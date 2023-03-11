CHICAGO – Since the last time Purdue won the Big Ten Tournament championship in 2009, the Boilermakers have reached the championship game four times. They lost each of the first three, in 2016, 2018 and 2022 and will try to end that streak when they take on 10th-seeded Penn State and former Boilers associate head coach Micah Shrewsberry in the title game of this year's tournament Sunday at the United Center.
The top-seeded Boilermakers (28-5) on Saturday defeated No. 13 seed Ohio State 80-66 in the semifinals, becoming the first team since Michigan in 2018 and 2019 to reach the tournament's crowning contest in back-to-back seasons. There was no real secret to how the Boilers ended the Cinderella run the upstart Buckeyes had been enjoying through the tournament's early rounds. The difference in the game was so simple that anyone who has ever done a Mikan Drill would be able to understand it: Purdue had the biggest player on the court. Sporting News national player of the year Zach Edey scored 32 points for the Boilermakers despite shooting a relatively inefficient 12 for 25 from the field and missing a series of shots he usually makes. He also grabbed 14 rebounds and dished three assists, dominating an undersized Buckeyes team which has essentially no height outside of 6-foot-11 freshman Felix Okpara.
“The storyline of the game is they only have one center," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "So we had that matchup the whole night. I felt bad for (Purdue backup center) Trey Kaufman-Renn because he normally gives us about 8-12 minutes right there and does a really good job, but since we just had that matchup all night, Zach was going to have an advantage and we were going to be able to get to the free-throw line. It just makes a lot of sense just to get him the basketball, get them in foul trouble, get to the free-throw line, and try to steal as many points as possible.”
Edey, who had been quiet (by his standards) in the last few games as Purdue won three straight, was the nexus of everything the Boilermakers did against the Buckeyes. Okpara has length and some athleticism, but he isn't particularly strong in the lower body yet and Edey was able to back him down closer to the rim than the 7-foot-4 Purdue big man usually gets the ball. Coaches like to talk about centers "doing their work early," essentially meaning they set up close to the basket so an entry pass leaves them already in good position to score rather than needing to make a move to get to the rim. Edey did his work early on the vast majority of Purdue's possessions Saturday, planting himself just outside the lane and waiting for the ball. When it came, it was often trivially simple for him to simply put it in the hoop over the top of whichever poor Buckeye was nominally in his way.
Ohio State did not often double the post, seeming to decide it would be best served letting Edey get his and hoping he missed often enough to keep the Buckeyes in the game. Much like when Michigan State tried the same strategy at the Breslin Center in January – Edey had 32 points and the game-winning basket in a 64-63 Purdue win – the junior All-American missed several he probably would have liked back, but did not miss often enough for the other team's liking. Ohio State wanted to make Edey do the lion's share of the work and he obliged. In retrospect, the Buckeyes spending several possessions late in the first half with Isaac Likekele, a 6-5 guard, one-on-one with Edey in the post probably should have been a sign the Buckeyes were out of ideas.
“It definitely makes the game pretty simple for me," Edey said of Ohio State neglecting to double-team him. I've just got to score the ball every time I touch it. There's a point halfway through the first half when one of our coaches, PJ (Thompson), came up to me and said, 'This is just one of those days you've got to get 30.' So I stuck with it. I executed the game plan. I just tried my best to score the ball every time I touched it.”
This version of Edey, the one which controls an entire game and puts up a shot nearly every time he touches the ball, has become less common as the season has gone on and more teams have realized the folly of trying to guard the center with just one player. Ohio State probably would have preferred to try something else, but the Buckeyes did not have the personnel to do so, so they did what they thought gave them the best chance to win: Hope for an off night from the most overpowering player in the country. Edey likely won't see much single coverage in the NCAA Tournament, but if he does it's encouraging to see he still knows how to take over in the scoring column.
