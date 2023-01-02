WEST LAFAYETTE – No. 1 Purdue and Rutgers traded enormous 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds and the second, from the Scarlet Knights' Cam Spencer with 13 seconds to play, proved to be the deciding factor in a 65-64 Rutgers victory at Mackey Arena tonight.
The Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) suffered their first loss of the season, seeing their undefeated record ruined on a late 3-pointer by Rutgers for the second consecutive year. Zach Edey had 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Boilers.
3 Takeaways
- Purdue met its match: Purdue has spent much of the season blowing out opponents. Even when it has had close games against Marquette and Nebraska, it rarely trailed and seemed mostly in control the whole way. In fact, the Boilermakers had trailed for just 9:19 over its last six games and never by more than two points. Against the Scarlet Knights, the Boilermakers were down for most of the night and trailed by double digits for a significant portion of the game. It was a situation the team had not seen previously, but one which will likely be unavoidably common as the Boilers go through the Big Ten schedule, which is loaded with tough, scrappy teams like Rutgers (though few of them have the elite length the Scarlet Knights do). In many ways, Rutgers was built to beat this Purdue team. The Scarlet Knights' combination of size and athleticism inside and quickness, aggressiveness and length on the perimeter is Kryptonite for this Purdue team.
- Jaden Ivey would have helped: In many ways, this Purdue team is better than the version from a year ago (no small feat considering how good that team was). It plays better defense, it turns the ball less frequently, it rebounds better and it still has a go-to scorer, with Zach Edey replacing Jaden Ivey as the player who can get 20 points on any given night. Where this team is not quite on the level of last year's squad is in secondary scorers. When Ivey had an off night last season, Edey or Trevion Williams were able to step up and score inside. Tonight, Rutgers effectively took Edey out of the game for long stretches and no one else really stepped up for Purdue. The Boilers didn't move the ball particularly well, their guards weren't able to get anything going off the dribble – save for a few decent drives from Braden Smith, and once again no outside shots fell. Few teams are going to be able to execute it quite as well as Rutgers, but there is a blueprint to beat this Purdue team.
- Purdue's young backcourt showed it: Before the season began, there was significant discussion about whether Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer would be able to carry the load in the backcourt as true freshman. Matt Painter has insisted that, yes, despite the pair's youth, the true freshmen are confident beyond their years and, despite the occasional hiccups that come with such inexperience, they will be able to do the job. That has been true all year, but the first hiccup came tonight. With Rutgers putting on a full-court press, Smith and Loyer each made a couple of passes which could be called ill-advised and they combined for five turnovers against six assists. Meanwhile, Brandon Newman, the No. 3 guard in the rotation, added three turnovers of his own, including on a key possession with about 6:30 left when Purdue had the ball down by a point. With the crowd roaring, Newman threw a bad entry pass to Edey which got tipped away and stolen. The Boilermakers came into the game giving the ball away just 10.2 times per game, 11th-fewest in the country, but committed 13 turnovers tonight, leading to 18 Rutgers points. That was the difference.
Player of the Game: Zach Edey
Edey struggled in the first half, getting into some foul trouble for really the first time all season, but he bounced back with 15 points in the second half to keep Purdue in the game. He went 6 for 10 from the field, 7 for 9 from the foul line and added three assists and two blocks to his totals, which saw him post his 11th double-double in 13 games.
Edey came into the game eighth in the nation in scoring at 21.9 points per game and No. 2 in rebounding at 13.6 a night.
Tip-Ins
he Boilermakers have only reached 14-0 twice in program history, in 1993-94 and 2009-10. ... The Boilers had won 34 straight against unranked opponents in home and neutral-site games. ... Purdue has held 26 straight opponents to 75 points or fewer, the third-longest streak in the country. ... The Boilermakers went 19 for 28 at the foul line, while Rutgers was 9 for 11. Purdue came into the game leading the nation in free-throw disparity at 129 more made foul shots than its opponents. ... The Boilermakers came into the game No. 1 nationally in average rebounding margin at plus-12.7. They won the rebounding battle 34-31 against Rutgers tonight. ... Paul Mulcahy led Rutgers with 16 points, eight rebounds and six assists. He scored nine of its 10 during a late stretch, including five in a row to turn a 55-all deadlock into a 60-55 Rutgers lead with 3:09 to go. ... Fort Wayne products Loyer, out of Homestead, and Caleb Furst, a Blackhawk Christian product, started for the Boilermakers. Furst had seven points and three rebounds. Loyer had 10 points, including an enormous 3 with 29 seconds left which briefly put Purdue up 64-62 ... Purdue shot 24% in the first half and 56.5% after halftime. Rutgers was at 50% in the first half and 36.7% in the second. ... The Boilermakers shot 7 for 23 from 3-point range, their best performance in five games. They went 5 for 12 in the second half. Brandon Newman went 3 for 6, but missed a wide-open 3 in the final seconds which would have won the game.
What's Next?
Purdue will be back in action Thursday, when it travels to Columbus, Ohio to take on No. 24 Ohio State (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) at Value City Arena. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1. The Buckeyes are one of four ranked teams in the Big Ten this week and one of four who were 2-0 in conference play entering tonight, boasting wins over Rutgers and Northwestern. It will be Purdue's first ranked opponent since Nov. 27 against Duke.