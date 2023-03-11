CHICAGO – So much for Ohio State playing with tired legs in its fourth game in four days.
The 13th-seeded Buckeyes, looking for a fourth consecutive upset in the Big Ten Tournament, came out on fire from the field, making eight of their first 12 shots from the floor and 8 of 9 during one particularly impressive flurry. Purdue was also hot from the field and is shooting 59% at halftime, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc, but Ohio State led for much of the first half and trails just 42-34 at halftime after shooting 50% from the field.
Even without leading scorer Brice Sensabaugh, the Buckeyes have a team filled with players who can shoot from the outside (they have to, because of their lack of size, more on that later) and they did at a 7-for-11 clip in the first half. The recipient of some excellent Ohio State ball movement was often freshman Roddy Gayle Jr., who has stepped up in the absence of Sensabaugh – out for the season with a knee injury – and provided much of the scoring punch the Buckeyes lost when they lost their star. Gayle, who came into the tournament averaging barely 3.5 points, scored nine against Iowa in the second round, 15 against Michigan State in the quarterfinals and made his first four shots from the field today, all from 3-point range, on his way to 16 first-half points on 5-of-6 shooting overall. Purdue has tried a variety of avenues for guarding him, but with a zero-day turnaround, there was little time to prepare for a player who was barely on the scouting report either of the first two times these teams met. After he got free in the corner for a 3 midway through the half, Purdue coach Matt Painter and his best on-ball defender, Ethan Morton, exchanged frustrated glances as it seemed Morton got lost on defense.
Gayle's early hot shooting, plus a couple of 3s from Justice Sueing, pushed Ohio State's lead to as many as eight points after the Boilermakers had led by six in the early going. The Boilermakers got off to a positive start thanks to a somewhat unlikely source: outside shooting. Painter insisted after Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Brandon Newman went a combined 0 for 8 from deep in a quarterfinal win over Rutgers on Friday that he had faith in all three of them to find their shooting ranges. They delivered on that belief in the early going today, with each hitting a 3 in the first five minutes. Purdue did not attempt many more outside shots the rest of the half, but those were enough, as they opened up space for the Boilermakers' bigs to operate inside.
And operate they did. This is a Zach Edey game for Purdue for the most part. Edey has been getting excellent position against Ohio State big Felix Okpara all afternoon and has even missed a couple of shots from point-blank range, which have kept him from improving upon the 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting he scored in the half. He got hacked a few times which the referees didn't call, but he is drawing a significant number of whistles and attention from the Buckeye defense. One of Purdue's best stretches came when Smith knocked down a pull-up jumper and Edey was hooked and held while trying to get set for a rebound. He made both flagrant foul free throws, then scored inside on the ensuing possession, making it a six-point trip for the Boilermakers and giving them the lead back.
Edey also did a good job of passing out of the double-teams which inevitably came for him, hitting Fort Wayne native Caleb Furst twice in quick succession for dunks with solid interior passes. Furst had an excellent half in his own right, adding to those dunks with an offensive rebound and nifty reverse layup putback. The former Blackhawk Christian star is 3 for 4 from the field for six points and has two rebounds, as well.
The Boilermakers are in the game and that's exactly where they need to be as they wait to see whether Ohio State will tire down the stretch of the second half. The Buckeyes haven't shown any signs of fatigue yet and if they can gut through the second half, Purdue will have to battle for every basket down the stretch.