But Edey did not lead Purdue to victory alone. One of the most impressive parts of the Boilermakers' triumph Saturday was how the supporting cast was entirely different than it had been in a 70-65 win over Rutgers in the quarterfinal Friday. Mason Gillis had just three points Saturday after 20 on Friday and David Jenkins Jr. had six (though three came on an important 3 at the end of the first half; more on that later) after pouring in 12 on Friday. In their place, Brandon Newman continued his late-season surge with 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting plus three assists and three rebounds and Braden Smith added 14 points on 5-for-5 shooting plus five assists, five rebounds and just one turnover.
Newman and Smith went a combined 4 of 6 from long distance after going 0 for 6 in Friday's victory, helping the Boilermakers to a second straight solid performance from beyond the 3-point line. After making just 26% from 3-point distance in the final six games of the regular season, the Boilers are hitting 40% in the Big Ten Tournament, including a 7-for-15 performance Saturday and a 5-for-6 showing in the first half. Small sample-size qualifiers apply here – it's not as though the Boilermakers are going to shoot their way to the Final Four – but they don't need to be great from beyond the arc, just good enough to open space for Edey and make opponents pay for giving him the center much attention. He can do the rest.
"We all can shoot," Smith said. "We knew that coming into the season. Early on, we haven't shot it well. We're starting to figure it out, so it's obviously really nice when you're making shots too. Being able to have that kind of sets the tone.”
It is particularly intriguing to see Newman starting to find his shooting stroke. He not only made two 3-pointers in the victory, including the first basket of the game, 39 seconds into the contest, but knocked in two long 2-point jumpers and then used the threat of the jump shot to drive for a layup late in the game. He's a dangerous offensive player when his shot is falling and with the way he's playing defense right now, he's an All-Big Ten-level player when he's shooting 38% from 3-point range and knocking in his share of mid-range jumpers. It remains to be seen whether he's capable of that this year, but he is playing so well defensively that he deserves to be on the floor regardless of how much he provides on offense. His 15 points Saturday were mostly gravy.
One of the game's highlights came in the first half, when Newman forced the Buckeyes into a 5-second violation with relentless body and hand pressure at the top of the key. Painter loved that play so much he pumped his fist enthusiastically and because Newman was right in front of the Boiler bench at the time Painter was able to give him a big overhand high-five before the ball was put back into play. Painter had a similar reaction at the end of the half, when Jenkins pulled up from 25 feet and nailed a 3-pointer to complete a 21-5 run and send the Boilermakers into halftime with a 42-34 lead. This time, Painter grinned broadly and greeted Jenkins on the way to the locker room, punching him lightly in the chest in celebration. Painter shows comparatively little emotion on the sideline for a basketball coach (he believes it settles his players to see their coach remain cool, calm and collected as often as possible), but seeing two players who have spent most of the season in the shadows suddenly come to the forefront as Newman and Jenkins have in the last week or so was enough to bring the excitement out of even the second-longest tenured coach in the Big Ten.
Quietly, as Newman and Jenkins have provided scoring punch for the Boilermakers they were sorely missing during their stretch of four losses in six games in February, one of the nation's best teams is reinventing itself as the Big Dance nears. Now winners of four games in a row, the Boilers have a chance Sunday to not only give the NCAA Tournament selection committee one more reason to consider them for a No. 1 seed, but also to throw a scare into the teams in their way when the bracket is revealed Sunday.
Painter is not focused on getting a top seed, though he feels there is a case to be made for his team as it battles UCLA for the final spot on the top seed-line.
"It could go either way," the coach said. "I don't think you should look at it like as a success if you get a 1-seed or it's a failure if you get a 2-seed. We're in great company, and we've earned the right to be in the discussion. Now the only thing that we're worried about is trying to win this next game.
"If you keep just doing your job, everything else takes care of itself. If we win and we don't get it, so be it. Who cares? That's not the goal. That's not what you put on your résumé."
Big Ten Tournament championships, however, would make a great line-item on any résumé.