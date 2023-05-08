Warriors back in NAIA lacrosse semifinals (copy)

Indiana Tech players celebrate during a win over Benedictine in 2022. 

 File Photo

Indiana Tech will be making its sixth appearance at the NAIA Men's Lacrosse Invitational, which will be held in Pensacola, Florida, on Wednesday through Saturday.

The No. 2 Warriors (15-3), who beat No. 6 Concordia 15-7 in the WHAC championship game on April 29 to claim an automatic berth in the national tournament, will play No. 7 Siena Heights (9-5) in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Fellow WHAC finalist Concordia (15-2), who beat Indiana Tech during the regular season, made the field as an at-large pick, and will play No. 3 Cumberlands Wednesday at 4 p.m. The winners of those two quarterfinals will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, and the national championship will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The only team with more appearances in the NAIA invitational than Indiana Tech is No. 4 Reinhardt, which has qualified for all seven tournaments and won five titles. 