s not 50-50, it’s our ball, and it has our logo on it, so it’s ours.”
The touchdown grab was part of a breakout night for Thomas, who also caught two passes for 44 yards on a key fourth-quarter Irish drive which helped stem some BYU momentum after the Cougars had cut a 19-point deficit to five. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound Thomas finished with three catches – doubling his career total – for 74 yards, tops in the game among Irish wideouts.
The possibility of Thomas affecting a game in that way had been building since last season, when he was a true freshman whose name then-defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman heard bandied about by excited offensive coaches.
It has taken some time for practice production to become game production, but with the Irish searching for playmakers at wide receiver this season, the Paulding County, Georgia, native has gotten an opportunity in recent weeks and has pulled in five passes for 98 yards over the last two games. While Lorenzo Styles Jr. is still Notre Dame’s top receiving target, Thomas is emerging as a capable No. 2.
“He is probably one of our best route runners and can be one of our best receivers and playmakers on offense,” Freeman said. “He’s just got to continue to improve. He’s got to continue to do it in a game because he’s practicing at a high level.
“When you see a guy that’s playing a lot, maybe doesn’t have a production in the games, but is still playing a lot, that means he’s earning that trust at practice. I think what you’re seeing now is the results of that in the game.”
Importantly, two of Thomas’s catches against the Cougars came on third down. That includes the 30-yard touchdown, which came on a third-and-3 play.
The Irish trust Thomas in those situations and have seen him grow into a role as a third-down threat over the span of just a few games.
“If you go back and watch it, there’s some third downs we didn’t get him the ball where he’s open,” offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said. “We have a lot of confidence in JT in those situations.”
Thomas only appeared in three games as a true freshman and did not record a catch. Despite his lack of involvement, he never wavered in his commitment to Notre Dame.
“I came to Notre Dame for Notre Dame, not just to play football as a true freshman,” said Thomas. “I feel like it’s all working out.
“When my number’s called, I’m out there to make a play. That’s what I’m going to do whenever the ball is thrown my way.”
Injury report
Notre Dame defensive tackle Howard Cross III missed the BYU game with a high-ankle sprain, but is expected to play this week against Stanford, Freeman said. … Cornerback TaRiq Bracy is questionable for Saturday after suffering a hamstring pull against the Cougars. If he can’t play, Clarence Lewis will likely start at corner next to true freshman Benjamin Morrison.