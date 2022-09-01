WEST LAFAYETTE – It all changed in the span of 28 seconds.
Purdue hung with Penn State for 29 minutes of the first half tonight at Ross-Ade Stadium and was driving efficiently, poised to draw within one or take the lead with 35 seconds left in the half. A successful jet sweep to TJ Sheffield was going to get Purdue into the red zone, but as Sheffield turned to cut upfield, Penn State knocked the ball from his grasp from behind and the Nittany Lions pounced on it, ending the Boilermaker threat.
That wasn't the worst part. Penn State took over at its own 18-yard line with 30 seconds left. The Nittany Lions went deep once, drew a pass interference penalty, and then threw deep again. The second throw was completed into Purdue territory – an outstanding scrambling throw from quarterback Sean Clifford – to Brenton Strange. He looked to be wrapped up around the Purdue 45 with 10 seconds left, but instead broke free and raced all the way home for a touchdown and a 21-10 Nittany Lions lead at halftime, sucking the life out of a stadium that had been roaring just minutes earlier.
Purdue gets the ball to start the second half, but went into the locker room reeling.
One of the keys to the game going in was whether the Nittany Lions would be able to run the ball. After struggling mightily to do so last season, the Boilermakers expected Penn State to try to establish a ground attack early in the game. That expectation proved to be correct and Purdue held up well on the defensive front, giving up no run longer than four yards on those first two possessions, both of which ended in punts. Snider grad Lawrence Johnson did a good job of eating blocks in the middle and added a highlight-reel tackle of his own on a run up the middle, when he bear-hugged Penn State ball-carrier Kaytron Allen, stopped him cold and slung him to the ground, roaring at the sky after the play finished.
Cory Trice added a big pass breakup to get Purdue off the field on third down on the second drive, hanging right with explosive Penn State receiver Keandre Lambert-Smith and knocking the ball away on an in route.
As the half wore on, however, the Penn State offense began to open up. Perhaps sensing running the ball was going to be difficult, the Nittany Lions went to the air and tried to get the ball to its athletes in space. They were hurt by a couple of drops, but sixth-year senior Clifford was poised in the pocket, dancing away from pressure a couple of times and making some excellent throws downfield. Penn State went in front 7-3 early in the second quarter on a nifty play call, with Clifford hitting Western Kentucky transfer Mitchell Tinsley on a drag route across the formation for a 12-yard score. The Nittany Lions converted two third downs and a key fourth down on the scoring drive. They scored again on their ensuing possession off a short field, with the help of a string of Purdue penalties, including a tough roughing the passer call on Johnson. The former Panther dove at Clifford's legs as the quarterback released the ball and twisted Clifford's knee somewhat in the process. He was irate at the call.
The Purdue offense made some plays, but was also assisted significantly by a pair of huge Penn State mistakes. First, there was preseason All-American corner Joey Porter Jr.'s dropped interception, a terrible decision by Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell that should have been a pick-six but instead bounced through Porter's hands and improbably into those of Boiler receiver Sheffield for a completion. Later, after Penn State had taken the lead and the Boilers were reeling a little, an incompletion on first down turned into a 15-yard gain for Purdue because of a targeting penalty on Penn State after the play. The Boilers capitalized with scoring drives on both occasions and re-took a 10-7 advantage midway through the second quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run from King Doerue.
The obvious star of Purdue's offense so far has been Iowa transfer Charlie Jones, with four catches for 59 yards. He hasn't had a chance to return a punt yet, but he's a terrific route-runner, has strong hands and some serious speed. He's exactly what the Boilers were hoping for when they convinced him to transfer within the division.
Maybe the most surprising development of the game so far has been Purdue's relative success running the football. King Doerue has been the top back with Dylan Downing a somewhat surprising No. 2 and no sign yet of Central Michigan transfer Kobe Lewis, who is coming off a knee injury. Doerue and Downing both ran violently, bouncing off tackles, and Downing showed some wiggle he didn't have last year.