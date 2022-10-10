More than 200 current and former Huntington University athletes signed a petition reportedly delivered Monday to university president Sherilyn Emberton and the school's board of trustees calling for the dismissal of university personnel who knew about abuse in the school's women's cross country program under former coach Nick Johnson.
The petition comes in the wake of a lawsuit filed Sept. 30 by former Huntington runners Hannah Stoffel, a Huntington North grad, and Emma Wilson alleging physical and emotional abuse at the hands of Johnson, who was fired in 2020 following unrelated felony charges. He was eventually convicted of identity deception and sentenced to 30 days in jail.
The suit also alleges current cross country coach Lauren Davenport Johnson, Nick Johnson's wife, who was an assistant coach at Huntington while Nick Johnson was the head coach and was named head coach after his firing, knew of some of the abuse and failed to stop it. Davenport Johnson and assistant coach Curtis Hines, who is also alleged to have known about the abuse, have been placed on administrative leave pending a university investigation.
The petition asks that the Johnsons not have access to Huntington facilities and their places in the university's athletic Hall of Fame be reconsidered.
“So let us say this very clearly, shepherds: there are wolves in the pen,” the petition reportedly says. “We understand that the pending lawsuit will account for how the wolves got there in the first place and why they were permitted to stay. But right now, we will call on you to do what shepherds do, and remove the wolves.”
The petition reportedly expresses “full support” for Stoffel, Wilson and other athletes who felt unsafe on campus.
In addition, the IHSAA announced Monday it would move the cross country semistate races scheduled for Oct. 22 at the Huntington University course to Indiana Wesleyan.
“After much discussion from all parties involved, I felt it was best to move the cross-country semistate scheduled to be held at Huntington University to Indiana Wesleyan," IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig said in a statement. "With the issues surrounding the cross-country program at Huntington we felt the potential for a significant distraction was just too great. We certainly hope to return to Huntington for the 2023 tournament.”