For the second consecutive offseason, Notre Dame has lost a longtime program fixture from its coaching staff to the SEC. A year after former head coach Brian Kelly departed for LSU, Kelly's former quarterback and offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees, is leaving South Bend for the warmer climes of Tuscaloosa, where he'll be the offensive coordinator under seven-time national champion Nick Saban at Alabama.
The move comes about 14 months after Rees turned down Kelly's (reportedly lucrative) offer to join him as Kelly's offensive coordinator at LSU. At the time, Rees insisted: "I love this place. I believe we can win a national championship here and I'm committed to doing everything I can to get to that point. ... This is where my heart is."
Why did this happen?
So, what changed in a year? Did Rees' opinion of the university for which he played quarterback for four years, including important snaps in the undefeated 2012 campaign, change so drastically during that time? There were certainly difficult moments during his first season working under coach Marcus Freeman, the first time he has coordinated an offense under a defensive-minded head coach. After Notre Dame lost 16-14 to a poor Stanford team to fall to 3-3, Freeman was questioned about Rees' place in the program and insisted he had the "utmost confidence" in his offensive play-caller.
For his part, Rees seemed to have no problem taking the blame for some of Notre Dame's rough offensive performances in the season's first half.
“If we don’t execute a play, it’s a bad call; point blank,” Rees said. “If all the blame’s going to go towards me, that’s a good thing, because that means it’s not going toward our guys.”
Of course, the Irish turned their season around in the back half of the campaign; quarterback Drew Pyne settled into a rhythm with Rees and then the coordinator re-tooled the offense to help Tyler Buchner step back in and earn Gator Bowl MVP honors, capping a 6-1 finish to the campaign for the Irish. That certainly quieted the message board furor about Rees to a certain extent. It's possible he was still wounded by some of the calls for his job, but the most likely explanation for his departure now is the obvious: It's Nick Saban. When you're 30 years old and you get a call from the best coach in the history of college football, you listen, at the very least. Saban's last five offensive coordinators have left (in order from most recent to least) to be the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots, to be the head coach at Texas, to be the head coach at Maryland, to be the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, and to be the head coach at Florida Atlantic (then the head coach at Mississippi in short order). Those coaches were all more experienced than Rees when they worked for Saban, but six years working under Kelly and however many under Saban will put Rees in position to get almost any head coaching job in the country if he performs well for the Tide.
To be clear, it's likely he will perform well. There were complaints about Notre Dame's play-calling for much of this season, but it was never particularly egregious in this reporter's opinion. Rees was dealt a difficult hand: a backup quarterback with less-than-stellar physical tools and a team sorely lacking explosion at wide receiver. Of course he was going to run the ball and use Michael Mayer as much as possible in the pass game; he would have been making a mistake not to do so. Could the Irish have opened up the offense to try to get Braden Lenzy the ball in space a little bit more often? Maybe, but once the offensive line started mauling in the back half of the season, the running game plus short passes to Mayer was plenty effective. Does Harry Hiestand deserve credit for helping that line gel over the course of the campaign? Absolutely, but Rees deserves credit for not going away from what worked once it did.
Then, too, he deserves at least some praise (Kelly got plenty, but Rees was the play-caller, after all) for re-adjusting the offense on the fly in the middle of the 2021 campaign to mask a leaky offensive line and better utilize Jack Coan's short-range accuracy. The transformation Notre Dame made in the back half of the campaign, which featured seven straight wins after it looked as though the season might be spinning out of control following the October loss to Cincinnati, was impressive and Rees had at least some hand in it.
The fact remains: If and when Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame part ways, whether that's in three years, eight years or 15 years, it's very likely Rees will be one of the first calls the Irish athletic director makes during his search for a new head coach. Rees taking the job at Alabama does not change that trajectory and in fact might make such a call more likely in the long run.
What now?
With Rees gone, Freeman now has a golden opportunity to reshape the program in his image. Rees was from the Kelly coaching tree and ran Kelly's offense effectively for several seasons, including this year, but Freeman has his own ideas on what makes an effective offense and the ground-and-pound, two-tight-end style might not be it. That can be seen in Notre Dame's first Freeman-centric recruiting class, which features a trio of four-star wide receivers, two of them from Texas, plus speedster Kaleb Smith (the 2023 high school graduate, not the transfer from Virginia Tech – that is going to be confusing this year) and strong-armed, mobile quarterback Kenny Minchey.
