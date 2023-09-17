Saturday was a difficult day for many of the top teams in college football. Only one top 10 team, Tennessee, lost and that was to a rival in Florida, but a slew of the other teams in that upper echelon struggled against inferior opponents.
No. 1 Georgia trailed South Carolina 14-3 at halftime; Bowling Green was within a touchdown of No. 2 Michigan at the half; No. 3 Florida State had to hold on for dear life in a 31-29 win over a Boston College team which lost to Northern Illinois; No. 4 Texas, fresh off a win over Alabama, was tied with Wyoming after three quarters; No. 7 Penn State slogged through a rock fight against an Illinois team that got run over by Kansas a week earlier; even the 10th-ranked Crimson Tide were tied at halftime with South Florida, which went 1-11 last season.
All of those favored teams eventually won, but there was malaise and No. 9 Notre Dame was not immune. The Irish led Central Michigan just 21-14 at halftime before pulling away after the break for a 41-17 victory. Coach Marcus Freeman had talked all week about staying in the moment and not looking ahead to the Blue and Gold's titanic clash with No. 6 Ohio State in South Bend this Saturday, but the Irish let the spunky Chippewas hang around for longer than they should have.
"Man, I tried to tell the team, these wins are hard to come by," Freeman said. "And we are so greedy and selfish and we wanted to be perfect. And that's just who we are as coaches. And I was proud of the way they battled. It wasn't perfect, man. But they battled and they battled and they responded.
"As I challenged them, If we don't beat Notre Dame, we're a good football team, man. There was times in the first half and second half, penalties cost us. And if you look at the drives that didn't end well, there was a lot of self-inflicted wounds."
Notre Dame (4-0) committed eight penalties for 72 yards, including a pair of key roughing-the-passer infractions, and will need to clean that up. The Buckeyes were one of the few top teams which didn't struggle Saturday, blowing out Western Kentucky 63-10.
The Irish also hope to have back starting safety DJ Brown (hamstring) and starting linebacker JD Bertrand (concussion), two of their best defensive players. Without them, Central Michigan was able to break off more chunk plays than the Irish are used to surrendering.
Still, Notre Dame has avoided many potential pitfalls this season and its offense has scored 40 points in five straight games for the first time in program history.
Measuring stick game finds Hoosiers wanting
Indiana spoke all offseason about the creativity it could bring to its offense. The Hoosiers had compiled a high level of skill-position talent, and they hoped it would make this season different in the wake of two miserable campaigns.
So when the Hoosiers faced fourth and goal, trailing 21-14 in the fourth quarter against Louisville, and needed 18 inches to tie a game they had once trailed by 21, what did offensive coordinator Walt Bell call? How did he deploy that cornucopia of skill talent? With a slow-developing handoff up the middle to running back Josh Henderson from a conventional single-back set.
Henderson, a bruising back who had an otherwise solid game, never had a chance and was stopped for a loss. The Hoosiers (1-2) never got the ball back and lost 21-14.
"It didn't work, so we obviously wish we had done something else," Hoosiers coach Tom Allen said. "I don't second-guess that, I mean, goodness, you have the ball on the (1½-foot) line, knock them off the football and go score. I don't care what you call."
Maybe Allen should care what was called. The Hoosiers clearly have the skill position talent they promised. Wide receiver Cam Camper is a star; former four-star wideout Omar Cooper is an emerging talent; big receiver Donaven McCulley has athleticism and size in spades; all-purpose running back Jaylin Lucas is one of the fastest and shiftiest players in the Big Ten; Henderson and fellow running Christian Turner bring power to the ground attack; and redshirt freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson impressed with 299 passing yards and a touchdown in his first start against a Power Five team.
All of that talent and that's the best Bell could do with the game on the line? Not to mention two of the previous plays in the goal-to-go situation were between-the-hashes runs to Lucas, the type that neuter his breakaway speed and expose his 170-pound frame to big hits.
IU has enough offensive talent to win. It's unclear whether it has a coordinator who can help that talent reach its potential.
Boilermakers beat themselves
Purdue lost to Syracuse 35-20 Saturday night to fall 1-2, leaving new coach Ryan Walters still looking for his first win at Ross-Ade Stadium after dropping back-to-back home tilts to open his tenure.
While Syracuse appears to be a decent team that should go to a bowl game, the loss was more about Purdue's inability to stay out of its own way.
The Boilermakers fumbled seven times, and lost three, committed 11 penalties for 126 yards, threw an interception, missed an extra point and permitted Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader to win the game nearly by himself with 379 total yards and four rushing touchdowns.
"We're close," said Boilermakers quarterback Hudson Card, who threw for 323 yards, but also turned the ball over three times. "We're close to being good, but we can't shoot ourselves in the foot. I need to do a better job of not turning the ball over."
As it had at times in each of its first two games, the Boilermakers looked like a team with a first-year head coach who is still figuring out how to get his team aligned. There is talent in West Lafayette, but it remains undisciplined, playing haphazard football.
Ball State notches first win
After losing to big-time opponents Kentucky and Georgia to start the season, Ball State notched its first win Saturday, 45-7 over Indiana State, and might have found an identity.
The Cardinals ran 39 times for 309 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Marquez Cooper, an All-Mid-American Conference transfer from Kent State, was the star with 22 carries for 177 yards, but Rico Barfield added five carries for 48 yards and wildcat quarterback Kiael Kelly chipped in six carries for 40 yards.
All of it came behind a mashing offensive line led by former Huntington North standout Damon Kaylor.
"I loved the look on the offensive linemen's faces the entire game," Cardinals coach Mike Neu said. "Just seeing those guys coming off the field, ... just to see (them saying), 'Keep running it behind us, just keep running it behind us.' To do that to the tune of 300 yards and for several guys to be involved in that – Marquez Cooper, man, made his presence felt today."