Purdue forward and former Blackhawk Christian standout Caleb Furst will be among the headliners who will attend the Bigger Than Basketball fundraiser at Fort Wayne Country Club on Aug. 3, announced Boilermaker Alliance, the Purdue Name, Image and Likeness collective.
The fundraiser is in support of the Crew Life Basketball Foundation, started by former South Side and Purdue guard Rapheal Davis.
"Fort Wayne is home," Furst said in a statement. "As a member of the Fort Wayne community, I’m thrilled to team up with Crew Life Basketball Foundation and a fellow Fort Wayne Boiler in Rapheal Davis to raise money to help teach the game of basketball and, more importantly, the value of being a good person to the youth of our community."
Money raised will go toward providing basketball camp scholarships for underprivileged youth. Crew Life raised enough money to send 25 kids to Davis's Bigger Than Basketball Camp for free in 2020 and that number jumped to 300 kids sent to camps and leagues in 2021.
Joining Furst at the event will be former Boilermakers Robbie Hummel and Chris Kramer, a Huntington North product. Tickets for the fundraiser, which cost $125, are available at https://tinyurl.com/CrewLifeDinner2022. The event gets underway at 5:30 p.m.
“We could not be more pleased to team up with a current Boilermaker and a great role model in Caleb Furst," Davis said in a statement. "We are so excited to bring another Purdue basketball player that calls Fort Wayne home into the ‘Bigger Than Basketball’ family."
Furst is able to attend the fundraiser because of NCAA Name, Image and Likeness rules that went into effect in July 2021. Boilermaker Alliance launched earlier this month to help facilitate connections between athletes and charitable causes.
“One of our underlying goals is to match Purdue student-athletes with charitable missions for which they have a passion," Boilermaker Alliance co-founder Jeff McKean said in a statement. "This is a perfect example of a Purdue student-athlete using his name-image-likeness to make a positive impact in his home community for a good cause. Everyone wins.”
NIL collectives like Boilermaker Alliance have become commonplace in major athletic departments. The Indiana collective, known as Hoosiers for Good, brokered a deal between Fort Wayne's Turnstone Center and IU basketball players Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson, who visited the Summit City earlier this month to promote the adaptive sports facility.