Then, too, the Irish (with Rees' help) brought in Sam Hartman, the all-time leader in touchdown passes in the ACC, to run the offense this season. All of this paints a picture of a Notre Dame team which is in something of a transition toward a somewhat more wide-open offense. The Irish want to recruit high-level skill position players and Freeman believes he has the staff in place to make that happen. Is he going to try to copy Ohio State and build the entire plane out of quarterbacks and receivers? Almost certainly not, but the coach is putting his stamp on the program as he goes. With Rees gone, he now has the opportunity to take the next step in that evolution by bringing in a coordinator who fits his vision.
With that being said, what follows is a list of candidates the Irish should consider, in this reporter's opinion (not will consider, mind you). My job requirements are: Previous coordinator experience for offenses which have been successful. That last part is crucial. Did the offense move the ball as well or better than its personnel would have suggested? Was there an element of creativity to their play-calling? Freeman has a chance to think outside the box here and take some significant swings. The Irish are an attractive option for an offensive coordinator, not only by virtue of being Notre Dame, but also because they have a proven, effective commodity at quarterback, one of the best offensive line coaches in the country (not to mention arguably the best left tackle in college football), a slew of talented running backs (remember Jadarian Price? You're in good shape if he's your No. 4 at the position) and a young receiver corps a coordinator can mold to his system.
Here are a few names to consider, grouped into four categories.
Up-and-comers
Ryan Grubb, Washington offensive coordinator: This is the quasi-realistic option the Irish would probably take all else being equal. Grubb has been with Washington coach Kalen DeBoer, one of the fastest-rising coaches in college football in recent years, for most of his career, following him from Sioux Falls (NAIA) to Eastern Michigan to Fresno State and now to Washington. In the pair's first year with the Huskies, Grubb called the plays for a team which went 11-2 (after a 4-8 finish the year before) and turned quarterback Michael Penix Jr. into one of the early favorites for the Heisman Trophy heading into next season.
Now, why is he only "quasi-realistic?" Again, he's a DeBoer guy and has been for close to 15 years, not to mention Washington just gave him a raise to $2 million per year, so money likely won't sway him. Then, the kicker: he reportedly turned down Alabama before the Tide zeroed in on Rees. Could Freeman make a different pitch and get a different answer? It would be difficult, but he should make the call and a Godfather offer at minimum.
Zach Kittley, Texas Tech offensive coordinator: Kittley, 31, is another hot name in offensive circles, having risen from Houston Baptist to Western Kentucky to Texas Tech, his alma mater, within a three-year span. His claim to fame is coaching Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe at Houston Baptist and Western Kentucky and leading the latter to No. 3 in the country in yards per play in 2021. Would he leave his alma mater for South Bend just a year after arriving with new coach Joey McGuire? It wouldn't hurt to make a call. The other issue is Kittley comes from the Air Raid school and it's unclear whether Freeman wants to veer so far into the passing game. He would have to be assured Kittley could adapt to Notre Dame's personnel.
The Kittley Corollary: Before calling Kittley, it might make sense for Freeman to at least kick the tires on Western Kentucky head coach Tyson Helton, 45, who kept the Hilltoppers' offense humming this season (No. 8 in yards per play) in Kittley's absence with another lower-level quarterback transfer in Austin Reed from Division II West Florida. It would take a lot to convince a sitting head coach to take a coordinator job, but there were rumors Helton wanted out of WKU this offseason as its league, Conference USA, continues to experience significant change. As he was unable to land a head coaching position elsewhere, it's at least possible he would consider a high-profile coordinator position. Former Kent State head coach Sean Lewis made a similar move this offseason, to Colorado.
