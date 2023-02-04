FILE - Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees watches players during the team's spring NCAA college football practice at the Irish Athletics Center, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. Alabama is hiring Notre Dame assistant coach Tommy Rees to be its offensive coordinator, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday, Feb 3, 2023. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was being finalized and still needed university approval.