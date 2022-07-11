Purdue’s men’s basketball team announced additions to its non-conference schedule, which is now up to eight teams, including Davidson and Marquette on the heels of them making the NCAA Tournament.
The Boilermakers will open their season by playing host to Milwaukee on Nov. 8 and Austin Peay on Nov. 11.
Following the Gavitt Games match with Marquette at Mackey Arena on Nov. 15, the Phil Knight Legacy at Portland, Oregon, Nov. 24-27, and the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Florida State on Nov. 30, Purdue will welcome Hofstra on Dec. 7.
The Boilermakers will face Davidson in Indianapolis on Dec. 17, play host to New Orleans on Dec. 21 and Florida A&M on Dec. 29.