Andy Kotelnicki, Kansas offensive coordinator: Maybe no program has improved more in the last few years, especially on offense, than the Jayhawks. In Kotelnicki's first year leading the unit, in 2021, Kansas gained a paltry 4.9 yards per play. This year, that jumped to 6.7, No. 12 in the country, despite the Jayhawks losing star quarterback Jalon Daniels for much of the campaign and needing to re-tool around Jason Bean, a player with a significantly different skillset (sound familiar?). Think of Kotelnicki as something like a junior version of Grubb: Like the Washington OC, he has spent much of his career learning under a respected offensive mind – in Kotelnicki's case that's Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, whom he has followed from Wisconsin-Whitewater to Buffalo to Lawrence. Like Grubb, he just got a raise, doubling his salary from $500,000 to $1 million, suggesting his mentor very much wants to keep him around.
Notre Dame fans will enjoy Leipold's and Kotelnicki's ability to dial up hilariously evil misdirection in the run game.
Kansas dialing this up on fourth down in the third quarter of a one-score game is the greatest encapsulation of the Lance Leipold experience. Masterclass pic.twitter.com/5QdtFlfzhd— Patrick Mayhorn (@patrick_mayhorn) September 19, 2022
Older coaches looking to step up
Barry Lunney Jr., Illinois offensive coordinator: Lunney, 48, is not exactly an up-and-comer, but he was given the keys to a collegiate offense for the first time in more than 15 years at UTSA in 2020 and helped the Roadrunners go from 4-8 in 2019 to 7-5 and then to 12-2 in 2021, rolling up more than 440 yards of offense per game in the latter campaign. He flipped that performance into a job as Illinois offensive coordinator under Bret Bielema, under whom he also worked at Arkansas, and helped quarterback Tommy DeVito turn in a career season as the Illini vastly improved. His offenses feature a good mix of pass and run and Bielema, a generally excellent judge of coaching talent, just gave Lunney a raise.
Andy Ludwig, Utah offensive coordinator: Ludwig, 58, is easily the oldest coach on this list, but he's also the most experienced, having coordinated mostly successful offenses at nine programs since 1997. Eight years in that span, including the last four, have been spent at Utah, where Ludwig has overseen a better version of the offense Freeman envisioned for the Irish in 2022, one which averaged 5.4 yards per carry and mixed in an effective pass game. If Freeman decides he'd rather continue to build on Notre Dame's run-first, Offensive Line U/Tight End U identity, Ludwig would be an excellent place to turn.
Retreads
This is a category in which the Irish have to be very careful. These coaches are on the market for a reason and while there are some post-hype sleepers available (basically, solid offensive minds who failed as head coaches but have track records of success as coordinators), there are also coaches with red flags on their résumés.
Joe Brady, Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach: Brady is a popular name on most lists of potential hires for the Irish and there is some logic behind it. He was, after all, the passing-game coordinator for LSU in 2019, arguably the best offense in the history of college football. But his stint as offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers went badly. He was fired there and has no other coordinating experience.
Other names to consider: Justin Fuente (former offensive coordinator at TCU, fired as head coach of Virginia Tech in 2021), Chad Morris (former offensive coordinator at Tulsa and Clemson, fired as head coach of Arkansas in 2019), Scott Frost (former offensive coordinator at Oregon, fired as head coach at Nebraska in September), Willie Taggart (former running backs coach at Stanford and offensive coordinator at Western Kentucky, fired as Florida Atlantic head coach in November).
Internal promotion
Notre Dame has only one coach with coordinator experience on its offensive staff. That's tight ends coach Gerad Parker, who ran the offense at West Virginia in 2020 and 2021 but was demoted following the latter campaign in favor of Graham Harrell, causing him to leave for Notre Dame. Parker was with Freeman at Purdue and was the interim head coach there after Darrell Hazell was fired in 2016, compiling an 0-6 record to end the campaign. Going with Parker as an internal promotion would be an easy way out for Freeman, but there are better options available and it should be a last resort.
The internal hire which makes more sense is running backs coach Deland McCullough, who has proven his recruiting and position coach chops over a long career in the NFL and college ranks and helped running backs Audric Estime and Logan Diggs improve significantly as the 2022 season wore on. Again, it's possible Freeman wants to go to a more pass-heavy approach, which would work against naming a running backs coach as OC, but McCullough has the résumé of someone deserving of promotion and players at Indiana and Notre Dame have given him high marks as a teacher and motivator in recent years.
résumé