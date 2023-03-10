CHICAGO – Purdue should be the favorite entering the Big Ten Tournament. After all, the Boilermakers won the league by three games and were further in front than that for much of the conference slate. Though they stumbled to a stretch of four losses in six games after a 22-1 start, they rebounded with hard-fought wins over Wisconsin and Illinois in the regular-season's final week to enter postseason play with some of their confidence restored.
But it's difficult to feel as though the Boilers are the favorites in this tournament, no matter their regular-season credentials. In a year in which one game separated second and eighth place in the final conference standings, there is no true favorite in this tournament. In an event in which anything can happen, well, anything can happen (and already has, with No. 13 seed Ohio State winning back-to-back games to reach the quarterfinals today).
Still, the Boilermakers have put themselves in the best position possible to capture their second Big Ten Tournament title and first since 2009. With three wins this weekend, they can become the first outright Big Ten champion to also win the conference tournament since Wisconsin did so in 2015 and the first No. 1 seed to take the crown since Michigan State in 2019. By virtue of its regular-season title, Purdue received a double bye into the tournament quarterfinals and will face No. 9 seed Rutgers at noon at the United Center. The only way to overcome the chaos of the tournament is to keep winning and Purdue has its first chance to do so today.
“You have to more hunger than your opponent," Purdue coach Matt Painter said. "You gotta get yourself ready. This isn’t going to their place or they’re coming to yours. It’s a neutral site, everything’s straight up and you have to be able to do the things necessary to put yourself in position to win.”
The Boilermakers have some history with the Scarlet Knights, having lost to them on 3-pointers in the final seconds while ranked No. 1 in each of the last two seasons. On Jan. 2, Rutgers came into Mackey Arena and Cam Spencer knocked in a 3 with 14 seconds to play to lift the visitors to a 65-64 triumph and hand Purdue its first loss following a 13-0 start to the campaign. Spencer's big shot ruined a hero moment from Purdue's Fletcher Loyer, a Homestead graduate, who 16 seconds of game time earlier had knocked in a go-ahead 3 of his own. Loyer would get to play the hero again in Purdue's next game, a road win over Ohio State in which he drained the winner from deep with 11 seconds left, but that night in West Lafayette belonged to Rutgers.
Much has changed since then. At that point, the Scarlet Knights looked the part of a Big Ten title contender and they were in the thick of the race at 8-4 past the midway point of the season. But at that juncture they lost long, athletic forward Mawot Mag to a torn ACL. Mag wasn't a huge statistical contributor – he was averaging 7.8 points and 5.3 rebounds – but he was one of Rutgers' best perimeter defenders, the tip of the spear for the 1-3-1 zone trap the Scarlet Knights often like to employ. Without him, RU slipped to a 2-6 finish, including a loss to last-place Minnesota in the regular-season's final week, and tumbled on to the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Scarlet Knights picked up a huge win over fellow bubble-dweller Michigan on Thursday in the tournament's second round, holding the Wolverines to 22 points in the second half on the way to a 62-50 win, but they are still among the "Last Four In" in ESPN's latest bracket projections and won't feel safe on Selection Sunday unless they beat the Boilers again today.
Purdue, meanwhile, looks different than even two weeks ago. Painter made a crucial lineup change following the Boilermakers' loss to Indiana at Mackey Arena on Feb. 25, his team's fourth defeat in six games. At that point, the 18th-year coach inserted redshirt junior Brandon Newman into the starting five in place of defensive stopper Ethan Morton. Newman is a more potent offensive threat at this point and he has in recent weeks embraced the defensive end, as well. He was the only Boilermaker to really bother Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino in the loss to the Hoosiers.
"I’m falling in love with it, to be honest," Newman said of playing defense. "They’re having me jam the ball, they’re having me pick up full-court, I’m enjoying that a lot. I’ve been able to generate a lot of positive things, a lot of offense, just from playing defense.
“I’m able to sustain the want and the drive to guard and play defense. Up to this point, it’s always been, after I make a shot, let’s get down in a stance. Or every few minutes, I’ll show a glimpse or have a good moment on defense. But now I’m able to put better halves together and better runs together and having less breakdowns on defense.”
Newman has been a revelation in two games as a starter, leading Purdue to back-to-back victories with seven points and two steals at Wisconsin and then an explosion against Illinois: 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals, arguably the best all-around game of the Valparaiso native's career. In the win over the Illini, he also showed flashes of getting going from beyond the 3-point line, hitting 3 of 8 from that area. He was an excellent outside shooter as a freshman in 2020-21, but has knocked in just 31.7% this year. If he gets hot from deep, Purdue's offensive firepower will climb several levels.
The Boilermakers are a better team with Newman, Morton and Loyer rotating across the shooting guard and small forward spots, rather than Loyer and Morton playing the lion's share of the minutes and Newman getting the scraps. One potentially devastating defensive lineup the Boilers haven't tried too much yet but could become a fixture over the next couple of weeks is one with Newman at guard and Morton at forward. The pair combined for seven steals against Illinois.
“It could be (normal) for us," Newman said of that disruptiveness. "I feel like we have the potential to do it. We got to see a little bit of that (against Illinois). I’m excited to see what we can do when we’re on the floor together.”
The crucial of the game against Rutgers could come inside, however. On paper, Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi is one of the few players with the length, athleticism and shot-blocking instincts to bother Purdue's Sporting News national player of the year, Zach Edey. But in the first matchup between the teams, Edey dominated Omoruyi – when the Boiler center was on the court. The 7-foot-4 Edey has done an excellent job of avoiding foul trouble this year, but that night against Rutgers he picked up two early and sat much of the first half. Purdue trailed 34-24 at halftime before Edey returned to control the second half and rally the Boilers from a 13-point second-half deficit. Edey made it known he felt he let his team down that night despite playing very well in the second half and it stands to reason he'd have some extra motivation today.
Neither Purdue nor Rutgers is the same team which took the floor Jan. 2. The Boilermakers are trying to grab a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament – it would probably take a Big Ten Tournament championship and a UCLA loss in the Pac-12 Tournament for that to happen – while Rutgers is trying to lock up a bid to the NCAA Tournament. In an early-morning, neutral-site game, much will come down to which team can best create its own energy and intensity at the outset. We'll know within a few minutes which team is more ready to play.