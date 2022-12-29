Compared with many teams in the transfer portal era, Notre Dame’s roster is relatively intact as the Irish enter the Gator Bowl on Friday against No. 20 South Carolina.
The 19th-ranked Irish will have their Week 1 starting quarterback in Tyler Buchner, a full complement of running backs and wide receivers, every member of an elite offensive line and nearly full-strength secondary – injured starting cornerback Cam Hart is the only missing piece – and linebacker corps.
But the Irish are missing two of their most important players: edge rusher Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame’s all-time sacks leader, and tight end Michael Mayer, the program’s career record-holder among tight ends in receptions, yards and touchdowns. Both of them are skipping the bowl game to begin preparations for the NFL Draft, where they are likely to be among the first players picked at their positions.
Coach Marcus Freeman admitted he made both players aware of his desire they return to the Irish for another season, but once they made their decisions, he made sure to wish them all the best and point his program toward the future.
“What they’ve done for our program has been tremendous,” Freeman said of the pair of All-Americans. “But it also gives other guys a great opportunity and an increased role. I’ve told our coaches and some of our players, you’re not replacing Michael Mayer’s production and Isaiah Foskey’s production with one person.
“Those guys are going to be future NFL Draft picks. There are some of the best that have done it here at Notre Dame. But you replace their production through different ways, through multiple people, through schematic changes that you make.
“(Younger players) have to understand in order for us to replace that production, they’re going to have to do their job extremely well.”
Mayer’s departure leaves the Irish somewhat thin at tight end. In addition to being without Mayer, former four-star recruits Kevin Bauman and Eli Raridon are out for the season with torn ACLs. Another former four-star recruit, Cane Berrong, entered the transfer portal after the regular season ended. That leaves sophomore Mitch Evans, who has been part of Notre Dame’s goal-line running package as a part-time fullback and has a rushing touchdown this season, and four-star true freshman Holden Staes to step into Mayer’s shoes.
Notre Dame has a history of producing excellent tight ends and Evans believes the loss of Mayer provides an opportunity for his successor to step into the spotlight.
“Notre Dame is Tight End U, so that’s always going to be the expectation for everybody,” Evans said. “Mike’s gone, but we gotta keep that standard in this room. The place attracts those kinds of people. The excellence here, the football excellence and the academic excellence, people want to play here. That’s what the tight ends resemble: cool dudes, bad men.”
Mayer was not simply a tight end. He was Notre Dame’s top pass-catcher, hauling in 67 passes for 809 yards and nine touchdowns this season and covering for an Irish receiver corps which many considered a weak point on the roster.
None of the Irish wide receivers caught more than 30 passes for more than 340 yards. With Mayer gone, those receivers – Lorenzo Styles Jr., Jayden Thomas, Braden Lenzy, Deion Colzie and Tobias Merriweather, all of whom have flashed significant potential at various points this season – have a chance to carry more of the load.
“Hungry,” Colzie said of the receivers’ mentality entering the bowl. “I would say hungry for sure. We are decently happy about how the season went, but we always want more. We know we can’t be complacent or things won’t turn out in our favor, so we just want to come in every day hungry and ready to work and ready to keep getting better.”
Foskey was Notre Dame’s top edge rusher the last two years, racking up 11 sacks in each campaign – third on the single-season Irish list – and was especially destructive at the end of this campaign: he notched 3 1/2 tackles for loss, 2 1/2 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the final two games of the regular season.
The Irish will try to replace that nearly-guaranteed quarterback pressure with a pair of players: junior Jordan Botelho, who has been Foskey’s understudy the last couple of years, and true freshman Junior Tuihalamaka, a four-star linebacker recruit who is now cross-training at Foskey’s old Vyper position, a linebacker-defensive end hybrid.
Both of them have athleticism, talent and pedigree and they are hoping to take advantage of a South Carolina offensive line with a 7.1% sack rate, 88th-highest in the country out of 131 FBS teams.
“We’re a great team. A great player leaves, another great player has to step up,” Irish defensive tackle Howard Cross III said. “That’s just how it is. We have great players at (Foskey’s) spot and it’s going to be filled just fine.”
Foskey was also a force on special teams, where against UNLV he became the first player in Irish history to block two punts in a game. Notre Dame leads the nation with seven blocked punts and while special teams is usually a less-than-glamorous assignment, there is no shortage of players ready to step into Foskey’s shoes there.
“(Special teams) coach (Brian) Mason has just made it so exciting to be part of special teams. It’s been fun to be in the meetings. Chaos kills,” true freshman linebacker Jaylen Sneed said, referencing the punt-block unit’s mantra.
Notre Dame is looking to the future with young players filling important roles against the Gamecocks.
But Freeman emphasized the Irish are not looking ahead.
The up-and-comers have earned the opportunity to be on the field.
“It would be to help us win,” the first-year coach said of his younger players getting reps in the bowl. “It’s not for charity, it’s not just to see what guys can do. We’re going to put guys in places because we believe it’s what gives us the best chance to win.”