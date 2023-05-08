Indiana Tech will be making its sixth appearance at the NAIA Men's Lacrosse Invitational, which will be held in Pensacola, Florida, on Wednesday through Saturday.
The No. 2 Warriors (15-3), who beat No. 6 Concordia 15-7 in the WHAC championship game on April 29 to claim an automatic berth in the national tournament, will play No. 7 Siena Heights (9-5) in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Fellow WHAC finalist Concordia (15-2), who beat Indiana Tech during the regular season, made the field as an at-large pick, and will play No. 3 Cumberlands Wednesday at 4 p.m. The winners of those two quarterfinals will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, and the national championship will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The only team with more appearances in the NAIA invitational than Indiana Tech is No. 4 Reinhardt, which has qualified for all seven tournaments and won five titles.