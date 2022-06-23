Homestead grad Evie Miller is among the eight Trine track and field athletes who have earned NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field All-Region honors. Miller, who won the 3000-meter steeplechase at the Division III Championships, earned all-region honors for that event as well as the 800-, 1500-, 5000- and 10,000-meter races. Valerie Obear earned Great Lakes All-Region honors in the discus and hammer throw and Haley Livingston was honored for the 100 hurdles and long jump.
Jake Gladieux earned all-region honors in both the 110 and 400 hurdles. Noah McClellan was honored for the javelin, Theodore Samra for the hammer, Graysen Spohn for the high jump and Ben Williams for the long jump.