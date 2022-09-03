When Marcus Freeman was looking for advice during his first months as a head coach this offseason, he often turned to former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel.
Freeman, a former Buckeyes linebacker, played for Tressel from 2004 to 2008 and as he transitioned from defensive coordinator at Notre Dame to head coach, he leaned on his memories of playing for Tressel and present-day conversations with him for tips on how to run a program.
“The best thing I’ve observed from him is the ability to make everybody in your organization feel important, but also make it so that they are important,” Freeman said of his college coach. “Everybody in our program has to understand that their role is just as valuable as mine as the head coach. I don’t care who you are. You could be a scout team, you can work in a cafeteria, you can be on a support staff; … everybody’s role is important. They have to believe that.”
Freeman’s fifth-ranked Irish faced No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday night.
One area in which Freeman has followed Tressel’s lead is in ensuring his players are familiar with the history and tradition at Notre Dame. He remembers Tressel doing the same when Freeman was in Columbus and he believes it promotes investment from the players in the long-term health of the program.
“Does it correlate with winning? I think deep down, maybe it does,” said Freeman, who will reintroduce pregame Mass at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart for home games this year. “When you love what you’re doing and where you’re doing it at and you own it; I say all the time we have to own it. We have to own this as our program. This is our university. I think you sacrifice a little more for it when things get really hard.”
Freeman’s style has been a hit with the players, many of whom publicly called for him to be named head coach after his predecessor, Brian Kelly, left for LSU. The Irish especially liked Freeman’s near-constant presence with them on campus during the summer.
“He’s sweet, I love him,” Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer said. “He understands stuff, he’s a player’s coach, he understands your bodies are hurting, you don’t want to be going out there running for three hours. … Everything has a purpose with him.
“He’s in it with the boys.”