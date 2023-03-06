Indiana Tech claimed its third consecutive women’s NAIA Indoor Track and Field championship and fourth overall, and Huntington freshman Addy Wiley won five national titles Saturday in Brookings, South Dakota.
The Warriors finished with 85 points – the Foresters were second with 64 – to claim the title, the first time since 2013-15 that a team had won three in a row.
Wiley took individual titles in the 600 meters in 1:29.47, the 800 in 2:10.93, the mile in 4:48.04, and the 3,000 in 9:47.57. She also ran the anchor leg for the Huntington distance medley, which won in 11:46.74.
Indiana Tech junior Lisa Voyles took third in the mile and won the 1,000 in 2:50.52.
Huntington sophomore Erica Xayarath was second in the high jump at 1.73 meters (5 feet, 6.8 inches).
Indiana Tech sophomores Kiya Pogue and Jaunita Webster-Freeman took second and third in the 60-meter hurdles, and Webster-Freeman placed first in all five pentathlon events to win with 4,258 points.
Grace won the women’s 4x800 in 9:05.60 and the men’s 4x800 relay in 7:33.70.