Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer will forego his final two years of eligibility and depart for the NFL, he announced Wednesday. Mayer will not play in the Gator Bowl against South Carolina.
"It's been an honor to wear the Gold helmet and share a locker room with my brothers the last three years," Mayer said in a statement posted to Twitter. "I want to say thank you to all of my coaches, staff and of course my teammates for making my Notre Dame experience unforgettable. I will always be grateful to be Irish!
"The time has come for me to start the next chapter of my career."
Mayer is the favorite of most experts to be the first tight end taken in April's NFL Draft. The Covington, Kentucky, native spoke to ESPN about his decision to depart and said he has envisioned his entrance into the NFL since he arrived in South Bend.
"I've really enjoyed my experience at Notre Dame," Mayer told ESPN. "The first reason I picked Notre Dame was the NFL, it was on my mind a very, very long time. I saw a lot of good tight ends in in the NFL from Notre Dame. That was one of the main reasons I went there."
Among the Irish tight ends who have had successful NFL careers in recent years are Bishop Dwenger graduate Tyler Eifert, Kyle Rudolph, Cole Kmet and Brock Wright, among others. Notre Dame has had 14 tight ends taken in the draft this century.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Mayer is, by the numbers, a star even among that bunch. The five-star recruit in the 2020 class holds Notre Dame tight end records for receptions (180), yards (2,099) and touchdowns (18). In the case of receptions and receiving yards, he broke records originally set by Eifert, a Fort Wayne native. His 180 receptions are third in program history among all players as he surpassed Jeff Samardzija's 179 with eight catches against USC in his final game with the program.
This season, Mayer was the favorite target of Irish starting quarterback Drew Pyne, hauling in 67 passes for 809 yards and nine touchdowns, including three 100-yard performances. He had 11 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns in a Shamrock Series win over BYU in October.
Irish coach Marcus Freeman discussed the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Mayer's importance to the program after a win over Boston College in November.
"When your best player is one of or the hardest workers, that's the ultimate example, right,” Freeman said. “Everybody knows it, probably the most dominant player we have is Michael Mayer. But they also can watch him in practice and say, 'OK, he works as hard as anybody in this program.'
"That's who he is. He's a captain as a junior. He's a great leader, leader by example, leader by his words. And he is an unbelievable football player. So, it's been unbelievable to have him here."
Now that Mayer has made his future plans known, the Irish are waiting on decisions about the bowl game and the NFL from defensive end Isaiah Foskey, left guard Jarrett Patterson and right guard Josh Lugg, among others.
Tiawan Mullen declares for draft
Indiana cornerback Tiawan Mullen also declared for the NFL Draft on Wednesday, forgoing his final year of eligibility.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Mullen became the first – and, to date, only – Indiana cornerback to earn All-American honors when the Football Writers Association of America voted him a first-team All-American.
"I want to give thanks to the Hoosier community for believing in a young kid like myself and making my time off the field or on the field special," Mullen wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "I appreciate Coach (Tom) Allen & (cornerbacks) Coach (Brandon) Shelby for giving me the opportunity to put on the cream and crimson. Learning from you two, I grew as a person which would take me further than I can ever imagine."
Mullen was a four-year starter for the Hoosiers and a standout from his earliest days with the program. As a true freshman in 2019, he broke up 13 passes, leading the Big Ten and ranking second among all freshman on his way to freshman All-American honors. He followed that with three interceptions – including two in a win over Michigan State – four pass breakups, 3 1/2 sacks and a forced fumble in the Hoosiers' successful 2020 campaign.
After a down year in 2021, he returned for an extra year and broke up eight passes and notched a career-best 58 tackles this season. His younger brother Trevell Mullen, was a true freshman for IU this year.
Hoosiers, Boilers on AP team
Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones and Indiana all-purpose player Jaylin Lucas were named first-team All-Big Ten by the Associated Press.
Jones, a transfer from Iowa, led the Big Ten in receiving yardage (1,361) and receptions (110) and tied for the lead in touchdowns (12) with Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr.
Lucas, a true freshman, is the only player in FBS this season to return two kickoffs for touchdowns.
Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell and tight end Payne Durham were named second-team All-Big Ten.