In advance of Purdue football's fall camp opening this afternoon with the first official practice of the 2022 season, the Boilermakers got some difficult news: four-star quarterback Rickie Collins, the jewel of Jeff Brohm's 2023 recruiting class, announced he will decommit from Purdue and re-open his recruitment.
@MarcusRandall19 @WHSFootballTeam @SportsCypherLa @GridironFootbal @samspiegs @JeritRoser @JaceLejeune @jkleesportz pic.twitter.com/g7s1bXrDOg— Rickie J.Collins (@RickieJCollins1) August 2, 2022
Collins is the No. 13 quarterback in the country and the No. 177 player overall in his class, according to 247 Sports, making him one of the highest-ranked players to commit to Purdue in the Brohm Era. The 6-foot-2 signal-caller originally committed to the Boilermakers in October, but other teams never stopped recruiting him and the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native recently took an unofficial visit to hometown LSU, which was in the middle of a coaching transition when he committed to the Boilermakers. Conventional wisdom among recruiting experts now expects Collins to end up with the Tigers.
The loss of Collins at the top of the group is a significant blow to Purdue's 2023 recruiting class, which went from 30th to 36th nationally following the quarterback's decommitment. The Boilermakers did very well on the trail in June and early July and the class remains relatively strong, but they are now without a quarterback among their 17 commitments.
Purdue's immediate future at the position remains in seemingly good shape, however. While All-Big Ten quarterback Aidan O'Connell will be gone when the 2023 season begins, the Boilers will be able to choose between former four-star recruits Michael Alaimo and Brady Allen to replace him. It would have been nice to have Collins on campus to be part of that battle for the job, but the Boilers still have talent behind center.